The 10 Worst Teams To Ever Make The NBA Finals

Honorable Mentions:
2001-02 New Jersey Nets (52-30)
2002-03 New Jersey Nets (49-33)
*** *** ***
10. 1998-99 NEW YORK KNICKS (27-23)
The ’98-99 Knicks make the list due to being an eighth seed and making it all the way to the NBA Finals. They lose some points for doing it in a lockout-shortened season, where a few more wins could have improved their seeding greatly and for having a very good roster, including the likes of Patrick Ewing, Latrell Sprewell, Allan Houston, Larry Johnson and a very young Marcus Camby. It should be noted, however, that New York made the latter half of their championship push without Patrick Ewing, who tore his Achilles during the run.
9. 1956-57 ST. LOUIS HAWKS (34-38)
The under-.500 St Louis Hawks took a start-of-a-dynasty Boston Celtics team the full seven games before finally faltering. Something that has been lost in translation over the course of NBA history? This same Hawks team traded Bill Russell to the Celtics on draft day in 1956. They lost to him and the Cs less than a year later. In a sense, the Hawks are as much responsible for the Celtics’ success as a franchise as Bill Russell is.
8. 1970-71 BALTIMORE BULLETS (42-40)
With the recent draft selections of Wes Unseld and Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, the young, high-scoring Baltimore Bullets reached the NBA Finals far sooner than fans at the time expected them too. Their youth was demonstrated when they met Lew Alcindor‘s Milwaukee Bucks in the 1971 NBA Finals and failed to shoot over 40 percent in all but one of the four games they played.
7. 1975-76 PHOENIX SUNS (42-40)
After trading for Paul Westphal, the ’76 Suns, with two rookie starters (John Shumate and Alvan Adams), fought their way to the NBA Finals (with six and seven-game series to get there) and stretched the much better Boston Celtics to six games, including the only three-overtime game in NBA Finals History (Game 5) before the Suns and Bulls played one in 1993.
6. 1951-52 NEW YORK KNICKS (37-29)
5. 1950-51 NEW YORK KNICKS (36-30)
Our only pre-shot clock era team(s) to make the list. The 1950-51 squad gets the nod for getting there first, and for unexpectedly pushing the heavily-favored Rochester Royals to seven games, this after starting the series down 3-0; still the only team in NBA history to force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals when facing that deficit.
The spurs beat two of the team on this list. New York in 98-99 and the Cavs 06-07 does this imply the spurs got lucky twice with the team they had to play.
The 2000-01 Sixers were 41-14 when they traded for Mutombo. They were better than the 2001-02 Nets byou far.
The 2000-01 Sixers were 41-14 when they traded for Mutombo. They were better than the 2001-02 Nets by far.
This list suffers from a serious case of recency bias and media influence. The 2007 Cavs were the second seed in the East with 50 wins, and they were fourth in the league in defensive rating. Everybody praises Lebron for taking a bunch of no-names to the Finals, but they were actually a good team despite the lack of superstars, aside from Lebron. They swept the Wizards in the first round, and only lost 4 games on their way to the Finals. The only reason people think they were bad is because they got swept by the Spurs, but does that say more about how good the Spurs were, or how bad the East was at the time?