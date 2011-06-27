The Best NBA Finals Matchup That Never Happened

Over the years, there have been some historical matchups in the Finals, however the NBA doesn’t always give us fans exactly what we want to see. Each year, expert analysts give their Finals predictions before the season even starts, but they rarely hit the nail on the head. In 2008, most of those experts picked a showdown between the Lakers and the Cavaliers for the 09′ NBA Finals, but unfortunately they would only be halfway correct. During the 2008-2009 NBA postseason, the Orlando Magic got in the way of what is the best and most anticipated NBA Finals matchup that never happened. For bothandfans, the matchup we were dying to see, is sadly never going to happen.

Turning back the clock:

After making the infamous statement that he “would like to be traded” after the 2006-07 season, Kobe Bryant put the backs of Lakers management to the wall. The options were to either get Kobe immediate help, or trade him as he requested. Somehow, the Lakers managed to rob Pau Gasol from the Grizzlies in what was one of the most one-sided trade deadline deals of all-time. Behind Kobe’s MVP season and Gasol’s new contributions, the Lakers were able to make a run to the Finals. Coming up empty-handed, they were forced to accept a crushing defeat and go back to the drawing board for the 2008-09 season.

More hungry and motivated than he’s ever been and armed with new firepower, Kobe was on a quest for his fourth ring. Carrying over the momentum from the prior season, the Lakers put together a remarkable 65-17 record. They were running as smoothly as a well-oiled machine and cruising slowly to their ultimate goal of a championship. Confident in their abilities, making it to the Finals was the least of the Lakers worries. Finishing the job was what they were really concerned upon. Kobe’s work ethic was at an all-time high, and it rubbed off on his teammates. Behind his lead, the Lakers were strictly business, and more focused than they’d ever been. But, there was a different kind of monster out east.

The 2008-09 Cleveland Cavaliers may be the NBA’s most flashy team of all-time. Their pre-game antics & attitude on the court made each of their (season best) 66 wins look so easy. They were on national TV every week, putting on show after show, week after week. They were without a doubt the team to watch. Each game, either a highlight dunk or chase down block from LeBron made SportsCenter’s top plays. Anchoring what was the best defensive team in the league, on top of putting together an MVP season with his contributions on the offensive end, LeBron was playing at an all-time high.

For what it was worth, Cleveland was the best team in the NBA during the regular season. There was a point in time where seeing LeBron play a single minute in the 4th quarter was a surprise. By the end of the 3rd, their games were usually close to being over. While the Lakeshow was strictly business out West, the Cavs were all fun & games in the East.

The two teams were night and day, but were both far separated from their competition, Kobe & LeBron being the De Niro and Pacino of the NBA.

24/23: The 08-09 Kobe/LeBron argument

The Kobe/LeBron argument of 2008-09 may go down as one of the most discussed and debated topics in NBA history. NBA fans all over the globe had their own personal opinion on which player they thought was better. If you didn’t have one, you weren’t a basketball fan. The debate was discussed every day, whether it was in a park, in a gym or in a barbershop. Everyone had personal opinions, and most were very passionate about them.

Over the years, there have never really been two best players in the league at the same time. If you go back and look at the stars from each decade, there was always one player who separated himself from the pack. In the early to mid-2000s, Kobe Bryant was that player. He had three championships under his belt, before chasing out the most dominant player in the game at the time for blocking his shine. Soon after, Kobe quickly emerged as the most unstoppable player in the NBA. Before LeBron came into his own, Kobe Bryant was undoubtedly the NBA’s best player. After scoring his 81 points and putting up 35 a game in 2005-06, the general consensus was that nobody could stop him. In the years following Shaq‘s departure, Kobe’s success as an individual would grow just as he had desired. However, until Gasol came to his aid, his team would suffer.

During Kobe’s reign as the NBA’s best, LeBron was growing into one of the most complete and unique players the NBA has ever seen. While Kobe had the reputation as a better scorer, many looked at LeBron as the more complete, more unselfish, well-rounded player. Each season, LeBron filled the stat sheet with assists and rebounds, on top of being one of the best scorers in the league. Not to mention, he made it look really easy. Once the 2008-09 season came around, he was ready to take the league by storm, transitioning his 45-37 Cavs into the 66-16 monster that I previously mentioned.

Despite the fact that Kobe, or his fans, didn’t want to admit it, age was slowly catching up with him. He would still have his occasional outburst, but he wasn’t the super scorer that he was in his previous years. His fans used the excuse that he had to sacrifice his scoring for team victories, which was actually backed up by the Lakers 65-17 season. But an excuse nonetheless. By this time, it was clear that LeBron had evolved as the better scorer and all-around player. Kobe was just the leader of the better, more complete and experienced team. Lakers fans never wanted to credit themselves with “the better team” because it would belittle their hero’s greatness. Instead, they argued that LeBron had the better supporting cast in order to make it seem as if Kobe was winning just as much, with less talent around him, when in fact, it was the other way around.

Laker fans argued that Kobe’s rings were the defining factor in his success. The focal point of their arguments were that since LeBron had 0, he could not be mentioned as the NBA’s best player. They used Kobe’s three championships as a crutch to prove that he was the better player, claiming that since he had achieved more in his career he was superior. Bringing up past achievements has always been a focal point in debates for Laker fans. On the other end, Cavs fans were always concerned with the right now, confident that championships were in their hero’s near future.

LeBron fans credited Shaq for earning all three of Kobe’s rings, negating them by saying “he hasn’t won any rings without Shaq”. Like it or not, Shaq played a big role in getting those three rings and was the stud in L.A. before Kobe was. Kobe fans knew that, they just had a hard time accepting it. Kobe had a lot to do with those rings as well of course, however Cavs fans never wanted to admit that.

The strongest argument Cavs fans had in their favor was statistics. In order to try and prove that LeBron was the superior ballplayer, Cavs fans went straight to the numbers, which clearly showed that LeBron was the better ballplayer during that time (he averaged more points, rebounds and assists while putting together a better record than Kobe’s Lakers that year).

Both sides had their respective arguments and points to support them, however the unknown was yet to be determined. After the season, the playoffs would ultimately prove who was right and who was wrong. Fans all over the globe wanted nothing more than to see the two superstars face off, head-to-head in the Finals in order to settle the dispute once and for all. All season long, NBA fans built up enormous hype in anticipation of a potential matchup between the two best players in the world, with a little help from the media.