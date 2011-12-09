The Heat Have Their Point Guard

Last season, there were two holes on the Heat roster surrounding Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh: point guard and center. And while they had some serviceable pieces, they were always looking to upgrade. At center, they tried Juwan Howard, Erick Dampier and Jamaal Magloire. That didn’t work, and it’s unlikely that any of those guys (except maybe Howard) will return. At point guard, a late-season acquisition of Mike Bibby was supposed to be the answer, but ask J.J. Barea how that turned out. So with just Eddie House and rookie Norris Cole on the roster at the PG spot, it appears Miami has turned to a familiar face to handle the rock.
“Imma MIAMI HEAT player until they don’t want me no more,” tweeted Mario Chalmers, who’s been in Miami for his entire three-year career. “Let’s get this ring.”
ESPN.com’s Brian Windhorst confirmed it: “Mario Chalmers’ agent, Sam Goldfeder, says Chalmers will be re-signing with Heat. Details still being worked out.”
While the terms of the deal haven’t been agreed upon, it’s been reported that Chalmers, who is a restricted free agent, will make more than the team’s original qualifying offer of roughly $1.1 million. With slim pickings in the free agent market at the point guard position, re-signing Chalmers was Miami’s best move.
What do you think? Is Chalmers the right guy? Can Miami win a title with him at the point?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Will he really be running the point or is he just labeled with the title?
At this moment yes. He is improving every year, he knows the system and is young and durable. Must improve his 3pt and decision making though.
if he really runs the point and controls the game. I hate seeing lebron take it up court every possesion. They need somebody like billups
if there were slim picking this offseason with PGs and all chalmers got was 1.1 million, i don’t know how good his long term prospects may be. he’s an asset though, great anticipation for steals and can hit the 3, but gets to full of himself and let’s “swag” go to his head.
dwade will be running point or bron-bron will play pippen…chalmers i like bj armstrong.he better hit his 3’s!!!
what happened to billups?
mario chalmers runs the point while miami wins the title? lets see…his minutes per game have dropped lower every year, his FG% has dropped lower every year, his assist/turnover ratio has dropped lower every year…….NO f-ing way does miami win with mario running the point.
@ NYK
If the Tyson Chandler deal is set, he’ll have to clear waivers in order for Miami to afford him. Some team under the salary cap might bid on him. He’s still in play.
He plays good defense and can shoot, that’s exactly what Miami needs. If only they can upgrade their front court…
Chalmers is the guy. He’s a shit disturber on defence and
people need to stop looking at his offensive game. If there’s one thing the Heat don’t need, it’s offensive players. Bibby was garbage last year for them because he was a turnstile. The Heat will win games solely on their defense. They can shut down any team in the half court. They have quick reflexes, and great hands. Tipped passes and missed shots are an automatic 2pts going the other way.
They’ll give up the lowest points average on defense this year and Chalmers will be a big part of that. If they get Chandler it won’t even be fair.
He showed balls in the Finals last year.. hes worth the look..
miami will never win a title. they can have the best point guard but if you have to give the ball every time to
wade and james the point guard will never have the oportunity to great plays.
I like Chalmers are their PG. Problem is the HEAT don’t seem to like him as their PG. Kid can play monster defense and is a spot up shooter.
and I hope someone wasn’t suggesting that Barea killed Chalmers in the Finals because that certainly didn’t happen