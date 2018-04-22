Another Early Postseason Exit Could Cost Terry Stotts His Job In Portland

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Portland Trail Blazers
04.21.18 41 mins ago

Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers were the first team eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Saturday, getting swept by Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans in a stunning Game 4 triumph in NOLA. It might also be the last time Terry Stotts is on the bench for the Blazers.

The Blazers had another impressive regular season, hitting 49 wins and finding themselves in the three seed in the Western Conference. But they struggled down the stretch of the regular season and found themselves against a red hot Pelicans team in the first round.

At times, the duo of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard looked overwhelmed by Davis and Jrue Holiday. It’s yet another playoff disappointment for Lillard, a franchise player who once again committed to Portland and team ownership earlier in the season. That’s why speculation started after the final horn on Saturday that the Blazers might look to move on from Stotts in an effort to shake things up with a perennial contender that hasn’t found a breakthrough in the postseason.

