Step Your Game Up: The 5 Most Disappointing Teams in the NBA

I’m sure we’ve all had teachers who cared enough to preach to us about doing better on tests and having the potential to succeed in a course if we only applied ourselves more. I’m sure we’ve even had those teachers with higher expectations, suggesting we were capable of going from an A to an A+ when we’re especially strong in a subject.

Pro sports teams have to deal with the same scrutiny when they’re not playing up to certain standards already established for them. Here are five teams that could use a pep talk from my 12th grade Geometry and Discrete Math teacher, Mr. Pupko.

*** *** ***

Houston Rockets — Coming off an above-.500 season and considered a dark horse threat in the West with the return of Yao Ming, the Rockets are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference standings (3-8), sharing rent with the likes of the Kings and Clippers. They have yet to beat a team with a winning record, and Yao has already missed time with an ankle injury while Aaron Brooks is also out with an ankle injury. Looking like the ’01-02 Rockets team — the year before Yao — the front office cannot be pleased by their record considering their talent level and reputation for being consistently competitive in the West. Maybe Stevie Franchise will reconsider moving to Beijing and come help his old team out of the gutter.

New York Knicks — After a complete roster overhaul, the Knicks (4-8) are struggling to make an impression in the revamped Eastern Conference. On paper, the Knicks are a team that could easily earn the eighth seed in the playoff race, but they continue to make the same mistakes in their losing efforts that they’ve made in the past. If your best player (Amar’e Stoudemire) is complaining of a lack of urgency in the locker room, shouldn’t that be enough of a warning sign to make adjustments?

Los Angeles Clippers — What can I say about one of the worst NBA franchises in recent history? Maybe that they’re not as bad as their record (1-11) indicates. The Clippers have actually played a tough schedule, especially for a young team that is still getting to know each other. Still, I see no reason why their core of Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon and Chris Kaman cannot get more done. Heck, they couldn’t even beat the Nets at home, a game that Devin Harris missed most of after being ejected in the first half. For the first time in a while, I have — dare I say — higher expectations for the Clippers. If anything, I expect them to lose fewer games by double-digits. Is that too much to ask?

Denver Nuggets — For a team that is trying desperately to keep Carmelo Anthony around, they’re surely not playing like it. Although they’re 6-5, right now they’re in 10th place in the West and aren’t looking like a team that will win 50-plus games for the fourth straight year. Without Birdman and K-Mart, the Nuggets are slacking on D, giving up 104.5 points a game. That’s drastically close to Knicks’ defensive futility. Along with the ‘Melo trade rumors, there have been rumblings that Chauncey may want out as well, and with George Karl‘s health always a concern, the Nuggets seem on the verge of an implosion.

Portland Trail Blazers — With six of their seven victories coming against sub-.500 teams, the Blazers (7-5) have yet to prove themselves against the NBA’s elite. Denver, Utah and New Orleans will provide a worthy challenge as their next three opponents. To make matters worse, Brandon Roy‘s knee is being drained more than the battery of a 1991 Plymouth Voyager that had its headlights on overnight. With each MRI and fluid extraction, the greater the likelihood that Roy’s season is over and so too are any hopes of the Trail Blazers even making the playoffs, let alone advancing in them. That is unless other players on this squad can step up on a consistent basis. I’m looking at you, Wes Matthews.