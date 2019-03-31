Getty Image

There wasn’t a more fascinating Elite Eight matchup this year than the final in the West Region between 1-seed Gonzaga and 3-seed Texas Tech. The former boasts the best offense in college hoops, while the latter has the sport’s most ruthless defense. Ultimately, the tenacious Red Raiders were able to get the job done, punching the first ticket to the Final Four in program history with a 75-69 win over the Bulldogs.

The first half was as hotly-contested as everyone anticipated. Gonzaga dictated the tempo of the game, speeding things up and letting the trio of Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, and Josh Perkins cook. The Zags took a 37-35 lead into the locker room, with those three combining for 31 of those points.

Still, despite the fact that the Bulldogs controlled the pace, and despite the fact that Jarrett Culver had seven points on an inefficient 3-for-10 from the field, Tech kept up with their foes. The hero was Matt Mooney, who paced his squad with 11 early points. Both teams were able to get hot from deep, as the Red Raiders hit five triples in the frame, while the Bulldogs knocked down four.