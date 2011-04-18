The Best Day Of Basketball Ever; Zach Randolph And Chris Paul Are Giant Killers

If the first two days were any indication, we could be in for perhaps the craziest postseason yet. So far, every higher seed was either challenged or lost, and yesterday, two Western Conference powerhouses were on the receiving end of Joe Frazier hooks … Charles Barkley said during the pregame show that he is convinced the Spurs can’t even beat Memphis, their eight-seeded matchup, in the first round. We won’t go that far, especially with Manu Ginobili probably coming back soon. But one thing is certain: the Grizzlies are not playing. They’re here to win, and truly believe they can. They showed that at the end of Memphis’ shocking 101-98 Game 1 win. It might not have been the most impressive display by a lower seed yesterday, but it was certainly the most surprising. We knew Memphis would push the Spurs with their size, but we didn’t know they could escape death so well. After leading for much of the fourth quarter, Memphis missed four consecutive late free throws while Matt Bonner banged two consecutive threes to put San Antonio up four. We figured it was over. But then Marc Gasol finished in the lane, and Shane Battier canned a wing three to put the Grizzlies back on top. Memphis ended the game on an eye-opening 7-0 run, surviving after Richard Jefferson‘s wide-open (and we’re talking wide open) three was long … In the third quarter, we thought the Spurs had finally figured out Memphis. They used the Grizzlies’ strength against them, shooting a whopping 19 free throws in the quarter. But yet, Zach Randolph (25 points, 14 rebounds) and Gasol (24 points, 9 rebounds) answered every challenge. Randolph played so well, the Grizzlies gave him a four-year, $66-million extension last night (with added incentives) … When was the last time a team “bonded” because of a fight over a mid-air card game? Does that not make the Grizzlies the most loveable team ever? Basically, because Tony Allen got pissed at O.J. Mayo and the two got physical, it emboldended everyone else to never be afraid to challenge each other. The squad came together after that. Yeah, that sounds about right … All season long, Derrick Rose, and even Rusell Westbrook, have been the talk of the league. Rose has vaulted into “best player in the world” discussions while Westbrook has morphed the Thunder into legitimate threats in the West. But yesterday afternoon, Chris Paul was loud and clear with a Did you forget about me? performance at Staples Center. He was supposedly hurting, dragging that leg around all year. But in the Hornets’ 109-100 win over the Lakers, Paul turned in one of the best performances by a point guard in recent memory. His numbers (33 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists, four steals) don’t even tell the whole story. He toyed with L.A., and hit every big shot down the stretch. Every time Pau Gasol switched onto him, he killed the big man. He got his supporting cast involved, and matched every L.A. run. It was his world all afternoon. Still, New Orleans doesn’t steal Game 1 without some of their role players. Carl Landry, Jarrett Jack and Aaron Gray all contributed, and were the catalysts in an early fourth-quarter run that pushed the Hornets lead up to double digits … For the Lakers, Kobe Bryant (34 points) was great, but where was Gasol (eight points, six rebounds, just two baskets all game)? He’s had stretches where he wasn’t aggressive before, but yesterday, he was in a game-long swoon. Someone could’ve backhanded him in the face and he probably wouldn’t have flinched … Since getting Gasol, the Lakers had been 31-4 at home in the playoffs before yesterday … During the second half, Willie Green airballed a free throw. We aren’t sure if we’ve ever seen a perimeter player completely miss the rim on a freebie like that … Keep reading to see Jesus doing his holy thing again, and how the Thunder and Nuggets played the most exciting game of the weekend …
Great b-ball this weekend. D-Rose and CP3 showed up and showed out. San Antonio has a long series ahead of them. Denver and OKC will be a great series, along with the C’s and Knicks. The Lakeshow got a wakeup call. Lets see how they respond. Overall, great games.
Great action this weekend, too bad the playoffs ain’t like the NCAA tourney with one and done. Didn’t think the Spurs would struggle against the Grizzles but I guess that’s why they tanked to play them. Wouldn’t it be great if the 1 and 2 seeds lose in the 1st round out west. That would really make it exciting. I can see Chris Paul winning at least two more games by himself, so looks like that series is going 7.
wow, totally no effort from lakers. kobe did his thing, bynum tried to do something, but rest was awful. if you put mindless zombie instead of gasol, you’g get more effort. that was embarasing game. i mean, carl landry, starting four for hornets, is shorter than kobe!!! and yet lakers bigs failed use that fact. i hope this will be kick in the butt they need to start playing
I wonder what the Lakers fans did with the brooms they brought to the game?
Chris Paul was unbelievable all game. Fisher is a corpse out there and where was Gasol, he looked hungover all game
so glad that fisher is getting exposed once more. so tired of these ‘hes clutch arguments so we overlook the fact that he is pathetic’! go get yourself a god damn point guard LA and stop playing with 4.5 players. and they did the 2peat with this guy, amazing!
Hey Lakers’ fans instead of saying how your team didn’t come to play, how about considering your team might not be that good anymore. Most of the players are over 30 and may be slowing down after 3 straight years of a 100+ games. I’m just saying that could be something to consider…
ROFL about Nene. Them dudes came to play. Call me nuts but their whole demeanor has changed.they carry themselves like they know they can kill you.The nuggets team from before preety much had to hype themselves up.Lotta talk,litte substance.Not these cats.
Awesome playoffs. been home all frickin’ day. Not a single disappointment.can’t say i’ve said as much about any playoff season.
Did have a few temper tantrums during the Laker game.It was hell watching chris paul administering fatalities to the lakers interior.And when he caught Gasol on back to back isos..i just started laughing.U know you are fucking up on defense when that happens on back to back possesions.too comical.Catch em in game 2.Lakers on notice.
Lakers all day.I’m just hoping Philly shows up.so far they seem like they gonna be the only letdown in this first rouund.
Interesting thought.In about a year this will be very hard to disprove.Especially at the guard position.Just being realistic.Right now,that’s a stretch.We were way better than this a few days ago.
It would hold more weight too if Gasol hadn’t showed up like he overdosed on ambien and the team played like they had after All-star break.We beat this team handily with West in the line-up.Also,New orleans came to play and chris paul is an all-star point guard.These are facts.
lakers in six.
Has it really been ten years since the Knicks won a playoff game? Genuinely surprised by that stat.
Was hard not to root for the Grizzlies last night. They didn’t even play overly well during crunch times. The offense was scrappy with some poor execution but they still pulled out the win. Wish Conley would get over whatever mental block he has built up while being in the pro’s. You can tell the guy is talented but he just second guesses plays constantly. Think if they pull off the upset win he could take another step in becoming really really good. Apart from the mistakes he made he was fantastic at carving up the Spurs.
What happened to the Lakers being able to “flip the switch” when the playoffs start and suddenly dominate? It’s too bad, however, that the NBA is killing any chance for the Hornets to capitalize on this momentum by scheduling Game 2 for Wednesday. Really, there’s no reason the playoffs should stretch out as long as they do.
one and done pfeesch the final of the ncaa tourney was 51 42? something like that so please don’t wish for that because it was terrible. San Antonio losing like that.. didn’t expect that and for LA to come out this lethargic vs the hornets was a surprise to me as well. And is there any news about aron grey? dude went down hard and he was playing very well. I think I’ve watched only one hornets game this season so to see cp3 go off like this was an extremely pleasant surprise.
Okc is gonna beat denver.. they don’t have a superstar. What a weekend tho it’s gonna be a great week of basketball again
Rose, CP3, Westbrook. The point guard is officially the most dominant position in the NBA
please flip to NHL and never watch hoops again. Takes some serious jackasses to put that loss on Fisher when the last 2 jumpers to seal the win were on Pau’s dome.
18 of his 33 were on Kobe, Artest, Pau and Brown. Pau goes 2-9 but it’s Fish’s fault CP went off.
33 pts, 14 as, 7 rbs, 4 stls ain’t Fish’s fault, clowns.
D Rose the MVP, but CP3 apparently, STILL the best point guard in the league. Willie Green? Aaron Gray? Jarrett Jack?
No excuses tho. CP3 went Hall of Fame, got help from his teammates and Pau didn’t show up. That’s a loss for us everytime. Let’s discuss after wednesday.
How the phuck does the nba schedulin the game on wednesday benefit either team? You think Pau’s gonna go 2-9 again or CP3 gonna bring that heat again?
I know you a Pacers fan and you disappointed but stop..
Fact is, Hornets need the 2 days off to give Gray as much time as possible to get his leg right and to rest CP3, who played 41 mins and got tossed around the whole time….or flopped well. You think CP3’s bad knee wants to go again on tuesday?
Hornets played well, but slow yo roll on the conspiracy
Ya that was blatantly goaltending. Somehow the refs should be able to review that call. I would have loved to see the game in overtime.
@K Dizzle – You’re loyalty is somewhat admirable but if you can’t see that Fish is a detriment to the team at this point, perhaps you should flip to NHL.
If they had a good PG they wouldn’t need to throw a slew of players at opposing PG’s on the defensive end. He’s come up big at some crucial moments over the past few years no doubt, but he’s also part of the reason those big shots were needed in the 1st place. Sorry but if you ball it’s fairly obvious.
This weekend showed why Kyrie Irving will probably be the #1 pick in the draft. The importance of point guard play in the playoffs.
Rose was unstoppable late to beat the Pacers. Lebron (who is basically the point for the Heat) had a huge game against Philly. J-Kidd had a throw back game and was the difference against the Blazers. Paul single-handedly beat the Lakers. The lack if a point guard hurt the Knicks late against Boston. And finally Westbrook was huge for OKC in beating Denver.
The game has changed.
Memphis beating San Antonio isn’t a shocking upset. It isn’t even a surprise at all.
this is why I love Chris Paul, I dont think he’ll beat my LA, but he was just too awesome. Easily my fav player
@AB: “It’s too bad, however, that the NBA is killing any chance for the Hornets to capitalize on this momentum by scheduling Game 2 for Wednesday. Really, there’s no reason the playoffs should stretch out as long as they do.”
I agree 100%. I hate the new scheduling. They’re trying to capitalize on TV revenue as every game is spotlighted in their own time-slot. Back in the day, they had 2 games staggered in the earlier prime-time slot(7:30pm and 8pm est) then 2 staggered in the late prime-time slot (9:30 and 10pm est). Teams used to even play back-to-back games in the playoffs! Not anymore. The playoffs end in June now.
This format favors teams like the Heat, with 3 big players carrying the load, as it gives them ample time to rest.
It may not be one and done but mf’s were damn sure playin like it was. Before the pIayoffs started I said that OKC vs Denver matchup was gonna be crackin. If LA loses this series that chair will be Public Enemy #1 lol. Willie Green’s airball free throw wasnt even the worst shot in the game because Ne-Yo–my bad I mean Jarrett Jack actually got the ball stuck on the rim. CTFU!
I’m surprised that with all the big name stars playing with each other, the playoffs are pretty evenly matched as there wasn’t a single blowout. The biggest margin of victory was by 10 points when the Hawks beat the Magic.
Who is more likely to lose their Series?
San Antonio or LA?
im even more convinced that Carmelo Anthony falls into Simmons’ “Ewing Theory”
I didn’t see the Lakers or Spurs losses coming at all yesterday. I get the Spurs without Ginobli, but the Lakers losing to NO? If the Lakers got the ball to Gasol a couple of times in a row, he would probably heat up a little bit.
@control – giving props to the Nene joke, and then saying “call me nuts” made me spit out my morning coffee. Nut jokes never get old. I’m a friggin 6 year old.
@KDizzle — These guys play back-to-backs and/or play with one day of rest all the time during the regular season; they don’t suddenly neede extended rest now. No conspiracy theories from me; if the Lakers had won Game 1, I’d say the same thing. There’s no reason Game 2 couldn’t have been scheduled for Tuesday, but like JAY said, the NBA wants to give every game its own TV timeslot.
What a weekend. Every home team almost lost this weekend lol…
the refs gave the game to okc. denver has no superstar, they dont get calls, and even Felton got T’ed up for simple reaction. and don’t get me started on the no call on the basket interference.
The Knicks fell apart because Dantoni is one of the worst coaches in the league. W/o a pg to run things his team didn’t know what to do.
“There’s no reason Game 2 couldn’t have been scheduled for Tuesday”
Again, I agree with AB. The drawn out series’ are soooooo annoying. For real. NO/LA played yesterday (Sunday), and the next game is Wednesday?? And they’re playing in the same city??? It’s retarded.
We aren’t the only ones complaining. Last year, the TNT crew, Chuck, Kenny, etc, brought it up also. They hate this new scheduling.
Not to mention, every playoff team got two days of rest between the regular season finale and the beginning of the playoffs. The Hornets and Lakers, among others, had THREE days of rest since they didn’t start their series on Saturday.
Anyway, let’s talk more about how Zach Randolph is playing better than any power forward in the NBA right now. Or I guess you could put Dirk in that spot. And Chris Bosh isn’t far behind them.
AB:
Can we talk about Dwight punking once again all the doubters out there?
Because we should.
No better duo in the league than Durant and Westbrook? Did you know LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play on the same team?
@QQ — Sure. Have the floor. But you’re not talking about Dwight winning another DPOY, right? Because nobody was doubting him there.
Damn Phil Jackson for blowing CP3 off before the series even started..
Everything Phil said came to reality yesterday.. CP3 controlled the whole game..
But i still say its over in 5.. You had Bellinelli and Jarret Jack throwing up left handed shots and droppin them.. They came out JUICED to get that game.. never saw that coming tho.. i dont think ANYONE did..
And lemme also say it sucked to see the refs effect the outcome of that OKC/DEN game..
Shit they even stopped play shortly after?? i mean seriously it wasnt reviewable???? i couldve sworn ive seen shit like that rescinded before..
I haven’t watched too much of Memphis since Rudy Gay went down but I won’t balk at someone saying Z-bo is hot right now. LMA needs to find another level to take it to.