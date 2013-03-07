The House Jannero Pargo Is Selling Is Nicer Than Wherever You Live

For $2.4 million you can snap up the former house of journeyman guard, a house north of Chicago that’s pretty damn nice even considering he’s far from an established talent in the NBA (he’s currently a free agent). Hit the jump to see more photos of the house.

If you’re in the market for this 11,000-square-foot mansion, it’s seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms on 2.78 acres of prime Riverwoods property. In the bathroom, the buyer will have their choice of steam shower, sauna or whirlpool tub. Be warned, you’re going go pay $44,700 in taxes each year on it (median U.S. household income is $52,700, not that I’m comparing the two) but you’ll get essentially a brand-new house, built in 2008. The Chicago Tribune scouted the listing originally.

All photos via Prudential Rubloff