The Best Designed Play In The NBA This Year

#Video
02.08.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Need a reason why the Utah Jazz agreed to a one-year contact extension with Jerry Sloan yesterday? Watch this. From Al Jefferson to Kyrylo Fesenko to Raja Bell in 1.7 seconds, it doesn’t get any prettier from an X’s and O’s standpoint.



