The Lightest Shoe In Basketball: adidas adiZero Crazy Light

Right when you thought basketball shoes couldn’t get any lighter, adidas went and did this. Introducing the new adidas adiZero Crazy Light, the lightest shoe in basketball to date. At a ridiculous 9.8 ounces, the adiZero Crazy Light is more than 15 percent lighter than the nearest competitor, helping you achieve adidas’ ultimate goal in terms of performance: Fast. And with Derrick Rose and others set to debut the adiZero Crazy Light in the NBA Playoffs, you’ll get to see them in action soon enough.

“Lighter footwear makes you faster and speed dominates on the basketball court,” says Derrick Rose. “The adiZero Crazy Light is the lightest basketball shoe I’ve ever worn and it will no doubt make me faster on the court for our playoff run.”

“No other basketball shoe compares to the new adiZero Crazy Light and it’s a shoe that will revolutionize the game,” says Lawrence Norman, adidas Vice President of Global Basketball. “The ultra lightweight design is built for players who want to be faster, jump higher and perform better on the court. From the NBA’s best to pick-up games across the world, players are asking for light footwear to help them become one step quicker – and the adiZero Crazy Light delivers this in a way like no shoe in history.”

From adidas:

adiZero Crazy Light Technology

More than two years in the making, the adidas Innovation Team (aIT) and adidas Basketball Design developed the adiZero Crazy Light from the canvas of a bare foot to ensure every part of the shoe serves a vital performance function. Only lightweight, highly flexible and durable materials were selected to create the lightest shoe in basketball. “We wanted to build the ultimate shoe for the ultimate basketball player, and research has clearly shown that a lighter shoe will provide better performance,” says Griff Wilson, senior developer, adidas Innovation Team. “The key is to provide the support and cushioning of a traditional basketball shoe in a super lightweight construction. The Crazy Light, the culmination of two years of design, research and testing, is the lightest shoe in the market by nearly two ounces and will give basketball players an advantage over the competition.” The adiZero Crazy Light features a revolutionary new SPRINTWEB exoskeleton upper less than 1mm thick and seamlessly bonded to a nylon textile base to significantly reduce weight and provide increased support and strength. The web layout of the materials provides vertical and horizontal strength to give players optimum support for any cutting motion. The SPRINTFRAME external heel counter and TORSION SYSTEM are bonded together to allow maximum weight reduction, energy return and motion control. Each lace eyelet is load bearing and has a corresponding web spar to support players during hard cuts. The upper is made with translucent nylon to further decrease weight and give players nearly 360 degrees of ventilated comfort. The adiZero Crazy Light traction system has varied engineered thickness to ensure maximum grip in high wear perimeter zones, and less thickness and weight in low perimeter zones like the midfoot. It also features longitudinal grooves in the heel and forefoot to provide support during extreme forefoot cuts.

The adiZero Crazy Light will be available June 3 in four colorways – sharp blue/white, black/red/white, grey/white/neon green and red/white – for $130 at Foot Locker, Eastbay and www.shopadidas.com. It will also roll out in six additional team colorways through September.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.