Thaddeus Young Will Re-Sign In Toronto On A $16 Million Deal

The Raptors moved a first round pick and Goran Dragic at the deadline last year to San Antonio to bring Thaddeus Young to Toronto, and with Young as an unrestricted free agent this summer, it became clear quickly that retaining his services was a top priority for the Raptors.

Not long after free agency opened, word broke from Chris Haynes that Young was returning to Toronto on a two-year, $16 million deal that gives them yet another versatile defender in the frontcourt and capable shooter.

Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $16 million deal with the addition of performance incentives, his agents Jim Tanner and Max Wiepking of @_tandemse tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Young averaged 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 51.8/35.4/46.9 shooting splits with the Spurs and Raptors last season and is almost the prototype of the type of player the Raptors have fallen in love with as an organization. He is a switchable defender, capable of defending multiple spots, and while not a tremendous shooter (with some particularly odd struggles at the free throw line), he’s able to spot up in corners and a good passer and mover off the ball. Young brings some veteran savvy to the Raptors, who hope a full offseason in Toronto will further ingrain Young into their system and allow him to find the form that made him such a spectacular player in Chicago a couple years ago.