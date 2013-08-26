The 10 Best Moments To Start The Gilbert Arenas Instagram Era

Over the weekend, reddit brought it to our attention that Gilbert Arenas now has an Instagram account . Because he’s Gilbert Arenas and has called himself “Hibachi” and “Agent Zero” while doing all sorts of zany things during a well compensated NBA career (with three all-star nods!), here are his top 10 IG moments…so far.

It’s not like Gilbert has anything else to do. In 2011, the Orlando Magic used the amnesty clause on him so the $39 million plus they still owed him wouldn’t count against the cap. Then he signed a free agent contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in March of 2012 and after 17 games with them in which he averaged 4.2 points per game on 40.6 shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from three-point range, he hasn’t been in the NBA since.

That hasn’t stopped him from collecting paychecks, and even next season he’ll be the league’s third-highest paid player while depositing a cool $22.3 million on the final year of the six-year, $111 million deal he signed with the Wizards in the summer of 2008. So what is he doing with all that cash? Going to the movies, gambling on cards â€” plus his relationship â€” and wrecking pop-a-shot at Dave and Busters. HIBACHI!

[sics] not included.

10. Takes pic of wife Lauren Govan â€” sister of Matt Barnes’ now-wife Gloria Govan â€” while she’s looking at his IG. So meta.

Caption: “On Instagram lookn at my Instagram..( @lauramgovan ) and u better like my pic”

9. Pic of his dog, Mr. Bane

Caption: “Mr. Bane”

8. Candy Crush game on his iPad in the car

Caption: “Can’t text or talk on ur phones while driving in Cali but never said u couldn’t play candy crush lol”