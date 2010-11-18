Step Your Game Up: The 5 Most Disappointing Teams in the NBA

I’m sure we’ve all had teachers who cared enough to preach to us about doing better on tests and having the potential to succeed in a course if we only applied ourselves more. I’m sure we’ve even had those teachers with higher expectations, suggesting we were capable of going from an A to an A+ when we’re especially strong in a subject.
Pro sports teams have to deal with the same scrutiny when they’re not playing up to certain standards already established for them. Here are five teams that could use a pep talk from my 12th grade Geometry and Discrete Math teacher, Mr. Pupko.
Houston Rockets — Coming off an above-.500 season and considered a dark horse threat in the West with the return of Yao Ming, the Rockets are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference standings (3-8), sharing rent with the likes of the Kings and Clippers. They have yet to beat a team with a winning record, and Yao has already missed time with an ankle injury while Aaron Brooks is also out with an ankle injury. Looking like the ’01-02 Rockets team — the year before Yao — the front office cannot be pleased by their record considering their talent level and reputation for being consistently competitive in the West. Maybe Stevie Franchise will reconsider moving to Beijing and come help his old team out of the gutter.
New York Knicks — After a complete roster overhaul, the Knicks (4-8) are struggling to make an impression in the revamped Eastern Conference. On paper, the Knicks are a team that could easily earn the eighth seed in the playoff race, but they continue to make the same mistakes in their losing efforts that they’ve made in the past. If your best player (Amar’e Stoudemire) is complaining of a lack of urgency in the locker room, shouldn’t that be enough of a warning sign to make adjustments?
Los Angeles Clippers — What can I say about one of the worst NBA franchises in recent history? Maybe that they’re not as bad as their record (1-11) indicates. The Clippers have actually played a tough schedule, especially for a young team that is still getting to know each other. Still, I see no reason why their core of Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon and Chris Kaman cannot get more done. Heck, they couldn’t even beat the Nets at home, a game that Devin Harris missed most of after being ejected in the first half. For the first time in a while, I have — dare I say — higher expectations for the Clippers. If anything, I expect them to lose fewer games by double-digits. Is that too much to ask?
Denver Nuggets — For a team that is trying desperately to keep Carmelo Anthony around, they’re surely not playing like it. Although they’re 6-5, right now they’re in 10th place in the West and aren’t looking like a team that will win 50-plus games for the fourth straight year. Without Birdman and K-Mart, the Nuggets are slacking on D, giving up 104.5 points a game. That’s drastically close to Knicks’ defensive futility. Along with the ‘Melo trade rumors, there have been rumblings that Chauncey may want out as well, and with George Karl‘s health always a concern, the Nuggets seem on the verge of an implosion.
Portland Trail Blazers — With six of their seven victories coming against sub-.500 teams, the Blazers (7-5) have yet to prove themselves against the NBA’s elite. Denver, Utah and New Orleans will provide a worthy challenge as their next three opponents. To make matters worse, Brandon Roy‘s knee is being drained more than the battery of a 1991 Plymouth Voyager that had its headlights on overnight. With each MRI and fluid extraction, the greater the likelihood that Roy’s season is over and so too are any hopes of the Trail Blazers even making the playoffs, let alone advancing in them. That is unless other players on this squad can step up on a consistent basis. I’m looking at you, Wes Matthews.
Im disappointed in the Grizzlies.. A lot of talent down there in Memphis, but not much winning.
What about the Heat ?
Are they really up to the hype ?
Miami belongs on the list also
Miami doesn’t belong on this list, I don’t think the Knicks do either. Gutted teams shouldn’t be on this list NOW! OKC should be on this list.
Just cause the Knicks had a complete roster overhaul doesn’t mean it was in the right direction. This is actually the first time I’m hearing someone saying they had expectations for the Knicks this year. Personally, i think they are right where i expected them to be.
@ TIP
u must be the real TI..livin on house arrest wit no communication wit the outside world if u haven’t heard any1 say they have higher expectations for the knicks comparatively to what theyve been in the past..they are better than their record shows but they are still the same fuck ups(how do u lose to minnesota like that???)
@the writer of this article
The knicks are actually leading the leagues in blocks this year and their defense has been much better..their offense is fuckin up right now..as a writer for a magazine based out of new york i would expect that you catch a few knicks games or at least have a basic understanding of defense instead of making comments about a team that applies to previous years
Shit i wish i was T.I.
The argument that “they are better than their record shows” could be made for ANY bad team. Knicks for 8th playoff seed? Don’t see why anyone would have expected that.
@arno and @ju: Miami as a team is playing at the level I expected. I think it’s a bit presumptuous to think they were going to win 70+ wins this season (thanks jeff van gundy lol)
@s.buckets: I don’t disagree with you that the Knicks are playing better defensively in some aspects, they’ve just been unable to hold on to leads in their streak of losses. For the record, I’m a big Knicks fan.
The Knicks are kind of where i expected them to be in the early season. They been starting Landry Fields and Timofey Mozgov, Probably have the worst backcourt in the L, only 4 of them were on the team last year and their best shooters (gallos) shot hasnt been falling. You expect them to be better than 4-8???
A slow start was guaranteed, i still think the trio of Felton/Gallo/Stoudemire will be enough to get them to 8th in the east, but they need time to develop chemistry and figure out a solid rotation.
also, i dont think anyone can be disappointed with the clippers, cos, its the clippers, they could get CP3, Kobe, Bron, Gasol and Dwight Howard and theyd probably still be shit.
celtics
magic
the flamers
bulls
hawks
bucks
thas top 6 in the east..i definitely see the knicks as a top 8 seed if they can start knockin some shots down and learn how to execute a proper pick n roll
what other 2 teams u got goin in??i dont see the bobcats makin it back in but that cood jus be the anti-jordan in me commin out maybe..
i’d say the other team could be indiana or washington depending on how their talent mesh wit each other
i expected a lil bit more from them even commin out the gate this year…shoulda got at least 2 wins against philly,minnesota,gsw or an undermanned houston squad..
what about memphis.. huge disappointment so far and look at their team. really strong. miami should be close to the list but not top 5
You cant be too hard on the Clippers yet. Name any team in the NBA that would not be struggling without 2 All Stars (Kaman and Davis). Imagine the Lakers without Kobe and Gasol. Blake and Gordon have been killing it most nights and our rookies are playing well (Bledsoe and Aminu)but they are still rookies. I have learned to be patience as a Clipper fan. We will still make the playoffs. Watch.
I think the Milwaukee Bucks should be on this list. They’re 5-6 at the moment and sitting in 3rd place behind Cleveland and Chicago when they should be at best leading their division. They’ve lost some very winnable games and their overall play has been quite sporadic.
I also agree with CTP that the Grizzlies should be on this list as well. They’ve also under performed imo
i wasnt expecting anything from the knicks when you best player is amare you are gonna suck.
now the clips with all that talent 1-11 damn and i still remember some people here considered kaman better than gasol what a joke.
OKC and DURANT MVP for this season…..so wrong….
i say chris paul for MVP..
Miami and OKC should be there instead of Portland and Denver. Portland is actually doing better than most people expected, with all their injuries and stuff. Same for the Nuggets. The same cannot be said for the Heat and the Thunder, who aren’t playing like championship contenders, as many people predicted
charles and kenny went off on the nuggets tonight saying that melo isn’t really trying hard in denver and that its rubbing off on the other players. Denver is going through the motions and need to trade melo ASAP
The Knicks problem isn’t that their best player Amare Studemire is complaining bout urgency. Theire problem is that their best player is Amare Stoudemire.
And aren’t the Nugs underachieving because their star (Melo) is a career (NBA wise) underachiever? Its not the other way around. I mean, the Nugs should produce more so they could keep Melo? Where did that come from? The Nugs aint producing because Melo is coasting, and his focus is on too many things. That’s the problem.
I agree with Milwaukee Bucks. Their roster is pretty loaded 10 deep, and this should/could be a year they really step up a knotch in the shallow East.
the 5 most dissapointing teams in the NBA to date are
1. Miami Heat – weren’t they supposed to go 82-0? 0-1 off the bat…
2. Miami Heat – wasn’t Lebron supposed to average a triple double?
3. Miami Heat- blowing a 22 point lead in a loss to the Utah Jazz…at home?…at home? again with two o the three best closers?
4. Miami Heat- overdosing on buckets from Paul Millsap…Paul Millsap?
5. Miami Heat – Chris Bosh is on the team