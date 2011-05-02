The Lakers And Mavs: Two Friends Reunited After 23 Years

For so long, it was up to 2K to get a playoff series of Kobe vs. Dirk. It felt like they were avoiding each other, two prize fighters coming up with excuses to never meet in the ring. We could never get what we wanted, all we wanted. Just one series: Dallas and L.A. Germany vs. Italy. The flowing mane of hair vs. the balding one. Finally, after years of avoidance, it’s going to happen. It starts tonight.

The Mavericks and Lakers haven’t met in the postseason since the 1988 Western Conference Finals. Here’s a recap of why:

1989-2000: The Mavs made the playoffs just one time, 1990, where they were swept in the first round by the eventual Western Conference champs, Portland.

2001: They ended up on different sides of the bracket after the Lakers coasted to a 56-26 record and a two seed because of in-season fighting by Kobe & Shaq. The Mavs lost in round two to San Antonio who was then swept by the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals

2002: L.A. finished one game up to grab the three seed and went on to win the NBA title. Dallas made the semifinals, but was abused in five against Sacramento.

2003: Another year, another missed division title by Dallas. The Lakers stumbled their way to the five seed and 50 wins, and then were sent home by the Spurs in the second round. Dallas and L.A. missed each other again by one round as the Spurs took both out in consecutive rounds.

2004: They would’ve met up in the second round had Minnesota not come and spoiled the party with their best season of the Kevin Garnett era (58 wins and the top seed). The Lakers finished second, and went on to win the West while Dallas had one of its worst seasons of the decade before losing in the first round.

2005: L.A. was awful, winning just 34 games and didn’t even make the playoffs.

2006: If NBA officials weren’t using a screwed-up seeding system, Dallas and L.A. would’ve played in the first round. Instead, the Lakers got Phoenix and Dallas got the four seed despite 60 wins. The Mavs also went on to blow the NBA Finals.

2007: The Lakers won a tiebreaker over Golden State on the last day of the regular season to get the seventh seed. If that tiebreaker doesn’t happen, Dallas and L.A. play in the first round and we never get to see the Warriors beat the 67-win Mavericks.

2008: Once again, they finished on opposite sides of the bracket. The Lakers made the Finals while Dallas won 51 games, still only good enough for a seven seed and a first-round exit.

2009: L.A. ran away with the Western Conference and the title while the Mavs stumbled to another low seed before getting murdered in the second round by Denver.

2010: The Lakers and Mavs had the two best records in the West and were slated to meet in the Western Conference Finals, but Dallas lost in the first round to the Spurs.

2011: Finally!

Since the two franchises met in ’88, they’ve done a lot. A whole lot…

Games played:

L.A.: 2,127 games (playoffs and regular season)

Dallas: 1,969 (playoffs and regular season)

Record since then:

L.A.: 1,186-668 (regular season), 168-105 (playoffs)

Dallas: 944-910 (regular season), 53-62 (playoffs)

Playoff series:

L.A.: played in 55 playoff series

Dallas: played in 21 playoff series

60-win seasons:

L.A.: four

Dallas: three

50-win seasons:

L.A.: 11

Dallas: eight

Regular season points scored:

L.A.: 191,225

Dallas: 185,540

How is it possible that these two Western Conference juggernauts haven’t met in the playoffs since ’88? The Mavs are on their 11th-straight trip to the playoffs while the Lakers have made it 21 out of 23 years since these teams last met. It really doesn’t make sense.

Who wins this series?

