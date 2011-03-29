The Andy & Landry Show: Episode 2

If you’re looking for the best new show on TV, look no further. Introducing the The Andy & Landry Show, starring Knicks rookies Andy Rautins and Landry Fields. After getting their own theme song, in the second episode, the rookies attend a speed dating event for ladies who like tall guys. Will they find true love? Find out after the jump.
Have you ever done speed dating?
Harry Potter night… whaaaat
Landry is funny
The other guy… not so much
Nah dude, Andy is funny, but he uses dry-humour instead of over-the top comedy like Landry. Perfect mix.
Niggas is wildin right now son!
lol
lol’d
Landry is a funny dude