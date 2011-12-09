The Heat Have Their Point Guard

12.09.11 7 years ago 13 Comments

Last season, there were two holes on the Heat roster surrounding Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh: point guard and center. And while they had some serviceable pieces, they were always looking to upgrade. At center, they tried Juwan Howard, Erick Dampier and Jamaal Magloire. That didn’t work, and it’s unlikely that any of those guys (except maybe Howard) will return. At point guard, a late-season acquisition of Mike Bibby was supposed to be the answer, but ask J.J. Barea how that turned out. So with just Eddie House and rookie Norris Cole on the roster at the PG spot, it appears Miami has turned to a familiar face to handle the rock.

“Imma MIAMI HEAT player until they don’t want me no more,” tweeted Mario Chalmers, who’s been in Miami for his entire three-year career. “Let’s get this ring.”

ESPN.com’s Brian Windhorst confirmed it: “Mario Chalmers’ agent, Sam Goldfeder, says Chalmers will be re-signing with Heat. Details still being worked out.”

While the terms of the deal haven’t been agreed upon, it’s been reported that Chalmers, who is a restricted free agent, will make more than the team’s original qualifying offer of roughly $1.1 million. With slim pickings in the free agent market at the point guard position, re-signing Chalmers was Miami’s best move.

What do you think? Is Chalmers the right guy? Can Miami win a title with him at the point?

