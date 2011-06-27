The Best NBA Finals Matchup That Never Happened

Turning back the clock:
After making the infamous statement that he “would like to be traded” after the 2006-07 season, Kobe Bryant put the backs of Lakers management to the wall. The options were to either get Kobe immediate help, or trade him as he requested. Somehow, the Lakers managed to rob Pau Gasol from the Grizzlies in what was one of the most one-sided trade deadline deals of all-time. Behind Kobe’s MVP season and Gasol’s new contributions, the Lakers were able to make a run to the Finals. Coming up empty-handed, they were forced to accept a crushing defeat and go back to the drawing board for the 2008-09 season.
More hungry and motivated than he’s ever been and armed with new firepower, Kobe was on a quest for his fourth ring. Carrying over the momentum from the prior season, the Lakers put together a remarkable 65-17 record. They were running as smoothly as a well-oiled machine and cruising slowly to their ultimate goal of a championship. Confident in their abilities, making it to the Finals was the least of the Lakers worries. Finishing the job was what they were really concerned upon. Kobe’s work ethic was at an all-time high, and it rubbed off on his teammates. Behind his lead, the Lakers were strictly business, and more focused than they’d ever been. But, there was a different kind of monster out east.
The 2008-09 Cleveland Cavaliers may be the NBA’s most flashy team of all-time. Their pre-game antics & attitude on the court made each of their (season best) 66 wins look so easy. They were on national TV every week, putting on show after show, week after week. They were without a doubt the team to watch. Each game, either a highlight dunk or chase down block from LeBron made SportsCenter’s top plays. Anchoring what was the best defensive team in the league, on top of putting together an MVP season with his contributions on the offensive end, LeBron was playing at an all-time high.
For what it was worth, Cleveland was the best team in the NBA during the regular season. There was a point in time where seeing LeBron play a single minute in the 4th quarter was a surprise. By the end of the 3rd, their games were usually close to being over. While the Lakeshow was strictly business out West, the Cavs were all fun & games in the East.
The two teams were night and day, but were both far separated from their competition, Kobe & LeBron being the De Niro and Pacino of the NBA.
24/23: The 08-09 Kobe/LeBron argument
The Kobe/LeBron argument of 2008-09 may go down as one of the most discussed and debated topics in NBA history. NBA fans all over the globe had their own personal opinion on which player they thought was better. If you didn’t have one, you weren’t a basketball fan. The debate was discussed every day, whether it was in a park, in a gym or in a barbershop. Everyone had personal opinions, and most were very passionate about them.
Over the years, there have never really been two best players in the league at the same time. If you go back and look at the stars from each decade, there was always one player who separated himself from the pack. In the early to mid-2000s, Kobe Bryant was that player. He had three championships under his belt, before chasing out the most dominant player in the game at the time for blocking his shine. Soon after, Kobe quickly emerged as the most unstoppable player in the NBA. Before LeBron came into his own, Kobe Bryant was undoubtedly the NBA’s best player. After scoring his 81 points and putting up 35 a game in 2005-06, the general consensus was that nobody could stop him. In the years following Shaq‘s departure, Kobe’s success as an individual would grow just as he had desired. However, until Gasol came to his aid, his team would suffer.
During Kobe’s reign as the NBA’s best, LeBron was growing into one of the most complete and unique players the NBA has ever seen. While Kobe had the reputation as a better scorer, many looked at LeBron as the more complete, more unselfish, well-rounded player. Each season, LeBron filled the stat sheet with assists and rebounds, on top of being one of the best scorers in the league. Not to mention, he made it look really easy. Once the 2008-09 season came around, he was ready to take the league by storm, transitioning his 45-37 Cavs into the 66-16 monster that I previously mentioned.
Despite the fact that Kobe, or his fans, didn’t want to admit it, age was slowly catching up with him. He would still have his occasional outburst, but he wasn’t the super scorer that he was in his previous years. His fans used the excuse that he had to sacrifice his scoring for team victories, which was actually backed up by the Lakers 65-17 season. But an excuse nonetheless. By this time, it was clear that LeBron had evolved as the better scorer and all-around player. Kobe was just the leader of the better, more complete and experienced team. Lakers fans never wanted to credit themselves with “the better team” because it would belittle their hero’s greatness. Instead, they argued that LeBron had the better supporting cast in order to make it seem as if Kobe was winning just as much, with less talent around him, when in fact, it was the other way around.
Laker fans argued that Kobe’s rings were the defining factor in his success. The focal point of their arguments were that since LeBron had 0, he could not be mentioned as the NBA’s best player. They used Kobe’s three championships as a crutch to prove that he was the better player, claiming that since he had achieved more in his career he was superior. Bringing up past achievements has always been a focal point in debates for Laker fans. On the other end, Cavs fans were always concerned with the right now, confident that championships were in their hero’s near future.
LeBron fans credited Shaq for earning all three of Kobe’s rings, negating them by saying “he hasn’t won any rings without Shaq”. Like it or not, Shaq played a big role in getting those three rings and was the stud in L.A. before Kobe was. Kobe fans knew that, they just had a hard time accepting it. Kobe had a lot to do with those rings as well of course, however Cavs fans never wanted to admit that.
The strongest argument Cavs fans had in their favor was statistics. In order to try and prove that LeBron was the superior ballplayer, Cavs fans went straight to the numbers, which clearly showed that LeBron was the better ballplayer during that time (he averaged more points, rebounds and assists while putting together a better record than Kobe’s Lakers that year).
Both sides had their respective arguments and points to support them, however the unknown was yet to be determined. After the season, the playoffs would ultimately prove who was right and who was wrong. Fans all over the globe wanted nothing more than to see the two superstars face off, head-to-head in the Finals in order to settle the dispute once and for all. All season long, NBA fans built up enormous hype in anticipation of a potential matchup between the two best players in the world, with a little help from the media.
Kobe was his favorite player growing up? I never heard that shit before. i thought michael jordan and penny hardaway were Lebrons favorite players.
one of the best finals to never happen (even better than Kobe vs Lebron) was in 2000.
when the country was still very much caught up in east coast west coast shit.
NY Knicks lost to the Pacers setting up an LA/Indy nba finals.
Imagine if the NBA had the New York Knicks and the LA Lakers in the NBA finals to open a decade and millenium.
Shaq O’Neal vs Patrick Ewing
Kobe Bryant vs Latrell Sprewell
Glen Rice vs Allan Houston
Rick Fox vs Larry Johnson
Derek Fisher vs Charlie Ward
Robert Horry vs Marcus Camby
AC Green vs Kurt Thomas
Phil Jackson vs Jeff Van Gundy
East vs West
Hollywood vs Broadway
Crenshaw vs Harlem
Beverly Hills vs Madison Avenue
Staples Center vs Madison Square Garden
Jack vs Spike
Denzel vs Woody
Chris Rock vs himself
Laker Gilrs vs Knick City Dancers
etc..Etc…ETC…
…THIS is the BEST NBA Finals matchup that NEVER happened.
It’s improbable but not impossible as far as a Kobe vs. LeBron series goes. If the Lakers can get hungry & organized again, they can get back to the Finals. Kobe needs to get healthy and back to dominating games in the end.
you forgot about Shaq and Duncan during those early to mid 2000’s with Kobe being the best in the L.
@ knoc99–
Shaq and Duncan played in the same conference during those years. so they wouldnt have been in the nba finals against one another.
and anyway, when the Spurs and Lakers did have a playoff series vs each other during those years, it was TERRIBLE to watch since Duncan and Shaq NEVER defended each other.
made me SICK to my belly to watch RICK FOX defend Tim Duncan on one end and then watch MALIK ROSE defend Shaq on the other end. just HORRIBLE for fans.
oh we need a highlight reel for this ;) . . . . lebron’s dunks/blocks vs. Kobe’s hoisting finals mvps . . gonna be close . . . .oh wait . .
good article. I think you’re right about the amare deal. If the cavs would have traded for him lebron would still be in cleveland right now, maybe with a couple rings
the hell when did i ever hear kobe is lebrons fave player growing up? i hear or read that his players are mj, magic or penny. if ever kobe is ONE of his fave players, those three will be mentioned ahead of him.
@
“All the past NBA champions had a one-two punch of two great players, whether it was Magic & Kareem, Jordan & Pippen, Shaq & Kobe, Duncan & Robinson, or even Wade & Shaq, it has always taken an elite dynamic duo to finish the job. Frankly, LeBron & Mo Williams just weren’t capable of reaching that elite level.”
Replace “Lebron & Mo Williams” with “Dirk Nowitzki & Jet Terry” and you start to understand why some of us lost respect for LBJ last offseason. Before this season, who saw Dirk(LBJ), Jet(Mo), an undersized Barea(Delonte) and an former allstar on the back 9 of his career, Marion(Jamison) with a defensive big, Chandler(Varejao)and a coach who’s never won, Carlisle(Byron Scott)winning it all? Back to back 60+ win teams don’t have their franchise players just quit and head to somebody else’s team cuz it’s too tough. Cavs coulda made some noise this season. IMHO
Great. Another “What If” article… lol
@heckler
Denzel vs Woody? Who’s Woody?
Spike vs Jack? Who’s Jack?
i stopped reading right around here…”Over the years, there have never really been two best players in the league at the same time. If you go back and look at the stars from each decade, there was always one player who separated himself from the pack.”
had to write the author off as a reatard…never heard of wilt and bill russell?? or bird and magic?? get over ur kobe and lebron boner (LeBroner???)
Best finals matchup that never happened was Spurs/Celts. Came oh so close in ’08.
Woody Allen and Jack Nicholson…
It was my dream to see NY vs LA that year after NY lost to SAS in ’99.
please, let me know when everyone is done sucking kobe and lebrons dick
Clippers vs Cavs
The Best NBA Finals Match-up That WILL Never Happen
Antawn Jamison – Super Nintendo. ROFL.
what the heck is this article ABOUT? Jumped topics way too many times in the first page for me to continue. And the “LeBron became better than Kobe ’cause Kobe’s getting too old” argument was kinda contradicting the “Kobe’s first 3 rings were because of (an aging) Shaq” argument.
Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls in 1997 would of been epic because of the star power and they were the last two NBA Champions at the time but the Utah Jazz ruined that.
Also I agree with the Knicks vs. Lakers Finals in 2000
The idea behind this article is good, but the execution could have been a lot better. There are a lot of things to comment on here, but I’ll just list a few.
You accused Laker/Kobe fans of making “excuses,” for Kobe when Lebron had “clearly evolved,” into a better player. Then you spent the last 1/3 of your article making excuses for every shortcoming, defeat, character flaw, etc. that Lebron James has.
He lost to Orlando because he didn’t have enough help, he lost to Boston because the Cavs acquired Jamison instead of Stoudemire, he only left for Miami because Cleveland insulted him by not getting him more help. How is any of this better than any excuses that Laker fans have made for their superstar?
As someone who isn’t a fan of Lebron James, let me fix your incorrect perception that LBJ went from “most loved,” to “most hated,” because he left Cleveland to join a more talented team. The reason that the discussion about LBJ’s free agency continues over one year later is because there is a logical disconnect between those who like and dislike Lebron. Nobody is hating on him for having the basic Darwinian sense to create a better situation for himself. It is all about the immature way in which her comported himself in the year(s) leading up to “The Decision.” I’m very tired of talking about this, but I don’t see it going anywhere soon since Lebron himself doesn’t understand why people have been upset. A grown man with two children should already know to just shut up and play basketball.
At this point, Bryant’s athletic decline may have taken him out of the discussion (although I won’t put anything by a truly great player). But I will say that Bryant refined his fundamental skill set to the point of flawlessness. I recall a scout a few years ago saying that comparing James to Bryant is like “comparing a Volvo to a Ferrari.”
If you look at Michael Jordan, he was an excellent physical specimen. A little skinny early on, but he put on muscle. Incredible leaping ability off of one or two feet, could hang in the air for days, great body control, huge hands. After a while, he also had the same flawless skill set that Bryant boasts today. However, where he truly gained separation from the pack was in his great instinct/understanding of the game. Jordan ALWAYS got a good look at the basket, he knew how to manipulate the defense, he knew when and when not to pass. Great decision maker.
The “intangibles,” that made Jordan great are weak points for James. He seems to have put up a mental block in the past couple years that makes him come up short in the 4th quarter. He makes spectacular passes, but not smart passes that promote ball movement. There is something in his head that is preventing him from realizing his talent and becoming a truly transcendent player. I think he will get a championship or two, no matter what happens. But he won’t own the game in the way that Jordan did until he becomes a smarter, savvier player.