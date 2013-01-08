The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Bradley Beal Sticks the Game-Winner Against OKC

Each week Court Grip will bring you a prime basketball highlight made possible by having an edge – in skills, performance and technology. This week features NBA rookie Bradley Beal stopping on a dime and hitting two OKC defenders with a pump-fake, step-through to take out one of the NBA’s best teams last night in D.C.:
Watch all of the previous Court Grip Difference Makers HERE.
For more info on Mission Court Grip GO HERE.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
I saw tis game live and Beal is gonna be hard to stop once the game slows down for him. He and Wall as a back court will be the new deadly combo once they gel together. He is def not a lead guard but can create his own shot.