The Moment The Game Changed For Chris Paul

“I grew up and wanted to go to Carolina to play basketball, but then I woke up and went to Wake Forest,” said Chris Paul at the NBA Store yesterday as he made an appearance to promote his new children’s book, “Long Shot: Never Too Small to Dream Big.” Growing up in North Carolina, every kid wanted to go to UNC for of one reason, and one reason only: Michael Jordan. Yesterday, CP3 was taken aback as he was presented with a gift honoring his childhood hero.

We told you about “The Moment The Game Changed” about a week ago when these tees showed up at the office. Commemorating the actual date that MJ’s NBA career began – October 26th, 1984 – Mitchell & Ness has put together commemorative boxes with authentic jerseys from Jordan’s rookie season with only 1,264 being sold (one for each game of his career).

Yesterday, I just happened to be there when CP3 was presented with one of these, game No. 3 owing to his jersey number, and the kid didn’t know how to react.

“Wow! This is amazing,” said Paul. “I just redid my place and have a spot in my trophy case for this. This is incredible.”

As Paul kept staring at the jersey, realizing the authenticity of the screen-printed threads and the detailing of the box, he happened to read the plaque inside that displayed MJ’s stat line in his third NBA game: 37 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 116-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Are you serious? MJ dropped 37 in his third game? I’m pretty sure I had 15.”

While a limited number of these jerseys have already trickled into circulation via the NBA Store and the Hall of Fame, word is that they’ll be generally released on October 26th – 25 years after MJ’s NBA legacy began. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.