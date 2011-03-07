The Heat’s Crushing Loss Causes Tears in the Locker Room; Chris Paul Carted Off on a Stretcher in Cleveland

03.07.11 7 years ago 61 Comments

The Heat need to call Kyra Sedgwick. Or Michael Jordan. They could even call Vince Carter; he made a couple of clutch shots last night. For now, the Heat might as well make Mario Chalmers their go-to guy down the stretch. He seems like the only one who can make shots for them when the game is tight. Their stars, on the other hand, are cold as ice … This season, in the last 10 seconds of a game that they are trailing by three points or less, Miami is 1-18 from the field, the worst mark in the entire league. The Heat added two of those misses yesterday after LeBron James (26 points) and Dwyane Wade (20 points) blew a layup and a jumper respectively in their one-point loss against Chicago. It was Miami’s fourth straight loss and another blown double-digit lead as Chicago made all of the big plays to come from behind in the fourth quarter … You can criticize the Big Three all you want for being unable to deliver clutch baskets, but look at the rest of the team as well. They scored just 17 points combined. And while the majority will focus on Miami’s inability to finish off games, someone needs to gives the Bulls some credit. To beat a team like the Heat three times in one season is huge for a team that wasn’t even good enough to finish above .500 last year. At this point, the Bulls have nearly locked up the number-two seed and homecourt advantage in the second round with a two-game lead in the loss column, plus the head-to-head advantage on the Heat. Derrick Rose (27 points) torched Miami all game long … The Heat have now lost five of six with the only win coming against Washington during that span. It’s been so tough for them that a few players were reportedly moved to tears after the loss. For a regular-season game? That seems a little much … A big difference in the first half for Miami was the play of Chris Bosh (23 points), who went 1-18 in the Heat’s loss in Chicago the last time they played. This time, he was much more aggressive inside and that opened up the jumper. And Miami’s defense in the first half was suffocating. They were active and they were creating turnovers and deflections. For a team that relies on getting a lot of shot attempts, this was a killer for the Bulls. But Chicago is reminiscent of the Celtics because no matter how bad it seems they are playing, you look up and they are only down four or five or six. They stay in it with defense … Read more for Chris Paul’s scary injury, Lakers/Spurs and the rest of the NBA roundup

