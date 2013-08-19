The Evolution of James Harden’s Beard (Gif)

#James Harden #GIFs
08.18.13 5 years ago

“The Beard,” James Harden, has become intertwined with that glorious shrub of facial hair. But Harden hasn’t always had a furry creature camped out on his face. One ingenious reddit user was kind enough to provide the Internet with the evolution of Harden’s beard since his trim rookie season.

[reddit]

What do you think?

TOPICS#James Harden#GIFs
