The Evolution of James Harden’s Beard (Gif)

“The Beard,” James Harden, has become intertwined with that glorious shrub of facial hair. But Harden hasn’t always had a furry creature camped out on his face. One ingenious reddit user was kind enough to provide the Internet with the evolution of Harden’s beard since his trim rookie season.

[reddit]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.