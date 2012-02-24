The Heat Stop What No One Else Could; The Lakers Have A Problem

All-Star Weekend is in sight with the last chartered flights en route now. That means a three-day break for some, and a little ball and some partying for others. It’s easy to see why you’d want to take a break and take a little off in the last games before heading to Orlando. Not so for tonight’s marquee games, Lakers-Thunder, Heat-Knicks. It turns out how to stop Jeremy Lin (8 points, a -19 rating) is to have a Miami team that continues to take opponents apart with apparent glee … ‘Bron (20 points), Bosh (25 points) and D-Wade (22 points) all came out motivated to check the Linsanity, and it worked like it never has before in this two-week stretch of Manhattan madness. We said last night in this space that the Heat are the league’s most complete team. We’ll get to those boys in Oklahoma City later, but believe in South Beach right now. They’d heard about Lin and they couldn’t have gone at it harder. Realize that this is a team that knows about being the zeitgeist. It’s been a while since a Heat game hasn’t been in SportsCenter’s top five stories, but since Lin’s breakout against the Nets, they’ve been bumped in the public’s consciousness. How do you take that back? Sic some of the NBA’s best defenders on its best story, and see how the chapter ends. Lin struggled in the first half with only two points before finding a little more room as the Heat took control late. But it shows, again, that if Miami really wants something it will get it this season. Some teams have to flip a switch to get up for games, but the Heat just have to chance their game by a matter of degrees. And in South Beach on Thursday, those degrees made it too hot for the Knicks. … ‘Melo had a couple nice J’s for 19 points in the face of Wade, but he went 7-of-20 and was even less effective than that shows … Keep reading to hear what James Harden said to Kobe …
Apparently Lin isn’t “Linmortal” as people were saying. Tuns of great shit about Lakers and knicks losing…hard to know where to start. LeBron is turning into a very solid and intelligent defender. Guy made Melo look like a chump a few times (same with Joel Anthony from weak side, haha) and LeBron was guarding all the guys on the roster from center to point guard. I hate to sound like a LeBron jock rider, but the guy is brutally impressive.
It’s good seeing that amazing knicks defense hold shit down…they didn’t have a damn clue what was going on. They were playing defense like they were a pickup team who just called out assignments every time down the floor, while the Heat were playing a dynamic match-up zone. It looked like a bunch of scrubs vs a championship team, and that is exactly what it was.
I COULD go into a Kobe bashing mode, but I ain’t going to. Ain’t no one who believes in Kobe ever going to open their eyes and see what that guy is doing to the team, but it’s pretty obvious watching it. I can’t believe how much the refs bail that guy out, if a guy is going to jack a long 2 fade away, and two defenders both go STRAIGHT up, how can you call a foul? Kobe is FAMOUS for initiating contact by flaring his arms around like he’s stepping on a banana peel, but come on refs? Don’t fall for that shit! The guy also gets away with damn near hockey levels of verbal abuse on the refs without any techs…he actually spent an entire defensive possession on the other side of the court barking at the ref…and a few times he walked at the ref like he was going to choke the cocksucker. I don’t agree with T’ing up guys for bullshit, but why let Kobe go insane without any consequence, but T up Tyson Chandler for hand motion? Fucking nba bullshit…
Kevin Durant has the shoulders of a 12 year old boy. Guy probably needs a 38 extra tall extra long suit. He’s a great player and all that, just can’t get over how weak looking he is.
Ibaka is actually looking like he might be coming out…doing more than just rebounding and defense, and looking decent while doing it. Guy could be a force if he gets it going.
When in the last decade and a half have you ever seen Kobe Bryant inbound a basketball? Never. And he didn’t today either.
And also, your teaser to click on page two was “Keep reading to hear what James Harden said to Kobe.” uhhh… you guys wrote nothing about what he said to Kobe.
Just because an offensive play initiates contact, it doesn’t mean he isn’t getting fouled.
It’s not a Kobe problem, it’s a system problem. I get on here probably once a week after a Laker loss and get on my soapbox and finally Kobe even agreed w/ my thoughts. He said there needs to be more movement within the offense so when teams send double teams he doesn’t have to shoot over them, and that Pau and ‘Drew, with more motion in the offense, will get better looks. YA THINK?! Mike Brown may be a defensive guru, but with the pieces he has in LA, he has no excuse. Yeah that team is not ready to win a championship, but if he can take a LeBron-led-shit-Cavs squad to the Finals then he should be able to do something with Kobe, Pau, and Bynum. Limited practice definitely hurts their cause, as well as no real point guard (World Peace led the way w/ 5 assists, are you shitting me?). Stern really fucked ’em with that Paul trade being vetoed…
This was the absolute worst the Knicks could have played collectively and they didn’t get smacked as badly as people think.
1. Knicks proved they have the better bench by far.
2. Jeremy Lin’s worst game to date.
3. Amare and Melo didn’t really show up
4. Knicks are still learning each other and they did beat the defending Champs and Lakers
With that being said… Knicks will have an answer for this later on. My ONLY concern is Jeremy Lin looked like a dear in headlights all night long. I’m sure he’ll bounce back. Shoot it was on the road too.
“Much ado about nothing” is all Dime can come up with. I dunno if wow or pathetic is appropriate for that one.
Before Melo and Amare returned, Lin and Chandler were running the PnR to death, with a lot of success. When Amare returned, Lin was still running some PnRs with both Chandler and Amare. But when Melo returned, the Knicks went back to isos and post-ups for Melo and Lin barely run the PnR anymore. And when he does, with his favorite recipient in Chandler, the spacing is so bad when Melo and Amare are on the floor. D’Antoni needs to figure out how to incorporate those two guys with Lin’s cause he is pretty good running the pick n roll. Instead, Lin gets caught in the air with no one to pass to or he picks up his dribble and gets trapped. Either way, turnover. Knicks look so hesitant on offense. Not sure if they’re intimidated by the Heat or if it’s because of D’Antoni’s offense. The only guys who showed signs of life were JR Smith and Chandler. When Amare and Melo attack the rim, good things happen for the Knicks. Too bad they settle for a lot of forced jumpshots.
Every team needs a crazy guy like JR Smith. He may be a knucklehead but if he catches on fire, he’s as good as anyone in the league. I think by now, he’s realized that his best role is as a 6th man gunner. And he knows that if he doesn’t make shots and make dumb decisions, his ass is going back to the bench.
Has there been a floppier lineup than Battier-Wade-James-Bosh-Joel Anthony? Both on offense and on defense. Lebron trying to take a charge from Lin is one of the wussiest moves I’ve seen in a long time. He got called for the block then had the nerve to complain to the official when he saw the replay, which showed that he was obviously moving.
Same comments as Just…Kobe didn’t inbound that ball to Durant. And what the heck did James Harden say?????? Y’all are SLIPPIN sonnnn!! hahaha
oh boy, here we go. Dime knows the easiest way to get 100+ comments is to say something bad about Kobe and the Lakers and it’s already in the headline.
I sense a tidal wave of defensive posts coming…
Heat-Thunder NBA Finals is going to make mega millions for the league this spring
They’ll probably have Jeremy Lin call the games with Kevin Harlan
Norris Coles fastbreak dunk where he slips off the rim was f^cking hilarious! Me and my daughter were watching the highlight at the same time and both had the same reaction
“Oooooooooohhhh…..Blahahahahahaha”
I remember hitting the floor ribs first or back first…that is a pain i wouldn’t wish on anybody. But No-Cole just jumped right up.
If that was Javale McGee, people would be talking about how he cost his team the game by being such an idiot and hanging on the rim.
LMMFAO@ end of an era
Umm, they lost a game man, chill out. They are still 7 games above .500
Last night i finally figured out what perhaps Lakers fans have been trying to tell me for years i just didn’t get it.
The Lakers have a good squad no doubt. But people keep asking for trades or FA signings (Dwight/CP3/Deron/Lebron/Bosh) to “complete” the team. Stuff I usually flip my shyt about because i didn’t get it. But apparently if the Lakers aren’t a clear cut favorite to win the Championship, then they aren’t a complete team. If they don’t have a chance to rip through the NBA season breaking records and having one or two of the top 5 players in the NBA on their team, then they need to make trades to “get better”.
It all makes sense now. They are like a Billionaire who scoffs are the idea of becoming a Millionaire. So now that they aren’t head and shoulders in front of the pack people are panicking. Saying crazy shyt. Kobe especially can’t deal with this as he has basically been spoiled by the LAkers organization since his rookie season.
First off, as a QueenJames hater i’m not gonna front…Mee-Yami look’n hella solid especially w/ that raptor look’n dude’s (Bosh) mid-range jumper falling they got that whole court spread out 4 D.Wade 2 do his thing!
Lakers organization need 2 go find the ZenMaster in Montana, give him a mil 2 burn sage inside that locker room and get the team all back on the same page! Last team Mike Brown coached, his offense was setup all around one guy…ain’t work’n in LaLa land, mamba still hoop’n but he ain’t young no more. If the Knicks can manage 2 keep this same squad….Dayum!!! Next years rematch between Heat/Knicks will be waaaaay different…might even have D’antoni squeezing Bron’s leg (VanGundy on Zo back in the 90’s!!)
I have to say, DeJuan Blair is one hell of an athlete. He’s fucking prancing around like a ballerina in his size 7 women’s high-tops, but damn he makes the shit look easy.
Up and unders, flips and floaters in the lane, strong rebounding, great touch around the rim, great hands, decent jumper – I just don’t see many flaws in his game. He is just a stud on a great team that is ready to roll through the West, with or without Manu and Splitter.
Your way of thinking, if looked at from another perspective, would be like saying “Millionaires should be content since they have a boatload of money, and not try to become like Billionaires.” Basically, you’re saying that since the Lakers are staying put and not making moves via trade and FA, they are not good anymore. Nobody is saying that, but when you’ve won 2 out of the past 3 championships, let’s just say expectations will be high.
If anything, the Lakers went from Billionaires to Millionaires (in your analogy) by their own doing. Trading Lamar Odom for monetary issues and not receiving anything is the primary example. Just because you’re good, doesn’t mean you become complacent. I’m sure if you were to ask any GM right now whether they are actively pursuing ways to make their team better, 100% of them will say yes. And most of the time, if not via draft, they are doing it by… free agency and trades!
I agree that people may put too much stock into such, but when talking specifically about the Lakers, you cannot tell me that they will even THREATEN to win a championship with their roster/coach/system in place.
surprised there aren’t more melo bashing… to all the lin fans out there, i’m afraid this will be the usual stat line you see now that carblackhole meethony is back… even danny granger is showing that he’s more willing to move the ball around…!
mike brown is a sorry excuse for nba head coach… i think his correct title should be head tool of the laker’s organization…
i think the verdict is still out on blair… everyone keeps on saying how he is/can be a beast… but even his own head coach is not willing to give him consistent playing time…
I know james harden only averages 3.5 assists a game cuz the bigs and second unit arent great finishers but that mfkr can drop some serious DIMES. his playmaking ability is so underrated.
My way of thinking says LA won 2 of the last 3 chips and they are still a contending team. They refuse to address the real problem which is Kobe’s selfishness and that’s the ONLY reason they aren’t a top 3 team. I don’t want to hear none of that BS about systems, chemistry, and vetoed trades. If Kobe played up to his talent on a nightly basis they would be one of the top teams in the NBA even with Brown as head coach. And I’m not saying Kobe should score 35ppg just in case you or anyone else gets it twisted. That MFer needs to let go the idea of being the best player in the NBA because he can score 30ppg. If he did that he probably would actually be the best player in the NBA.
The Lakers team as currently constructed is a championship team and anyone who says different is thinking like a Billionaire. Could they win 70games and blow through the NBA? No not at all. It would take all of their players playing at a high level. They don’t have the luxary of coasting through a season and turning it on come playoff time like in years past. That’s the ONLY difference between the Lakers of today and previous years.
ny gets 5 practices and only one game next week. as last night showed that is much needed. harrelson, shump back along with boom, melo and jr. d’antoni needs to figure out those rotations and schemes right quick. props to grunwald tho… it’s somehow a deep team now.
tough deal for webber getting bumped to the sideline. Harlan will carry him till he gets comfortable. IMO he was a better studio guy than shaq hands down…. but you know how that goes. he had a few nice one liners tho “when this okc crowd gets goin, they put battery packs on the backs of the thunder players”
@ Dime – You should post the video of “Kobe gettin so rattled, he inbounded the ball to Durant”
I know Laker fans would love to see that…
After every Lakers win or loss, there’s the usual “Kobe gotta give the ball to Bynum n Pau more. Won’t see that today, but dudes gonna try to bag on Mike Brown lol.
Y’all a comedy routine most days. Lakers lost, must be the coach’s fault. How about the Thunder can’t be beaten at home. One loss to Portland when Durant went 8-26. Give credit where it’s due. I come on smack expectin the usual(well, except for the fact that Sporty-J obviously wrote smack). So everybody reps Miami for the win(well-deserved cuz they don’t lose at home either and DWade n Bron went Jordan n Scotty on Kukoc in Barcelona) but not one post proppin the Thunder for takin that game vs my Lakers after halftime. If Russell Westbrook is hittin his jumpers and Ibaka hittin the midrange, OKC is IMPOSSIBLE to beat. Harden n KD pretty consistent so then you add everybody else clickin, it’s a wrap. My Lakers battled n we still got our pride so we just didn’t lay down n die. Most teams woulda got blown out by 30 with the Thunder runnin n gunnin like that. I would love to have heard that convo between Kobe, Harden, Durant, Metta Peace n Pau on the baseline. It was gonna be tough to get that one anyways comin off that satisfyin revenge game vs Dallas last night. Good game by the Thunder. First blood to you. See you March 29th in LA.
Onto the Knicks. Jeremy Lin is EXHAUSTED. I was hopin D’Antoni would put in Baron or Shump in to give him a blow in the first half. Took a few minutes to realize Shump was out hurt. Baron, on the other hand went 0-for so Lin had to face that crazy d. Good experience. I’m still waitin for the first post askin how Amare went 4-7….Dude murdered Bosh whenever he got the ball n he only got 7 shots? I understand Melo’s back n Lin’s the story, but Amare is the clear advantage. U need to get that man touches. He only took 8 shots vs ATL too. This ain’t a good trend.
One more thing: Chris Webber said it’s the end of an era? LOL Thank GOD that fool said it so I don’t have to take it seriously.
@ Chi-rilla: Thank you for finally understanding the level of expectations for my Lakers is on a higher level than any other franchise in sports other than Man U and the Yankees. Lakers are tryin to win EVERY SINGLE YEAR. Other teams try, but Lakers expect it. Fans, ownership, players.
Yeah, you may think Kobe’s spoiled. We know why. You can’t say you played for the Lakers…and have nothin on your digits. It’s not enough to bitch about Bynum on a cameraphone then threaten to leave. You gotta deliver when Gasol comes into town. That’s why we traded for CP. That’s why we were talkin Bynum for Howard. That’s why Kupchak ain’t takin Gasol off the trading block. Cuz we goin for it EVERY SINGLE SEASON. Thanks for finally comin around.
Lakers, baby!: 62 seasons, 31 Finals, 16 Championships
Chi – Kobe isn’t going to play second fiddle ever. He’s just older, a ton of miles on him, and so it goes for the Lakers. They COULD be better if he handed off some of the work, but he won’t so the Lakers won’t be any better. It is what it is. But a team with 2 bigs who can score, Bynum inside and Pau inside/mid-range, with a 2 guard who can score is a hell of a team on paper. They could easily contend for a title if their 2 guard would hand off some of the scoring load to the 2 bigs.
What trollne1 said about the pick and roll. And I’m pretty sure KnicksFan meant “deer in headlights”, unless he meant Lin looked like a sweet little old lady, which he might have.
I’m pulling for the Knicks to hit .500 for Beiber. Just give him that God. His world is crumbling around him and we are all watching it happen. Last night he got on someone, control or chicagorilla I think, for saying Lebron could be DPOY. When you said Melo could be MVP if he played D, it’s like saying I could bang Charlize Theron if I had a billion dollars. Yeah, probably true, but I will never have a billion dollars. Melo will never play D. Lebron is a 3 time first team All-Defense guy. So saying he could be DPOY makes perfect sense because he is a first team guy already. Melo isn’t even a first team defender on his own team.
@ Skeeter – this is the line of the day
“Just because you’re good, doesn’t mean you become complacent”
so fans of different teams are trying to give the lakers advice everydaaay? kobe needs to do this…coach brown should do that…
um, shut your mouth. focus on your teams, your advice is not advice, it’s hate. kobe doesn’t care what you have to say.
@post 5
well , according to your logic, the heat are not real championship contenders because they had ONE NIGHT where they lost to the bucks. maybe that one night is a reality check. the heat can”t be tre contenders losing to the bucks on one night. the heat are a joke, huh?
one night doesn’t prove anything sweety. one night, they lose to a team that has been together and has cohesion on offense, so the other 20 something games the knicks have played don’t count? only last night? one night is a big enough sample for you to say that is what is real? hehe, i can’t deal with you meatheads. call up mike breen and take his job. yall obviously know more than him, and you must have SEEN/WATCHED more knicks games than him right. maybe he is the one who watches boxscores..or is that you? boxscore watchers have no credence.
so tonite is the night i find out who win the rising stars game. blake and rubio is extra deadly, shaq has the best combo chemistry wise, but don’t sleep on wall/cousins combo and chuck’s bench is deeper than shaq, unless shaq’s coach plans to keep blake on the floor for 90% of the game..that’d eliminate shaq’s team lagging bench compared to chuck’s team. if anyone still think shaq has a deeper team than chuck’s , i think you are simply looking at rubio and blake and are being blinded by that instead of seeing that chuck has some good young player at the end of his bench.
if lin was black you would have just said he had an off-game. racists.
Melo might not even be a second team defender on his own team, and if his team is carrying more than 15 people on the roster, he might actually fall off the 3rd team, haha. Did you see his stance against LeBron when he was guarding him? Melo was guarding LeBron’s right arm, and forcing LeBron left AWAY from the help defense, which was on the other side of the court due to an ISO. When the help came, after LeBron obviously blew by Melo, Melo trying to recover actually blocked out the help from affecting LeBron at all. It’s just horrible defensive awareness, which is partly due to Melo and partly due to the lack of a defense scheme being implemented.
If you examine LeBron’s defense when the Heat went small, you will see a guy who has the physical ability to disrupt a team’s entire offense. In at least 3 plays, LeBron made 15-20ft transactions during the pass, and dynamically switched with teammates so that he was matching up on the guy with the ball when the ball arrived. I’ve never even seen a defense do that, I don’t think many defenses COULD do that. It was when Bosh, Joel Anthony and Wade were all sitting, so it was LeBron with second squad, and the guy completely anchored things down. The guy is putting in HUGE effort defensively, and it’s making a huge impact on the score board. Not to mention he’s going 100% on defense, and then carrying the ball 80% of the time and setting up plays on offense, while playing 36 minutes, which is more than Bosh and a lot more than Wade.
the Heat PGs were trying to clown on Lin, stealing the ball going in for two handed dunks! i have NEVER saw Chalmers dunk EVER! and he going up TWO hands! Cole the same thing lol!!! cats were pumped!
Why does everyone refer to playing against the Heat in “South Beach”? Isn’t that kind of like saying, “When the Hawks take on the Knicks tonight in Hoboken…”?
I see what you are saying, but the difference between this Lakers team and the one that won 2 Chips is glaring: a bench. You lose Odom, Shannon Brown, and don’t replace either (unless Troy Murphy and Josh McRoberts count, which they don’t). Then you go from a coach that had one of the most complex, flowing offenses designed in Phil Jackson and his Triangle O to Mike Brown and his Iso/here and there Pick and Roll game. Are you telling me that none of this plays a difference? If so, then I really have to question your level of basketball IQ, cause you seem to be a smart dude on other topics, but to blame this all on Kobe’s selfishness is absolutely ludicrous.
@ Control – cool lol
We totally agree on Bron vs Melo defensively…unfortunately, I think you meant that post for someone else
… and don’t even get me started about their “point guards” or whatever those dudes are that fill that position, smh.
Yea, must have…random shout out then, hah
@ Skeeter – “The Kobesystem is about adaptation to bein hated on, win or lose” LOL
Lebron’s defense is pretty insane these days. Hard to believe there are still people that try to argue otherwise.
carmelos top 5 players
kobe
lebron
durant
howard
himself
then he said you can throw wade in there and take howard out.
HAHAHAHA this fool thinks hes better than wade howard cp3
deron and a bunch of other dudes that actually make their teams better.
oh and one bad game is cool im still linsane in the membrane
agree with your kobe comments. the lakers beat the mavs with kobe taking like 15 shots and feeding the big men but those types of games happen like once every 3 years. last night kobe back to normal. gasol takes 10 less shots and ends up with almost the same pts as that crazy jacker. i dont know whats wrong with laker fans that cant see this crap. they always defend him with the 5 titles thing shittt with the teams hes had he shoulda won more than 7.
oh and durant has the shoulders of a 13 year old girl not boy.
so the mvp comes back and the spurs destroy the nuggets.
Are you telling me that none of this plays a difference? If so, then I really have to question your level of basketball IQ
i been thinkin that for months about him. anything negative said about the bulls n he flips and uses your name to write fake posts
@Ian — Carmelo doesn’t make his team better?
OK, so Melo was drafted onto a Denver team that was bad enough (17 wins) to get the 3rd pick in the Lottery, and he led them to the playoffs (43 wins) in his rookie season.
After that, the Nuggets continued to make the playoffs every single year of Melo’s tenure in the tough Western Conference.
Jim Boeheim has been coaching Syracuse for like 35 years and he has ONE national championship. Who was the leader and best player on that title team? Carmelo, as a freshman.
But nah, Melo doesn’t make his team any better.
you guys were worried about fan voting for all star games?
well, next year, the nba will incorporate fan votes to weigh in for hall of fame inductees.
yall mad? lol
” They refuse to address the real problem which is Kobe’s selfishness and that’s the ONLY reason they aren’t a top 3 team.” agree
the most annoying fan is the one that likes to point out team history when the team isnt playing like they are supposed to. (laker and yankee fans)
yall think mavs fans give a shit about 31 finals appearances that you guys werent alive to see. please lets stop this crap whoever wins can talk all the shit they want. if you keep going with that bs yankee fans and laker fans shouldnt even be watching sports till someone is close to catching them. oh and i can use the lakers .500 finals record as an excuse to say they choke in big stages if they can only win half their finals again if we are using the win or bust crap since laker fans expect this since 1950.
austin…it’s called hating. first off you have to realize, there was this big hubbub like last week about an outcry against score first players. these guys just throw melo into that crop and they ignore whatever else positive he does because they hate scorers. so no matter what good aspect you throw out in defense of melo, because they hate the AIs and and1 ballers of the world who they think “ruin” the game, melo in their mind since he does those flashy things on offense, will ignore whatever you have to say and will hate his guts. they are blinded. don’t waste your time austin. you can’t reason with them.
no austin he doesnt dont post bs. the knicks were better before him and the nuggets got better after him. you think making the playoffs in basketball is a big deal??? goh most of the teams make it. get out of the first round at least melo is tmac but not as good. you think melo was the only diff from 02 to 03?? GET OUT OF THE FIRST ROUND. i bet the nuggets wouldnt give half the players they got for melo back to the knicks for melo. the man is overrated because of fans like you. a smith said it best you can be ringless but pleasee get out of the first round.
ive called players like zbo , ai , tmac and kg overrated and melo isnt as good as any of them. the weird thing is that those are the players you love.
@Ian — So you’re seriously arguing that the Nuggets were better before they drafted Carmelo than they were after they drafted him? Or are you saying that Melo had NO impact on the team’s sudden improvement and consecutive streak of playoff appearances?
I realize that as a Spurs fan you might take playoff appearances for granted, but go talk to somebody in Sacramento or Charlotte or Indiana or Minnesota about how much a simple playoff run can mean when you’re starving for success.
A crazy person never thinks they are insane, and the rest of the world has a problem.
Another random shout out. Hahaha