The NBA’s Biggest Bully Needs A Playoff Makeover

Get ’em some Lucky Charms. At this point in the season, anything can help. Moving into the playoffs, the second season, question marks remain. Conjuring up memories from last season shouldn’t really count. It was boredom and injuries then that caused Boston’s mediocre finish to the regular season (27-27 after a fast start), not a makeover.

No Kendrick Perkins, an injured Nenad Krstic and a glass-fragile Shaquille O’Neal are forcing the Celtics’ hand.

I’m not sure if Boston fans out there know this, but this Mr. Nice Guy thing is nothing new for Jeff Green. It’s one of the reasons why he never received a long-term extension in Oklahoma City. It’s not that he’s a bad guy or a weak player. Not at all. But while his talent level dictates that he could be a 20-point scorer, he often floats, in and out of games, not always aggressive and sometimes downright passive.

Boston coach Doc Rivers told ESPNBoston.com:

I think he’s too nice. He’s trying to please the other guys on the floor. I’ve always thought playing with us is difficult, when you’re new, because you’re playing with Paul [Pierce] and Ray [Allen] and Kevin [Garnett] and [Rajon] Rondo and you almost don’t think like you deserve to be an aggressive offensive player or you should be, and I think he does that way too much.

People forget, but for a while he was considered Kevin Durant‘s sidekick and not Russell Westbrook. Then Westbrook blew up and Green took a backseat.

Now in New England, he’s found it just as difficult to stand out, playing off of Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo, which, when you think about it, shouldn’t be too hard to understand. He’s a fifth option, and fifth options typically don’t score a whole lot of points.

While I never agreed with the Perkins trade, even if it was done with the future in mind, the Celtics have to do all they can to take advantage of it. Don’t trade a lettuce wrap for a couple of apples and then let them turn mushy and brown. Green is not an aggressive enough scorer to be a second-option or perhaps to even lead the second unit in the playoffs. He is a decent defender and can guard multiple positions, but he’s not going to be the one getting big playoff stops against LeBron and Wade. However, he does need to be in the game. He does need to be involved, all the time, or else you’ll risk losing any assertiveness he has and risk turning him into just another average role player.

In 20 games with the Celtics, Green is averaging by far the fewest minutes of his career (22.6 a game). Obviously, the initial reaction will be: He’s playing on a better team behind Hall of Famers. Everyone knew all along his minutes were going to go down. So then what was the point of bringing him in? Play him more. Go small. Play him at the four. Do whatever you think is necessary to get him on the court, especially now that the frontline looks worn out. Would you rather have Jermaine O’Neal on the court right now or would you rather throw Kevin Garnett in at the five and downsize with Green out there? As a power forward, he was often exposed on defense with the Thunder. But in Boston, he’s surrounded by a culture and players who pride themselves on being one of the best defending teams in the league (ironically, their defense hasn’t slipped at all since the trade).

The Celtics are forging a new identity. The question is, has it come too late? I’m sure Miami is pleased to see all of this. But Boston need not worry about the Heat. They need to get their ship righted. Their win in San Antonio was a big step, and tonight could be as well.

The Celtics face Philadelphia tonight in a possible first-round playoff preview. Since starting the year 3-13, the Sixers have gone 37-24. They have the wing players and the athleticism to test this new Celtic lineup.

The answer needs to be go all in. Embrace this new style; don’t balance the fence. Go small, shoot threes, do whatever is necessary. At least play your chips and don’t let them ride the bench.

The big bully got smaller. That doesn’t mean he still can’t win though.

What does Boston need to change to win in the playoffs?

