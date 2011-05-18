The 10 Greatest NBA Players With No Championship Jewelry

Does he get it this year? It might be the last time he ever gets this close as the general of a team. For now, not including Dirk, here are the 10 best players ever who have no jewelry to show for their overall awesomeness.
Besides Dirk, I left some players out who ran all over the ABA (Artis Gilmore) for much of their career, guys who are still active and young (LeBron James) and even one player who is slightly overrated (Reggie Miller).
If he never wins a ring, where would Dirk fall on this list?
*** *** ***
10. Adrian Dantley
No one had worse luck than Dantley. He basically got screwed out of two championships (leaving both teams just before they won it all), one with the Pistons and one early in his career with the Lakers. He also missed out on another title with Detroit by one game in 1988. True, some of it was his fault. He wasn’t the easiest guy to play with. But he twice led the league in scoring at over 30 a game, was a six-time All-Star, won the Rookie of the Year and put up some wild postseason lines (like the 32, eight and four he averaged in 1984). If you want to talk career numbers, check these out: 24.3 ppg, 54 percent from the field, 82 percent from the line. Machine.
9. Alex English
English had a run in 1985 with Denver to the Western Conference Finals. They couldn’t beat the Lakers that year, but it wasn’t English’s fault. The dude went for over 30 points and nearly seven rebounds and five assists a game during that 15-game sprint. In a career that spanned eight All-Star games and three years on the All-NBA Second Team, English never got any closer to winning it all.
8. George Gervin
One of the game’s all-time great players to never play in a NBA Finals. Gervin averaged 27 a night for his playoff career, and had a few playoff seasons where he dropped well over 30 points a game. The Ice Man lost two straight years in the conference finals to the Lakers during the early 1980’s, and was one game away from the Finals in 1979, before losing on the road in Washington by just two.
7. Dominique Wilkins
In the 1980’s, ‘Nique and Atlanta weren’t friends with the playoffs. They were solid, and Wilkins was perhaps the third-best offensive player in that decade. But the teams they had were stuck in neutral, first-round fodder nearly every season. Historically, Wilkins had one of the worst postseason careers ever if judging by wins. He won just three playoff series for his entire career. But, ‘Nique gets extra points for his second round Game 7 duel with Larry Bird in 1988 (the closest he ever came to a title).
6. Patrick Ewing
Ewing probably still watches old MJ tapes, weeping when they show the baseline dunk, shaking his head when he sees the blown 2-0 series lead and balling when he realizes the terrible timing he had. Ewing had a run in the 1990’s with nine consecutive seasons averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds. Every year was going to be the year New York finally won it all. It never happened. A big man who could shoot, finish inside and set records for most amount of perspiration created? It still doesn’t make any sense how they never won.
Fascinating that all of these guys are known for their offense and generally their lack of defense… Stockton is really the only one on this list who isn’t predominately a powerhouse scoring machine.
no j kidd or reggie miller???
how could you say reggie is overrated when he was the best player on one of the top teams from the 90s? reggie’s 98 pacers team i believe is the only (if not one of a select few) teams that took jordan’s bulls to the limit in the playoffs. he also beat patrick ewing many times in the playoffs, who you have on that list (in fact, you could even argue that the knicks played better without ewing). stats and all-star selections aren’t everything.
The GOAT annual whooping boys — jordanstopper, Mark Price, Brad Daughterty, Hot Rod Williams and Craig Ehlo.
j kidd is still playing, we dont have the answer to that number 2…
Dirk Nowitski is not Top 20 all-time. Here’s 20 clear reasons…
1. MJ
2. Kobe
3. Tim Duncan
4. Karl Malone
5. Hakeem Olajuwon
6. David Robinson
7. Charles Barkley
8. Scottie Pippen
9. Shaq
10. Wilt
11. Larry Bird
12. Magic Johnson
13. Isiah Thomas
14. Kareem Abdul Jabbar
15. Bill Russell
16. Moses Malone
17. Dr.J
18. Jerry West
19. Oscar Robertson
20.
Whoa – Tried to list 20 that are clearly better, struggled tried to research and then realised Dirk been All-NBA for 10 years?! Dude is consistent!
well, what could reggie do other than shoot? i loved the guy but realistically, maybe he was overrated. Never stopped to consider it until it was brought up here.
and looking at that top 20 list…..maybe Dirk IS in the top 20. There’s a few names on there i’d put below him.
Dr. J.
Zeke
Pip (Maybe)
I’d even have to take a closer look at Robinson and Malone’s numbers.
And even though his career was tope 20, I cringe every time I have to see Shaq’s fat, lazy ass on a top anything list. For all he did, he’d still be on my top 10 underacheiver list. He could have been so much more if he actually tried to learn about basketball.
That top 20 list is not in any particular order right? I have a hard time believing Hakeem, Shaq, Kareem , Wilt and Russell is below Duncan…
still gotta include Baylor in that list bruh.
My top ten players of all time(in no specific order): TD, Shaq, MJ, Kobe, Magic, Bird, Wilt, Russell, Kareem, Hakeem.
No Penny Hardaway?
WHERE”S NASH???
@matt. Should be everyones top 10
@M Intellect gotta put KG, Elgin, and George Mikan on that list before we even entertain Dirk. And id still take McHale over him too (GODLY post scorer, great defender, 3x champ)
@me – Pips def better than Dirk, Zekes no question either, you could argue about the Dr (kinda overrated as a player, but a VITAL piece to the evolution of the game. Def top 20, not top 10.theres no MJ without the Dr – and elgin and david tompson – before him.)
Clyde’s not on that list either, so that’s another notch down. I’d rank GP above Dirk as well, Elgin Baylor, Kidd…maybe Havlicek.
@1 – Stockton, Malone & Ewing were all known for defense as well. They were 2-Way players, Barkley 1.5-Way
@matt – we forgot Oscar. Think we gotta bump Hakeem to 11
Dirk’s nuts must be real heavy right now. Everyone and their dog are jumping on them.
Dirk has had one of the most consistent careers in recent memory, but for all the numbers he’s put up, there’s NO WAY he cracks the top 20 of all time. WTF are you smokin?
No matter who’s on that top 20 list, Dirk will forever be on the outside looking in, whether he wins a ring or not.
Wtf!!!! M Intellect thinks No Tippin Pippen is better than the Dirk Nowitzki!!!!!!!!!!!
@Edgar Allan Poe – cuz he is better than Dirk. No question at all. NONE
Them old ass players like Mikan was trash.Look at the classic footage.Bob Cousy dribble like a 10 year old.
big hook
lol you had a problem with td there but ok with kobe at 2??
and of course those arent in order.
for those that like to hang on to really old players like russell yeah he is top ten duh but if he plays today hes ben wallace in his prime.
dime
iverson over gervin and even the overrated ewing (thats the reason they never won he wasnt that great. robinson , hakeem and shaq won everything in the nba what did ewing win??)?? dont think so. nash is top 10 imo. btw wasnt karl malone the sidekick?
me
really you have to look at the admirals numbers to see if he was better than dirk?? when did you start watching the nba in 03?? go take a look at malones and the admirals (monster at both ends) other than 3point percentage there no comparisons.
edgar
that one is debatable i give the edge to pip.
matt
i like it but id give kobes spot to oscar theres no way i can pick kobe over the dream.
doc
thank you. id take the admiral/dream/shaq over russell/wilt/jabbar anyday to play today.
MY top ten no order
td
wilt
kareem
magic
bird
oscar
russell (because he won 11 times dont really like him)
shaq
hakeem
mj
to round it out to 15
the admiral kobe west pettite moses
where would melo rank? dwight?