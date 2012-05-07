The 10 Best Press Conferences In Sports History

I’m partial to Allen Iverson‘s 10-year-old “practice” press conference moment as the best ever as an NBA fan â€” but I’m not blinded by the hardwood to know it’s but one of the stars in the press conference’s stellar history.

The default recipe for a memorable press conference is a surly person behind the mic prodded by a question from the press that raises the coach or athlete’s ire. Rare are the jovial press conference memories, but they exist in here, too.

Bottom line, these videos have us laughing for days, even if we’ve seen them all before dozens of times.

******

10: Brian Scalabrine in 2008 brushes off a reporter’s “how does it feel to suck?” question by reminding him time makes everything hazy.

9: Temple coach John Chaney holds a guerilla takeover of then-UMass coach John Calipari‘s time with the media back in the mid-90s. They nearly fight, with Chaney adding a “I’ll kill you!” for good measure. How many coaches want to do this to Calipari now?

8: Then-Ron Artest has got Wheaties! Those were literally the first words out of his mouth to begin a great 10-minute press conference where he brought all of Queensbridge onto the podium after beating the Celtics in Game 7 of the Finals. I want back more of happy Artest/World Peace rather than elbow-to-the-face Ron Ron.