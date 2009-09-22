The Moment The Game Changed For Chris Paul

“I grew up and wanted to go to Carolina to play basketball, but then I woke up and went to Wake Forest,” said Chris Paul at the NBA Store yesterday as he made an appearance to promote his new children’s book, “Long Shot: Never Too Small to Dream Big.” Growing up in North Carolina, every kid wanted to go to UNC for of one reason, and one reason only: Michael Jordan. Yesterday, CP3 was taken aback as he was presented with a gift honoring his childhood hero.
We told you about “The Moment The Game Changed” about a week ago when these tees showed up at the office. Commemorating the actual date that MJ’s NBA career began – October 26th, 1984 – Mitchell & Ness has put together commemorative boxes with authentic jerseys from Jordan’s rookie season with only 1,264 being sold (one for each game of his career).
Yesterday, I just happened to be there when CP3 was presented with one of these, game No. 3 owing to his jersey number, and the kid didn’t know how to react.
“Wow! This is amazing,” said Paul. “I just redid my place and have a spot in my trophy case for this. This is incredible.”
As Paul kept staring at the jersey, realizing the authenticity of the screen-printed threads and the detailing of the box, he happened to read the plaque inside that displayed MJ’s stat line in his third NBA game: 37 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 116-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
“Are you serious? MJ dropped 37 in his third game? I’m pretty sure I had 15.”
While a limited number of these jerseys have already trickled into circulation via the NBA Store and the Hall of Fame, word is that they’ll be generally released on October 26th – 25 years after MJ’s NBA legacy began. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.
lucky bugger!
great idea!
so was this in new york?
and hmmm i’m first
and 37 in his 3rd game? hmm
alotta stuff to ponder
Haha. Yea, this was at the NBA Store in NYC yesterday. The street was shut down because Obama was in town too.
37 in his 3rd game… now that’s amazing… :) MJ’s the standard for all great player wannabes….
i wonder what the cost is on those jersey packages.
mj was crazy out the gate. 37 in his 3rd game thats nuts.
I’m pretty sure they’re $375.
THE MOMENT THE GAME CHANGED FOR CHRIS PAUL
When he found out he could push off every play and get away with it.
cheater
Ain’t no doubt that Chis Pual be one of demmost talented cats in the league y’all. Cat’s got an insane ability to be dishin n drivin dopeass dimes y’all.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
I’d told you before son write accurately and correctly get some education and dont call yourself a thug i told you million times
True moms NEVER lie
The REAL mom of the REAL tyron
what about us here in the Philippines??? =(
“with only 1,264 being sold (one for each game of his career).”
does that include WIZARDS games? no one would want the jersey when he MJ laid an egg though.
Got mine last week; they’re $375.
And yes, the 1264 includes ever NBA game, even Wizards and All-Star Games, he played in chronological order.
I know the 63 point playoff performance in Boston is already out there, and apparently Barack received #1, Melo got #15 & of course, Mike got #23.
Mitchell & Ness really outdid themselves on this one; jersey is amazing, as is the casing & bag it’s packaged in. Not a bad price at all, either.
Best of luck on those who hope to get one.
Just saying, in wilt’s first game he racked up 48 points, 28 rebounds, and (unofficially, because they weren’t recorded by the NBA at the time) 17 blocks. MJ is probably the greatest of all time, but let’s not forget about the original dominator, wilt.