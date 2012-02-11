The Jeremy Lin Show

Even the biggest Jeremy Lin fans couldn’t have expected this. Beating up on a few bad teams was crazy enough. But the Lakers – with one of the better defenses in the league – in MSG on national TV? That’s big time.
How good is he?
move over Melo you’re not the alpha male now in this New York Knicks team
Jeremy Lin is now THE MAN!
Trade Melo (w/ Walker) for Monta (Dorrell). It works.
Ballhog for another. but at least Lin won’t be frozen out like Melo is gonna do the moment that mofo comes back.
Like most Lin fans are thinking, it’ll be interesting once Amare and Melo return. I can see Amare fitting in, but Melo might be tougher. Lin may want to dig up some Billups tape and see how he managed.
I only write this…Labraford Smith…
pity new york traded away so many hard workers for stephon marbury mark II.
NYC could have been a really gritty team had they still had the team pre-melo and the addition of lin.
I expect Melo to mesh well with Lin. BTW…did anyone see the funny article about Jeremy Lin on Milk the Bull?
Jeremy Lin is only as good as Melo lets him be.
Unrelated topic but…
Can someone please explain to me again how Kobe’s self-passes to the backboard aren’t travels? I looked specifically at the play-by-play when that happened and it was only counted as an assist, rather than a shot attempt, rebound, and assist… so with that in consideration, how do referees justify letting him throw the ball to himself, take another 2 steps, then go up and catch it again?
people never thought about this… lin would never have landed on the knicks and probably warming benches elsewhere in another subpar team if melo was never traded.
if felton, gallo, chandler, mozgov were still with NY. the PG spot wouldn’t be as empty and they never would’ve needed to take lin on their west coast trip when shumpert was hurt (that’s assuming that they picked shumpert)
y’all should thank melo