The Crazies Are Alive And Kicking

Boxing promoters would’ve been proud. The Spurs and Grizzlies put together one long 15-round fight. It was like the end of the Departed. There were bodies everywhere. The Grizz couldn’t knock out San Antonio; the Spurs weren’t letting go. But Zach Randolph (31 points, 11 rebounds) wasn’t having it, and down the stretch he made the difference in Memphis’ series-clinching 99-91 win … The visitors finally came back to take the lead with just under five minutes to go after Memphis had two straight shot-clock violations. But immediately after the timeout, the Grizz jumped all over the Spurs, going on a game-changing 10-2 run, highlighted by two shots from Z-Bo that were straight out of Billy Hoyle’s repertoire. In the final minutes, it actually felt like Memphis finally broke the Spurs’ will. Did anyone EVER see that coming? … That crowd was so loud last night, we could barely hear Mike Breen and the crew during the pregame talk. Memphis was never known for their rabid fans, but it’s funny what the playoffs and a 3-2 lead can do. It was a complete mad house. The only thing they couldn’t done to make it better would’ve been to hand out bear masks. Almost immediately, Memphis scored 14 straight points. It felt like every possession ended with the Grizzlies ripping someone in black. Their defense was incredible all series long. Every pick-and-roll was contested. Every close-out was pushed to the limit, the Grizz defenders nearly fouling on every shot. The Spurs’ offensive possessions turned into mosh pits. The ringleader was Tony Allen (11 points). How good must he feel? He went from a career ninth man to a guy who has crowds chanting his name in the fourth quarter of playoff games. Isn’t it kind of ironic that Boston gave away the most-Celtic player of all? … The first half was played at the Grizzlies’ tempo, and they succeeded at turning the Spurs into a long, two-point shooting team. San Antonio won 61 games this year because of their three-point shooting, but Memphis’ close-outs were exceptional all series. Last night, they were at their best. Despite all that, the Spurs bench scored 23 first-half points and had the deficit at only three at the half. At the end of the third quarter, Memphis finally reopened the lead, going up seven. But Manu Ginobili (16 points) hit a runner from midcourt at the buzzer. Right as he was shooting it, we already knew it was buckets. He’s like the anti-Samson: the more hair he loses, the more powerful he becomes. Still, Memphis’ defense on Manu all series was described by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as “like he’s got two Bruce Bowens on him.” … If it wasn’t for Tony Parker (23 points), who finally woke up in the series’ final two games, it would’ve been over earlier. The Frenchman was the Spurs’ offense in the second half, repeatedly going one-on-one and scoring against Mike Conley … After being just the second number-one seed to ever lose to an eight seed in a seven-game series, what’s next for the Spurs? Do they have anything left? They might’ve lost this series, but you can’t tell us that Parker and Manu are done. No way … Check out this tweet last night from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix: Hollins just grabbed H. Haddadi and yelled at him to tuck his shirt in. … Popovich and his dry humor in the postgame: “I’m gonna get a bite to eat and drink a … Gatorade.” … Oklahoma City has to be happy. They didn’t beat San Antonio once all year…and now they will host their second straight series. That one will open at 1 pm ET on Sunday, followed by Boston and Miami. Then on Monday night, Atlanta and Chicago open the festivities at 8 pm ET while the nightcap will be the first game between Dallas and L.A. Who do y’all got? … So you’re not sure how Dwight Howard would look in another uniform? It’s all good. The Orlando Sentinel has you covered. You can see him with the Laker purple and yellow. And amazingly, you can also put him on the Flint Tropics, the Harlem Globetrotters or Orlando’s once-WNBA team, the Miracle … In news from the “news-that-isn’t-really-news” department, Derrick Rose appears to have won the NBA’s MVP. C.J. Watson broke the update with this tweet: Congrats to drose on winning the MVP he’s played unbelievable this season!!! now just need tibs to win coach of the yr … We’re out like stopping Z-Bo.
Well gotta hand it to the Grizz. FML
If someone from future told me that 8th seeded Griz would bear 1st seeded Spurs, I’d have laughed in their face and pissed in their beer. Most unexpected shit I’ve seen all season…god damn. Fucking Spurs of all teams making me eat crow on my fat Zach hate, that good enough reason to add them to list of disliked teams!
if dallas would of lost this same series….Dirk is the worst big man/MOST overrated superstar ever…Tim Duncan n the boys got killed by Phone Book aka Randolph n Gasol they r older …they still got some left in the tank n etc….its amazin who gets passes these days….SMMFH
Never thought it would be so sad to watch the Spurs dynasty officially end, but at least the captain’s got a cigar in his mouth and smile on his face as the ship sinks.
Before somebody starts the “OMG 2DAYS SMAK AINT FUNNNY” bandwagon, I’d like to start the “well done on Smack today” bandwagon.
End of an era for the Spurs, the team of the 2000s are officially in rebuild mode. Time to do the right thing and let Duncan opt out and sign with another contender to get that 5th ring and cement himself as the best bigman the last 25 years.
@Austin
I think we need a pass the mic article for one last Z Bo article. Dude deserves it.
Happy the grizz one though, hopefully they feel they just won their championship and get rolled by the all mighty thunder.
I never thought the Grizzlies would beat the Spurs, but I can’t say I’m not happy. I have grown to love Pop though. Six years ago I hated him, but he is just a classy guy. I feel bad for Tony Parker. Kinda underperforms, out in the first round, and Eva is looking fucking hot ass lately.
@ctkennedy – EXACTLY!
Spurs were dominated all series
Tim Duncan should retire. He honestly looked scarred and intimidated all series to me; if Duncan has the money he should just move on. I don’t want to watch him try and hang on to the glory days like Shag. Not trying to hate, Duncan has probably been my favorite player for the last decade
Well, 2nd round is set
Memphis in 6
Lakers in 6
Miami in 7
Bulls in 5
few days ago i told me friend that memphis is that good that if they are in eastern conference they would be one of better teams, maybe in top 4 seeded. after all, they are 50+ team in tough west, can you imagine their score in weak east? this year is one of best years for nba fans. if just refs go easy on techs for nothing
Well done with the smack!
Props to Austin for seeing Z-Bo’s bestliness all these years. I expect a “I told you so”… ;-)
The Griz truly deserves the success they had. Almost all of them are playing with chips on their shoulders. From ZBo being called a selfish thug, marc gasol being a throw in player during pau’s trade, conley undeserving of his extention, tony allen not being retained by boston and the list goes.
And all of this without rudy gay? Damn! They really did well.
Bring.On.The.Lakers.
It will be interesting to see if Z-Beast would get All-NBA honors and if Tony Allen will be part of the All-Defensive team.
I was wondering why Gary Neal wasn’t in the game when the Spurs needed buckets while freakin’ George Hill throwing bricks during that stretch.
Well continuing the rap group/nba team comparison i would like the change on of them to the Grizz and Wu Tang:
Cos these Grizzlies “aint nothing to fuck with”.
Can they knock out the Thunder? Memphis lives on its paint buckets and no one protects the paint like OKC. Add that to having Conley guarding Westbrook i pick OKC in 6 or less. But i expect Durant to struggle againt Tony and Battier.
On a 3rd note: The Celtic didnt want to give Allen 10mill over 3 year?! Thats like the best contract in the entire league right now!! Danny freakin’ Ainge strikes again…
OKC may never have won against San An during the season but they only one once against the Grizz!
damn grizzlies. pesky fuckers.
Spurs were outplayed, outhustled and outmanned.
Congrats to the grizzlies. OKC is no joke – best of luck in rd2.
FINALLY! The 1st round is over! Congrats M-Town.
Nice series for Memphis, but if they are in fact as satisfied by this as they seem they will be killed by OKC.
And quit with this “East is weak” BS. They are top heavy, but the top 3 in the East is better than the top 3 in the West.
All year I kept hearing pop was taking it easy with Duncan’s minutes in order to have him fresh for the playoffs, but he looked awfully stale to me.
And is anyone else thrown off by the NHL playoffs being at the same time as the NBA playoffs? I’m pretty sure it wasn’t always like that.
Props for the reverse-samson line. Watch out, Smack is getting biblical now.
Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out Timmy. Z-Bo is for real. I hope he keeps it up facing I-blocka in round 2 (it is such a horrible nickname that I cant stop using it)
Where is Austin when you need him? I need congratulate that guy, Z-Bo has climbed into my top 10 favorite player list, I just love that guy now.
However all dreams do end, OKC in 6.
It blow my mind that this all happened without Rudy Gay…
I feel ur pain, Spurs fans. The one matchup that they couldn’t handle is the one they got.
Oh well.
Lakers, baby! The switch is on! Like Kenny Smith called it:
“Disrespectful basketball!”lol
Team won’t play hard till you give em a reason to pay hard…
good win by the grizz congrats now they only have to beat the thunder to knock out the only two teams that coulda beaten the lakers out west.
whats this talk about duncan playing for another team. he was ok on D the problem was that whoever he wasnt guarding was getting offensive boards. i think he plays one more season i dont want to see him like hakeem in toronto or ewing in orlando hell not even like shaq now.
k dizzle
smith said the same thing about the spurs and look what happened. i think they got a bit over confident having manu sit that game one.
ctkennedy
the thing is that dallas does it every single year. also the spurs werent really that good to be a number 1 seed no excuses the “inferior” team beat them but still these dudes have won before unlike dirk.
good luck to all you guys that have teams still playing.
heat over memphis in the finals for the wtf?
oh and i have never hated a spur before never but damn i hate the bald dude formerly known as jefferson
Why everyone picking the Thunder when Grizzlies beat dominated them in the regular season too
and trust as a Boston native and someone who watched Perk try to defend Z-Bo hell get in foul trouble dealing with the quick face up moves. and if the put ibaka on him Z-bo wil just bully ball him.
Grizzlies have put together quite a team. And as someone finally noted (above), Rudy Gay isn’t even suited up. Surprised no announcers have touched on this. Solid young team. (Hell, and they even threw away a draft pick on Habeet or Thabeet or whatever the hell the name is of the stiff I saw playing in a D League playoff game the other day.) Conley new contract doesn’t look too shabby now. (Stupid stat guys making a fuss out of his career averages in first 3 years. Lots of dudes don’t do shit their first 2-3 years.) And, please, let’s finally put to rest the gift trade of Pau Gasol. Marc was promising even back then, and now is one of the top 5 TRUE centers in the NBA today, and the Griz saved $ the last few years on him and finally won in the playoffs. (Hell, after Dwight, who is there? Bynum, … that’s about it.)
And damn it, Tony Allen really deserves some love as a steal machine. (That sounds kind of porno, sorry.) The announcers were saying that he had highest per 48 mins. of steal in the last 17 years in the NBA. Enough of this center getting defensive player of the year shit every year. They need to divide that award in 2: Best defensive big man; best defensive small.
Loving the Z-Bo Appreciation Day. This series was strange for me, like watching an aging Sugar Ray Leonard get beat up by young Terry Norris. I wanted Duncan to get one more shot at a chip, but wanted Zach to put himself on the map too.
As I said in the previous Smack:
The Spurs are gonna remember what Zach Randolph did to them for a LONG time.
Z-Bo MINDRAPED that frontline.
Z-Bo, MVP of the first round? No fucking doubt.
But yall gotta give it up to the WHOLE team, as well as the coach, Lionel Hollins.
I remember one sequence where Tony Allen was thrown into the broadcast table, and as he was about to yell to the refs, Coach Hollins gave him a bear hug, like a father saying to his kid ‘Calm down now, I don’t want you doing anything crazy out there. Calm down now.’
That sequence was awesome. You really see what Coach did to this Grizzlies team.
Props to Memphis, and the GREATEST FIRST ROUND UPSET EVER (probably the BEST upset EVER).
@ Ian
I dont know who wrote that trash about Duncan “being released” from San Antonio to go grab one more chip. People get ridiculous sometmes. If they watched basketball, they’d know that Tim’s gonna be the last guy to go ringchasing…
Shit, he could retire this summer n just disappear.
Zach Randolph is playing the best ball of his life, if he keeps dominating like this there’s no stopping the 8th seed.
Congrats to the Grizz, but it’s sad to see the end of an era in San Antonio.
Their 12 straight losses before winning a playoff series is the longest among the modern expansion teams.
[theresastatforthat.blogspot.com]