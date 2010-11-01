After posting Paul Pierce‘s Halloween costume last night, it appears he wasn’t the only NBA player who got dressed up. After the jump, check out the NBA’s best Halloween costumes, which clearly shows the Celtics and Hawks are the winners.
What do you think? Who was the best?
Keyshia Cole looks like a god damn asian tranny, holy fuck.
Damn Sheldon Williams is one ugly bastard. What costume is he suppose to be?
Is Dwyane going to catch some slack for going “white face”
this year?
And is that Shaq-ina Williams? Good God!!!
Rondo’s tiger woods is classic and is the best hands down and keyshia looks amazing.
javale mcgee is what? shirtless mickey mouse? wtf?
damn, first pic when i saw garnett i was like
wtf is lebron doing with the celtics players?!
Sheldon Williams is supposed to be DJ Lance Rock from Yo Gabba Gabba but ask my daughter and she will tell you mine was 100% that his, plus my forehead isnt the size of a jumbotron
josh smith sippin on purp?
Shelden Williams and JaVale McGee must have both decided to dress up as gay men for Halloween.
Marquis daniel looks mad gangsta in those priest robes.
Shelden Williams shouldve dressed up as an NBA player
LMAO! Shelden Williams don’t need no damn mask, he’s that butt fucking ugly…
Some Halloween costumes for NBA players:
Rudy GAY dressed up in drag.
Luis Scola as Razor Ramon.
Mike D’Antoni as the Pringles guy.
Dirk Nowitzki wore a Hitler ‘stache.
AK47 as Dolph Lungren.
T-Mac came with a dog suit as Droopy.
Anderson Veragina as Side Show Bob.
Mike Bibby dressed as Mini Me.
Bad Porn Maggette hosting Pimp My Ride.
Kirk Hinrich in American Pie.
Stan Van Gundy “dressed” as a Pornstar.
Shaq as Shrek, Nate Robinson as Donkey and Big Baby Davis as Fiona.
Manu Ginobili and Matt Bonner as “Perfect Strangers”.
The Miami Heat went out as the Jersey Shore crew with Bosh as DJ Pauly D, LeBron as The Situation and Eddie House as Snooki…
@11
Perfect Strangers is a good one…Manu looks a lot like Balki!
lol Rudy Gay really looks like gay )) just joking.
That KD video clip is so GOOD! I can’t stop watching it!
Rajon as Tiger is subtle but soo good. And that Marquis pic is, well, just creepy.
wade looks fuckin gay
next gayest is gibson’s
then Javale’s and Sheldon’s
Marquis Daniels: awesome
Shaq in wig, bra, dress and ashy knuckles…uh hun…gotcha
Damnnn Shaq!!! Couldnt stop staring at his fake chickens!