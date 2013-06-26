The 10 Most Questionable Fashion Choices From The NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are a show and the players understand that.said it best: If you’re going to the podium every night, “You have to be dressed really well.” But even Roy described some of his teammates’ fashion choices as “outlandish.” Unfortunately for some guys, their on-court decision-making does not translate to picking out their pregame and postgame attire.

Here are our top 10 most ridiculous outfits of the 2013 Playoffs…

10. PAUL GEORGE

Paul George is seen here at the podium after the Pacers tough 103-102 loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals sporting a loud, paisley green button-up shirt. Even though George went with a questionable choice for his postgame attire, we’ll give him a pass after dropping 27 points and five assists in a tight one.