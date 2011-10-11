The Comeback: NBA Players Returning To School

Okay, so far this “offseason,” we’ve seen NBA players participate in more celebrity games than Justin Bieber, dwell in their inner Yung Joc, scream and point fingers at NBA commissioners and sell chicken wings. We’ve also heard some form of this thinking from every NBA player in the world: “The overseas option is definitely something I’m looking into. I would be stupid not to.” Good thing none of these guys are stupid.

All of that is fine. But why aren’t we talking about more guys going back to school? Outside of Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and Baron Davis (don’t forget Diddy too), I’ve seen only the occasional grade report. As it is, Stephen Curry is taking advantage of all this free time and will go back to Davidson for classes.

Learning some things to use in a future life as a mumbling broadcaster can’t be hated on. But how do most NBA players get jobs outside of basketball? It’s because they’re NBA players. The NBA makes it cool to be tall. So while the theory of going back to class sounds awesome, I’d rather them do something else. There are ways to be more productive. Here’s the kicker: that something else should still be college… just a different type of class.

John Calipari opened his doors all summer for former players of his to come to Kentucky, work out and mingle with his current players. John Wall, Eric Bledsoe and Rajon Rondo went back to play. Could they use the work? Anyone can. But there are many professional basketball players who need it even more.

The NBA is where you build skills: bricklayers learn to shoot, and crusty defenders find tricks to get by. In college, you learn teamwork, playing off-the-ball and doing the little things (At least I hope. That’s what they tell me.). There are so many myths about college basketball (The whole “better defense” myth is just mind-blowing to me. One out of every 25 rookies is prepared to play defensively in the NBA. That should be a sign.). But some things are true: the college game doesn’t resort to as many isos and pick-n-rolls. No one pounds the rock as much. It moves.

Players become players during the summer. Celebrity games help confidence, but time in college could conceivably improve offensive awareness, playing within a system and all of the little things associated with the NCAA.

So here’s your shot. Send some NBA players back to college. Who has the talent but just doesn’t get it? They have the ability to help win games, but they’re lacking something, those qualities that we generally associate college ball with.

Turn the negative of this lockout into something positive.

Which players would benefit on the court with some time back in college?

