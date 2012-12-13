The 12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Holiday Gift Guide – Reebok Question Mid (Black/Gold)

Okay, so maybe the timing isn’t perfect, but in light of the holiday season, we’ll be putting together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the second submission in Dime’s 12 Days Of Christmas…

2. REEBOK’s QUESTION MID IN BLACK/GOLD

1. NAS – ILLMATIC “GOLD EDITION” DELUXE BOX SET

Reebok’s Question Mid, re-released in a black/gold colorway, isn’t dropping until Saturday, December 29, but we figured it’s dope enough to put in our holiday gift guide anyway. Allen Iverson‘s line of classic sneakers have received their just due over the past year from Reebok, and with this colorway – originally released in 2006 to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the originals – Iverson fans had a chance to add to their collection with a memorable off-court style.

In continuing to honor that off-court look from the Answer, Reebok Classics will retro the Question Mid Black/Gold for $125 at key retailers on December 29, including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, Reebok.com and other select accounts.

What’s the best Question colorway?

