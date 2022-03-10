Thursday afternoon’s SEC Tournament game between Florida and Texas A+M had gigantic NCAA Tournament implications, as both teams entered into the game in the “Next Four Out” section of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest projections. Despite blowing a lead at the end of regulation, though, the Aggies were able to recover and take down the Gators in overtime, 83-80, thanks to the heroics of guard Hassan Diarra.

After a pair of free throws by Wade Taylor, A+M found itself up 67-58 entering the game’s final minute. But Florida caught fire, with Phlandrous Fleming and Kowacie Reeves leading the charge on a 12-3 run to force an extra period.

.@GatorsMBK went on a 12-3 run in the final minute to force OT 😱🐊 pic.twitter.com/dVaBNXWUgu — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 10, 2022

Despite entering overtime with the wind at their collective sails, though, the Gators were unable to land the knockout blow that would keep the Aggies down. A pair of Tyrece Radford free throws tied things up at 80 with 39 seconds left, Fleming missed a three on the ensuing Florida possession, and after getting the ball back, Diarra got the ball in his hands and went to work, hosting up a three from the top of the key that rattled in and put A+M ahead.

The Gators weren’t able to make a miracle happen with 0.4 seconds left, and as a result, the Aggies kept their tournament hopes alive. Diarra connected on 26.5 percent of his triples this season, but went 3-for-4 on the day and provided 14 points in the win.