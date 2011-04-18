The Best Day Of Basketball Ever; Zach Randolph And Chris Paul Are Giant Killers

04.18.11
If the first two days were any indication, we could be in for perhaps the craziest postseason yet. So far, every higher seed was either challenged or lost, and yesterday, two Western Conference powerhouses were on the receiving end of Joe Frazier hooks … Charles Barkley said during the pregame show that he is convinced the Spurs can’t even beat Memphis, their eight-seeded matchup, in the first round. We won’t go that far, especially with Manu Ginobili probably coming back soon. But one thing is certain: the Grizzlies are not playing. They’re here to win, and truly believe they can. They showed that at the end of Memphis’ shocking 101-98 Game 1 win. It might not have been the most impressive display by a lower seed yesterday, but it was certainly the most surprising. We knew Memphis would push the Spurs with their size, but we didn’t know they could escape death so well. After leading for much of the fourth quarter, Memphis missed four consecutive late free throws while Matt Bonner banged two consecutive threes to put San Antonio up four. We figured it was over. But then Marc Gasol finished in the lane, and Shane Battier canned a wing three to put the Grizzlies back on top. Memphis ended the game on an eye-opening 7-0 run, surviving after Richard Jefferson‘s wide-open (and we’re talking wide open) three was long … In the third quarter, we thought the Spurs had finally figured out Memphis. They used the Grizzlies’ strength against them, shooting a whopping 19 free throws in the quarter. But yet, Zach Randolph (25 points, 14 rebounds) and Gasol (24 points, 9 rebounds) answered every challenge. Randolph played so well, the Grizzlies gave him a four-year, $66-million extension last night (with added incentives) … When was the last time a team “bonded” because of a fight over a mid-air card game? Does that not make the Grizzlies the most loveable team ever? Basically, because Tony Allen got pissed at O.J. Mayo and the two got physical, it emboldended everyone else to never be afraid to challenge each other. The squad came together after that. Yeah, that sounds about right … All season long, Derrick Rose, and even Rusell Westbrook, have been the talk of the league. Rose has vaulted into “best player in the world” discussions while Westbrook has morphed the Thunder into legitimate threats in the West. But yesterday afternoon, Chris Paul was loud and clear with a Did you forget about me? performance at Staples Center. He was supposedly hurting, dragging that leg around all year. But in the Hornets’ 109-100 win over the Lakers, Paul turned in one of the best performances by a point guard in recent memory. His numbers (33 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists, four steals) don’t even tell the whole story. He toyed with L.A., and hit every big shot down the stretch. Every time Pau Gasol switched onto him, he killed the big man. He got his supporting cast involved, and matched every L.A. run. It was his world all afternoon. Still, New Orleans doesn’t steal Game 1 without some of their role players. Carl Landry, Jarrett Jack and Aaron Gray all contributed, and were the catalysts in an early fourth-quarter run that pushed the Hornets lead up to double digits … For the Lakers, Kobe Bryant (34 points) was great, but where was Gasol (eight points, six rebounds, just two baskets all game)? He’s had stretches where he wasn’t aggressive before, but yesterday, he was in a game-long swoon. Someone could’ve backhanded him in the face and he probably wouldn’t have flinched … Since getting Gasol, the Lakers had been 31-4 at home in the playoffs before yesterday … During the second half, Willie Green airballed a free throw. We aren’t sure if we’ve ever seen a perimeter player completely miss the rim on a freebie like that … Keep reading to see Jesus doing his holy thing again, and how the Thunder and Nuggets played the most exciting game of the weekend …

