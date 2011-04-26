The End Of An Era Is Happening; Denver Holds Off Elimination For One More Night

Monday night yielded a trio of must-win matches for all parties involved. The Spurs found themselves in unfamiliar territory against the fiery, eighth-seeded Grizzlies. Denver looked to salvage some respect after a tepid Game 3 showing against OKC. Finally, Portland, propelled by the feel-good story of Brandon Roy, had a shot to get the upper hand on Dallas … You want to know what it feels like to have your backs against the wall? Ask San Antonio. They are there after getting smashed by 18 in Memphis to suddenly fall behind 3-1. Is it all over? Not quite yet. But the Spurs just looked over the edge and can see the fall. San Antonio looked more composed to start the game than their previous efforts, but were still barely holding on in the first half. Antonio McDyess had an uncharacteristic technical and the Grizz took the Spurs best shots early and kept inching closer. The Alamo gang regrouped and picked up a two-point lead highlighted by Manu Ginobili’s (14 points) impressive coast-to-coast exhibition, leading to a dime to Tony Parker. The Frenchman had 19 at the half (23 for the game) with his team up 50-48 … Memphis entered the third with renewed resolve. The Grizzlies initiated the quarter with a 12-0 run, attacking right from the start. San Antonio didn’t resemble the well-rounded, fundamental team they maintained all year. They played one-and-a-half on five as Parker attacked the paint and Ginobili struggled from the perimeter. The Grizzlies’ lead ballooned to 78-65 after three … Memphis kept S.A. on the ropes throughout the fourth. Credit Memphis’ perimeter D during the stretch, and throughout the series thus far, for making it difficult on the opposition to get good looks. Lets make no bones about it: the Grizzlies simply wanted to win more while the Spurs heaved threes out of desperation. Gregg Popovich conceded defeat midway through the fourth by subbing in his bench. Seeing San Antonio get straight whipped, 104-86, left us flabbergasted as Memphis had five players in double figures. You have to wonder if San Antonio has any gas left to stave off elimination … It wasn’t supposed to go like this. Dallas should’ve never lost Game 4 and now with their “mental edge,” Portland was going to come in and steal Game 5. Or so everyone thought. Dallas put together a big second half and won rather easily, 93-82, in a game that wasn’t even that close. You could tell Dallas had the energy but still lacked the precision early to close on Portland’s two-possession lead during the first quarter. Dallas eventually got hot and went on a 12-4 run to tie the game at 27. From there, the teams started trading rain. Jason Terry (20 points) and Peja Stojakovic and even Andre Miller (18 points, seven assists) hit from behind the arch. The two squads went back and forth to close the half … Nate McMillan’s bunch started the third sleepily. Dirk Nowitzki (25 points) saw red, hit the line often and his team capitalized on multiple second-chance and fast-break points. Portland fell victim to a debilitating run and ended the quarter down, 75-63 … The Blazers inability to get to the line has played key roles in all their losses. Granted, their slashers don’t get enough touches to draw fouls in the paint. Still, their offense has stuck with jump shots and low-post play with mixed success. They lose intensity on both ends when they’re not scoring. Tyson Chandler‘s 14-point, 20-board night, including 13 offensive boards, was huge. The extra possessions helped maintained the composure many thought the Mavs lost after Game 4 … Keep reading to hear about Ty Lawson and the Nuggets standing up to the Thunder …
Even if spurs still come out of the first round they’ve lost their auro of invincibility that they had for most of the season. Teams arent afraid of them anymore
-.- didn’t expect the ORL-ATL OKC-DEN MEM-SA series to be this way at all.
Note to Westbrook: Pass to Durant. Just once in a while.
It should never ever happen that your PG shoots 30 times and launches 7 threes of which he scores 0 – when hes not a shooter – AND you got the leagues two time scoring leader shooting 5-6 on 3s running next to you! BAD RUSSELL lol!
I prey this isnt the case, but his play is reminding me of a young Marbury…
Soopa, I came to the comments to say the exact same thing about Marbury-Westbrook. Maybe it’s just because Dime had the Marbury article, but damn. 30 shots? As the point guard of a team that has the best offensive player in the League? Just wow…
The next time someone wants to bring up efficiency for scoring, Durant-Westbrook will be exhibit A.
Westbrook – 30 points with 30 shots
Durant – 31 points with 18 shots
They better not do this vs the Grizzlies
2nd what Soopa said.
101-98 with 7 secs and Russ just pulls up n jacks a 24 footer when Kevin Durant is just poison down the stretch.
You wonder why Laker fans aren’t so scared of OKC? Cuz Russ can’t control tempo like CP3 and his hoops IQ is lackin. He’s gettin to that dangerous zone of overconfidence n startin to feel himself a lil too much…
Props to Denver for steppin up.
Western conference playoffs best I’ve seen in a long time
man what happened to the smack? this is a running diary of an nba game from a little girl
grizz play so hard you can only admire the effort.. westbrook has been out of control for a while now but theyve been winning so when they loose everyones like ‘hold on!’…
it seems like the media have indoctrinated everyone with this bullshit of the one superstar clutch closer wins in playoffs malarkey… not the case.. execution wins chips.. the spurs and pistons of the early and mids 2000s were good example of execution.. now its just give the ball to the superstar and let him iso.. what happened to crisp execution down in the clutch.. thats why you gotta love the celtics.. the way they execute in the clutch is poetry..
I used to enjoy reading Smack every morning at work. I really can’t say that anymore. They lack dept and seem so long winded. Step your game up Dime. Invest in what keeps readers coming to your site.
One thing is clear. The spurs era is not over. It’s funny. After winning 60 odd games, sports reporters are saying they’re done. The playoffs really set the bar huh? People seem to forget that matchups are what the playoffs are about.
Agree with K Dizzle. Westbrook is feeling himself WAAAY too much and really has been for quite some time (thinking back to earlier in the season when Westbrook had to run the show when Durant was out with an injury as the starting point). I think if OKC don’t nip Westbrook’s ego in the bud they could find a serious situation brewing amongst the team that could potentially derail the team’s future moving forward.
Quite sad to see what is happening to San Antonio. Padoods mentioned they’ve lost their aura of invincibilty and its true. However, in all this mess surrounding the Spurs I don’t blame Parker, Ginobili, Duncan, or even Gregg Popovich……I blame Richard Jefferson! He’s brought absolutely NOTHING to the team since they acquired his services. He’s a shell of the player he once shown the potential to be in New Jersey. Looking at Memphis’ roster I don’t see why this guy shouldn’t/couldn’t be dropping at least 15-18PPG and 7-8RPG considering who’s guarding him on a regular basis. He’s a vet in the league and should be abusing guys like Sam Young and Shane Battier
Mavs played for 4 quarters so they got the win. It’ll be interesting to see if they keep the same intesity thru the entirety of the game in Portland.
I love seein the Spurs fall down 3-1 to the Grizz. I won’t be surprised at ALL if they win 3 straight and take the series tho.
why is jefferson starting?
I enjoy reading the comments section more than the articles lately…
That’s a wrap.
I’ve never seen a playoff series where every single player on a team is playing like total dogshit.
Turnovers are the only thing the Spurs are doing well
Russell’s not Iverson bad but he does hit stretches when jacks like no tomorrow. He can also stand to pass the ball more and not just to Kevin.
@ Jackass and Sallo
They lost the key writer who handled the daily Smack a couple months ago, since then it’s not even close to the same.
@ Dime
Isn’t there some way Austin can be convinced or you guys can work something out to at least just have him write the daily smack!? He’ll still have to watch all the games lol but Smack is the flagship post of this blog and it’s really not happening anymore.
I want (need) my Smack back.
@ 14 – north
I agree. we can do without the setup sentences…
it’s not a movie script with added dialogue. – just get to the down-n-dirty basketball shit.
The first paragraph isn’t even really needed; the setup was in the title.
…and a lot of these extra one-liners come off as lifted from scouting reports.
….but I digress…
@ north
Yeah I pretty much come here for the comments too now..
Austin had a passion for SMACK
…now it’s just a job for somebody else
@ That’s Whats Up
I also think that other than losing Austin, part of the problem with the writing lately is a lot of the writers at Dime are just so young, I get the feeling it’s a lot of guys in their twenties. Not that there’s anything wrong with that per say, but older guys often have a more polished writing game as well as just having more experience and that comes through in the writing. Hopefully it will improve as time goes on..
Just because I don’t feel like flipping between articles, what do you guys think of trash talking? Should they lift the restriction for the playoffs?
What if Kobe dunked on/near Aaron Gray, came down and told him, “Next time you better not move”
The media would go nuts if Lebron dunks on Thad Young, Young falls, and Lebron hits the 2 handed pointing at him before jogging down court. Anamilistic screams show a lack of creativity.
I hate to say it Dime, but I agree with everyone else that says the articles are not as good as they used to be.
Also, it seems like this site’s main priority is selling advertisements (although it is not as bad as Men’s Health’s website…anyone ever been there? wtf!?).
The writers seem pretty lazy and a lot of the similes are just off point. I will give credit though because I know this is a hard job, but still.
This site used to be like MTV in the 90s, and now it is like MTV in 2011.
Is mtv in the 90s supposed to be a compliment? What about old school 80s like Yo, mtv Raps! son. BDP, Big Daddy Kane, DMC, those were the golden years.
I agree the smack seems a bit watered down, but there are fewer story lines in the post season as teams are paired off for series.
I’m out like Flava Flaves’ clock. Yeah, Boyeee!
I knew it was a downhill slippery slope when that page 2 garbage started. No matter how many times it was mentioned in derision nothing’s been done bout it. Not surprised.
sad to see san antonio go down this way.u got the feeling early that memphis wanted them bad. I’m only hoping father time’s blows to my Lakers aren’t this severe. I feel for them.
this okc-den series needs to be over already. I can’t see okc losing 3 straight anyway but I’m proly the last person that should be saying that.
also nice to see dallas shake off some demons. Now they should close the deal. If they don’t ,they end up looking worse than the spurs and have no excuses to fall back on.
go lakers !!
step your game up dime mag!!
MTV in the 90s was ill!!!
Smack is still the first article I read everyday (I’m from Asia)… but I don’t come here for play-by-play recaps…
If there was anybody I wouldn’t mind seeing eliminate the Spurs it would be Z-Bo and the Grizzlies; I’d be happy to see Z-Bo and the franchise get that series win. At the same time, you want it to be somebody that at least has a realistic shot at the championship. If the Grizzlies pull this series off, they’re really just fodder if they run into the Lakers, whereas San Antonio would have a legit shot at beating the Lakers.
It’s like the NCAA Tournament. The upsets are cool, but you know teams like Morehead State and Northern Iowa aren’t REALLY gonna win the whole thing, so you’d rather see the Dukes and Kentuckys and Kansases in the later rounds.
painful to read this, i always suspected Austin wrote the Smack, seeing the state of it these days just proves i was right.
dime, do you read the comments section? so many readers thinking the same thing, please address it.
Words I never tought I would say – Z-Bo outplaying Duncan in the playoffs
Smack aint that bad now, it could be alot worse, like having to get articles from si or foxsports all the time
Question for Lakers fans: Who else will/should have their numbers retired by the Lakers franchise?
Kobe is a lock. But what about Shaq? Phil Jackson? Michael Cooper? Derek Fisher? Pau Gasol?
So far L.A. has retired Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Gail Goodrich, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Jerry West and Chick Hearn (microphone). And from the Minnesota days, George Mikan, Jim Pollard, Vern Mikkelsen, Slater Martin, Clyde Lovellette and John Kundla.
I’d say everybody that you mention except Shaq
his case is way too unique.
Phil Jackson off top.. no brainer
And is day Fisher because hes been Kobes wingman throughout it all and hit some of the biggest shots for us in the playoffs..
Thats it in my opinion lol oh wait Robert Horry.. dude was my favorite player when he was on our team lol
Sooooooooooo what do we have here..
Sad to see the league come full circle on Spurs like this.. notice the last couple of team they’ve lost too in the playoffs (and the Grizz got it won) are all the teams they whooped to get their chips.. Dallas, Phoenix and now Memphis..
Well i say Memphis because Pau always had the task of facing vintage Duncan in the playoffs back in the day..
Truly the end of the Spurs era.. sorry Spurs fans..
Pop knew his D wouldnt be anything close to championship material this year thats why he opened up the offense.. had to try something.. But DAMN i never expected them to die out this early.. i was thinking 2nd round lol
Shaq aint even a question
FUCK NO lol
And everyone quit whining about the SMACK
DAMN
Whiners.. its bound to get better.. new writer gotta find they niche..
Whiners lol
Realistically, I never really expected the Spurs to win the title this year. With that being said, take out the game 4 rout and 2 out of 3 Grizzlies wins have been decided by a late 3 pointer. It’s not like the Spurs never had their chances.
Looking at it now, I think the Hornets are a better matchup for the Lakers instead of Memphis. The main reason being that Memphis doesn’t have a point guard who can break down defenses. I think they’d end up playing to LA’s strengths, rather than their weaknesses.
@ AB- What about Jamaal Wilkes?
Ty Lawson was ballin, getting by Westbrook and around Perkins. Can Kevin Durant guard a stop sign? How does Gallinari make you look stoopid, f*ing Gallinari!
Don’t mind Westbrook driving the ball but those 3s were not in the flow and nothing pisses off a big man then getting down court posting up and the guard coming down and jacking one. Hate that sh*t!
I thought TD would come out and dominate after not playing many minutes during the season but his playoff game looks like his regular season game. He doesn’t even get doubled anymore. He hit the wall pretty hard, though he still can D up in the post. Spurs are toast! Will he retire after this season?
I told yall a long time ago as soon as Duncan slow up its a wrap for san an.Parker and Ginobli aint superstars.They fringe all stars.They can run through regular seasons all they want but if they cant beat memphis Timmy minds will just go home and relax and watch “great coach”Pop and all them be a terrible team until they find the next great big.And Kobe and Shaq is a definite yes as far as retirements.But the rest is shaky.I know Fisher been there but he a role player.Byron Scott types shouldnt be retired.
What about Westbrook and a pick straight up for cp3 if new orleans thinks they cant keep him?
Kobe Bryant…….
Then it gets slippery. But I would include Shaq for those rings.
Fisher has 5 but I can’t justify both Michael and Fish having their numbers retired. They had similar impact, so they’re both excluded/
Kobe and Shaq….Maybe Gasol if LA wins another 2.
been readin’ tha daily smack for sometime now, never posted a response. agree that the “smack content” is not what it was… more smack less marv albert.
ONE THING IS CLEAR !!!!!!!!
ERIC MAYNOR WANTS THE HALF COURT 3 BACK!!!!!!!!!!
Delonte West boned LeSon’s mom. His number should be retired in Cleveland.
If Westbrook comes out and tries to prove he can distribute the ball…Watch out!! This guy is not a PG, been saying it for the longest. If Memphis doesn’t close it out in SA bad things will happen. All of a sudden they have something to lose.
Lots of females on dimes today i see with all this complaining going on today. If Austin was to come back and write for Dimes. You guys would complain about his man crush for Lebron, so i doubt he wants to come back and write for Men that complain about the same thing everyday like kids and females do. I am very concerned about QQ right now my fellow dime brothers and was thinking about going to my local police station to file a missing person report and tell them about the situation thats going on in Orlando. So i ask my fellow dime readers. WHAT SHOULD I DO? Should I just sit back and laugh or should i believe in Magic and believe that hes brave enough to show his face?
The corpse of Tim Duncan was awful. Almost as bad as Jefferson, Hill, and Bonner. Its hard to watch the Spurs go out like this, everyone not named Manu is mentally soft. That includes Duncan who is clearly the 3rd best big in this series, with a large gap between 2 and 3. Guess it happens to everyone. RIP
Can you imagine Austin writing with his manlove for Lebron and moreso for Zach Randolph!
Would get ugly, people might think this was a gay website (not that there is anything wrong with that).
Will TD retire? He’s a dude that could ride off to the sunset and go swimming in the Virgin Islands and never be heard from again.
@Sporty Spice: QQ will be back the same time Jason Richardson finds his missing jump shot.