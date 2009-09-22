The Moment The Game Changed For Chris Paul

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan #Chris Paul #Chicago Bulls
09.22.09 9 years ago 13 Comments

“I grew up and wanted to go to Carolina to play basketball, but then I woke up and went to Wake Forest,” said Chris Paul at the NBA Store yesterday as he made an appearance to promote his new children’s book, “Long Shot: Never Too Small to Dream Big.” Growing up in North Carolina, every kid wanted to go to UNC for of one reason, and one reason only: Michael Jordan. Yesterday, CP3 was taken aback as he was presented with a gift honoring his childhood hero.

We told you about “The Moment The Game Changed” about a week ago when these tees showed up at the office. Commemorating the actual date that MJ’s NBA career began – October 26th, 1984 – Mitchell & Ness has put together commemorative boxes with authentic jerseys from Jordan’s rookie season with only 1,264 being sold (one for each game of his career).

Yesterday, I just happened to be there when CP3 was presented with one of these, game No. 3 owing to his jersey number, and the kid didn’t know how to react.

“Wow! This is amazing,” said Paul. “I just redid my place and have a spot in my trophy case for this. This is incredible.”

As Paul kept staring at the jersey, realizing the authenticity of the screen-printed threads and the detailing of the box, he happened to read the plaque inside that displayed MJ’s stat line in his third NBA game: 37 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 116-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Are you serious? MJ dropped 37 in his third game? I’m pretty sure I had 15.”

While a limited number of these jerseys have already trickled into circulation via the NBA Store and the Hall of Fame, word is that they’ll be generally released on October 26th – 25 years after MJ’s NBA legacy began. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Michael Jordan#Chris Paul#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSChris PaulDimeMagHALL OF FAMEMichael JordanMitchell & NessNBA StoreNORTH CAROLINAStyle - Kicks and GearWAKE FOREST

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP