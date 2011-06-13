The Final Key To The NBA Finals

If you went into any New York City bar to catch the NBA Finals, or even just heard bits and pieces of conversations on the street, you may have thought it was the Knicks going toe-to-toe with the Heat, not the Dallas Mavericks. Places were packed, people were loud and emotions ran high. The Finals have a tendency to do that. For a few weeks in June, when there’s not much else to watch, these games capture the hearts of sports fans everywhere. Heck, New Yorkers even split sides during the Celticsâ€“Lakers matchups, but this particular Finals felt different. Not once in my life as a sports fan have I seen such overwhelming support for one team. Never in my life have I seen casual basketball fans so heavily invested in the complete failure of the Heat and in the utter triumph of the Mavs.
Sure, people hated the Yankees of the late-90s, and as they won year after year hatred of them grew. But somehow, deep down, fans were still excited to see the Yanks dogpile on the pitchers’ mound every October. Did anyone really love Tim Duncan‘s Spurs dynasty? No. But did we respect them as champions? Yes. We had to. These teams were composed of veteran guys who did things the right way and paid their dues. Even though it seemed boring at times, it felt right to see them accept championship trophies.
So when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed “Super Friends” last July, then celebrated prematurely in a dry-ice and firework filled arena a day later, then claimed to be on their way to multiple championships, we as NBA fans called them out big time. Why should LeBron get to leave Cleveland? Why should Bosh get to leave Toronto? Why should Wade get a bailout from a crumbling situation in Miami? These are the questions we pondered. As fans, we felt that LeBron and Bosh hadn’t paid their dues. Eight agonizing years in Cleveland with little help from the front office, or his various second-rate teammates, was, in our minds, not enough to warrant a change of teams. Unless of course, he came to your city. But as these Finals proved, and as Dan Gilbert tweeted, there were to be no shortcuts.
Championships often come down to who has the mental edge. Who wants it more? Who has paid their dues? Rather than pry around LeBron’s brain to find out what it was that made him “choke,” let’s remember that the Mavericks paid their dues. It was said at one time no European player could ever lead his team to an NBA title. Dirk Nowitzki, the 11-time NBA All-Star and one-time MVP, dismissed that claim. It was said that the NBA was no longer a place for pass-first point guards. Enter 38-year-old Jason Kidd, who looks like he might even have a few years left in him. It was said that a little Puerto Rican guy from a small school in Boston couldn’t crack an NBA roster. Hello, J.J. Barea. And lest we forget Shawn Marion and Jason Terry – guys who we wrote off as being past their primes; as being players who we would have loved to have on our fantasy teams in 2005, but in 2011, not so much. Well, these guys paid their dues, played with a mental edge, and are now all NBA champs.
In his post-championship press conference, Mark Cuban said that the Mavs were willed on by “billions” of supporters across the world. Fans, like ballplayers, need a mental edge too. As much as we all hated “Super Friends,” I think deep down, our respect for the Mavericks players and their quest for a championship outweighed our deep-seeded hatred of the Heat. As the ringless years of LeBron’s career keep adding up, pretty soon we will start to have sympathy for the guy, and pretty soon we will hope that he escapes the famous doghouse of MVPs without a championship that Charles Barkley and Karl Malone reside in. Until then, however, he will still be paying his dues.
good one. so true until the last line.
“…we will hope that he escapes the famous doghouse of MVPs without a championship that Charles Barkley and Karl Malone reside in.”
no way that will happen. think we’d all rather root for Steve Nash…
Dirk and the Mavs are still soft. Lebron could have torched the Mavs if he wanted, but he was obviously sending a message to his own team and the media that the Heat can’t win without him.
Nice piece, winning championships is about paying dues.
KG did it, Kobe did it, Dirk did it, Ray Allen did it, J-Kidd did it, Shaq did it, Jordan did it, Pierce did it etc. etc.
LBJ’s time will come, if he’s able to change his attitude.. Winning championships is also about wanting to win it. Clearly, LBJ didn’t want it enough this time, he could’ve done better, and he knows it..
Was a good article but I think a lot of people will never want lebron to get a ring.. dude is just a dick.
i dont know about the “we fans” and the questions “we” pondered. for me personally it was never an outrageous thing that lebron left cleveland, like 4 said, dude is just a dick :)
The fact that their FIRST year they went to the finals is a testament to how good they CAN be. People forget these kids will be together for years to come, so barring any unforeseen circumstances, they’re still a favourite whenever the next season is.
Good job Mavs for capitalizing on the initial hype though. By no means were they the ‘luckier’ team.
the only way the nationwide or global hatred for lebron to subsides will be if he stop acting like a whining douchebag.
start by being humble, take a page from the steve nashes, jason kidds, nowitzkis, tim duncans, etc. stop acting like you’ve won it all, even if he won it this year or the next years, there’s going to be a huge asterisk because people will say he was Robin to D-wade’s Batman. kobe bryant faced non-stop criticism with the 3 rings he got with Shaq. how can lebron be childish enough to think thathe will be treated any differently than other superstars while alienating the entire non-miami nba fanbase? at least kobe bryant had his share of fans attending in every away game he goes to.
…@ Big Freeze: please…PLEASE SHUT THE FUCK UP! “He could have killed the Mavs if he wanted too” mofo please! That’s one of the dumbest, asinine, utterly ridiculous statements I’ve ever heard. Public service announcement…heat & lebum dick riders stop with the hating…your team lost period!
I wish more media people would add more current accomplished superstars besides Stockton, Ewing, Barkley, Malone who have been to the finals but have been shut out.
Like Iverson, Reggie Miller (maybe to a lesser degree Kemp and Mutumbo)?
I truely hope J.Kidd retires…
I’m tired of the nonsense about how the Cavs weren’t good enough to win…
If we are going to allow LeBron to say he needed more help, then get it and still not produce, then that argument is void…
LeBron may felt he needed more help to be the Celtics, but even with the Celtics he dominated their defense, so cool you needed guys with more fire power. That game 7 45 points in a lose is a clear sign of you do all you can and you just don’t have the horses, but that isn’t what happened in his last year. Yes Mo Williams and Jamison didn’t produce as they are capable of, but LeBron sulked more than inspired.
Let’s go back to everyone’s impression and predictions about the Chicago Bulls, who weren’t better than LeBron’s previous Cav’s teams…People had the Bulls winning and as the best team. How is that and we still let LeBron slide by saying the Cavs didn’t try?? They did.
Mo Williams is a puss…”The Mavs win healed my heart”…What heart?!? He was a big reason Cleveland floundered. He was a big no show in the post seasons…
Make it all about rising to the occasion. The Heat as a collective looked shell shocked in the second half at home…they threw in the towel and all they had left was the routine of looking desperate, but no emotional content.
The heat needs a motivator. Spo is not that guy. LeBron’s lame pre-game messages aren’t going to cut it…Wade is just too cool to raise his voice or smear his lip gloss to bark orders nowadays. 2006 Wade was a maniac competitor in choir boy clothing…
Dirk always battled, but he was prone to being beaten down…he just got stronger instead of wilting. Mavs invested MORE money in their team than the heat, but they did so to get a team that fits a certain mold. Heat just threw a team together and hoped they could produce.
There was better talent out there that was accessible and affordable. They had talent on their team that Spo didn’t utilize. Why not have Big Z in any of those games to screw up that zone?!? his shooting and height to be able to see over the whole floor along with his offensive rebounding could have been a major game changer. Why not play James Jones? Why wait so long to go with Chalmers who outside of Wade played with the most heart on the team.
If they aren’t going to upgrade coach (Riley, Phil Jack) They need to insert a vet with pull and heart to back it up, but Jason Kidd is taken…Chauncey? Will Iverson reinvent himself as a vet leader coming off the Heat bench and inspiring the younger stars how idolized him to go harder in their youth, because it isn’t promised??
Can’t wait to see what develops next year. I saw something out their about Dalembert to the Heat…Also Mavas can get better without spending more money next season…so many story lines and possibilities.
For me, it was never so much about LeDouche leaving Cleavland, rather the manner he chose to do so.
Then all the stupid antics at their introduction. Then the proclamation of winning 8-9 rings !!
Its just as 4 said – Dude is just a dick !!
Great article! Very wise and balanced account of an exciting championship series!