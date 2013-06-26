The 10 Most Questionable Fashion Choices From The NBA Playoffs

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Paul George #Russell Westbrook #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Justin Bieber
06.26.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
The NBA Playoffs are a show and the players understand that. Roy Hibbert said it best: If you’re going to the podium every night, “You have to be dressed really well.” But even Roy described some of his teammates’ fashion choices as “outlandish.” Unfortunately for some guys, their on-court decision-making does not translate to picking out their pregame and postgame attire.

Here are our top 10 most ridiculous outfits of the 2013 Playoffs…

*** *** ***

10. PAUL GEORGE
Paul George is seen here at the podium after the Pacers tough 103-102 loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals sporting a loud, paisley green button-up shirt. Even though George went with a questionable choice for his postgame attire, we’ll give him a pass after dropping 27 points and five assists in a tight one.

9. GEORGE HILL
Hill is seen rocking a vibrant polo that is honestly just confusing to look at. It kind of looks like somebody took a white collared shirt and splattered paint all over it. However, Hill’s clutch 18 points in Indy’s Game 2 victory over Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals might have helped him get away with pulling it off at the podium.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Paul George#Russell Westbrook#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Justin Bieber
TAGSBRANDON JENNINGSDimeMagDWYANE WADEGeorge HillJustin BieberLeBron JamesMIKE CONLEYPAUL GEORGEROY HIBBERTRUSSELL WESTBROOKShaquille O'NealStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP