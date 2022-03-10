texas am florida
Texas A+M Stunned Florida In The SEC Tournament On A Game-Winning Three By Hassan Diarra

Thursday afternoon’s SEC Tournament game between Florida and Texas A+M had gigantic NCAA Tournament implications, as both teams entered into the game in the “Next Four Out” section of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest projections. Despite blowing a lead at the end of regulation, though, the Aggies were able to recover and take down the Gators in overtime, 83-80, thanks to the heroics of guard Hassan Diarra.

After a pair of free throws by Wade Taylor, A+M found itself up 67-58 entering the game’s final minute. But Florida caught fire, with Phlandrous Fleming and Kowacie Reeves leading the charge on a 12-3 run to force an extra period.

Despite entering overtime with the wind at their collective sails, though, the Gators were unable to land the knockout blow that would keep the Aggies down. A pair of Tyrece Radford free throws tied things up at 80 with 39 seconds left, Fleming missed a three on the ensuing Florida possession, and after getting the ball back, Diarra got the ball in his hands and went to work, hosting up a three from the top of the key that rattled in and put A+M ahead.

The Gators weren’t able to make a miracle happen with 0.4 seconds left, and as a result, the Aggies kept their tournament hopes alive. Diarra connected on 26.5 percent of his triples this season, but went 3-for-4 on the day and provided 14 points in the win.

