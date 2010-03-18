For years in the NBA when you thought of the fastest player in the League, it was Allen Iverson. But the Answer got older and it seems that guards somehow got even faster. In the current issue of HOOP Magazine, Hornets rookie Darren Collison came out and said that he’s at the top of the list: “I definitely think I’m the fastest player. I got a chance to watch Ty Lawson‘s game and he is probably up there. I’d definitely say I’m the fastest.” Whether or not you believe the rookie is up to you, but here’s my list of the NBA’s top 10 fastest players.
In alphabetical order…
Aaron Brooks
Darren Collison
Monta Ellis
T.J. Ford
LeBron James
Brandon Jennings
Ty Lawson
Chris Paul
Rajon Rondo
Derrick Rose
Honorable Mention: D.J. Augustin, Leandro Barbosa, Jerryd Bayless, Earl Boykins, Will Bynum, George Hill, Tony Parker, Nate Robinson
What do you think? Who are the ten fastest guys in the NBA today?
Other Must-Read Articles On DimeMag.com:
– My Top 10 Favorite Celtics Of The Past 25 Years
– Austin’s Top 10 Favorite Sonics Of The Past 25 Years
– Which Corey Brewer Dunk Was Better? Robin Lopez vs. Derek Fisher
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Can we have a follow up: Top 10 Slowest?
westbrook? he is faster than some of the guys mentioned
you forgot devin harris and westbrook. also gotta love the rose and james mentioning.
eric gordon is faster than rose btw.
wow. Finally a top ten list without… oh, never mind.
ah, hellllloooo, the Gouch!
Yea, gotta go with Vince here, Devin Harris is one of the fastest dudes in the league with or without the ball. Doesn’t even look like hes trying half the time too.
I´d go with barbosa, rose, collsion and john wall. nobody can run w/ those guys. honorable mention: tp, monta ellis and aaron brooks
Just add Westbrook and you are good..
fast and quick are two different things. on Fast alone Lebrons strides are a mans among boys in the league.
dwyane wade is faster than he gets credit for.
also DIME, if you want a good top ten list, take out guards. challenge yourself and readers to pick the top 10 fastest NON-guards in the league
You guys are totally right! I don’t know how I left off Westbrook from the list, but I think he wouldn’t crack the Top 10 right now. Thoughts?
Anyone who says LeBron shouldn’t be on this list is an idiot. No one is faster end to end. Haters.
From baseline to baseline, Rodney Carney is the fast dude in the league. He gets there in like 4 strides. Hes not the quickest, but he is the fastest.
Boooooo! The folks at Dime just make up list to put “That Guy” on it every time. To bad he cant get on a NBA Championship list….I’m just sayin.
Shout to Bubeezy – Fast and quick is two different things and both of those are different in game situations. Quick is kinda related to acceleration and how ‘fast’ is basically top speed. For Example; A Yamaha R6 is quicker then an Aston Martin DB7 but a DB7 can, at Top Speed move faster.
The easiest thing to go by is Combine Results and even though he wans’t even mentioned, Deron Williams was faster then Chris Paul and Monta Ellis came in slow.
Lebron should NOT be on the list. And i’m not an idiot. Dude is fast, but top ten? I think not. If it was all about strides then Michael Johnson would never have won any gold medals. I MIGHT even put Josh Smith ahead of Lebron.
BTW here are predraft sprint (3/4 court) times:
Darren Collison 3.10
Ty Lawson 3.12
Tyreke Evans 3.15
Toney Douglas 3.03
Eric Gordon 3.01
Derrick Rose 3.05
Joe Alexander 2.99
Aaron Brooks 3.2
Mike Conley Jr 3.09
Rodney Stuckey 3.11
Ronnie Brewer 3.14
CJ Watson 3.15
Will Bynum 3.0
Nate Robinson 2.96
Monta Ellis 3.31
Chris Paul 3.22
LeBron James n/a
Dwyane Wade 3.08
As some of said, FASTEST and QUICKEST are two different things.
I’ve heard that back a few years ago, when AI was still healthy and with the Sixers, Samuel Dalembert was just as fast as AI baseline to baseline.
I absolutely do not doubt this. And yes, like one of you guys said, Lebron’s stride is like a man among boys.
Also, don’t forget “fastest” throughout a game – Names like Rip and Ray come to mind.
All in all, I got money on Nate Robinson in a field and track setting. He is just so “ath-the-let-tic.”
I saw Allen Iverson play in person a few years ago.
Even from my nosebleed seats, anyone could tell that Iverson was on another level in terms of his speed.
Would we name Nash more of a quick player?
LL
A lot of these guys are fast based on their stamina. They are fast in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and some are even stronger come the 4th qrt (LBJ) so thats something that should be thought about. While Javel McGee is fast and could keep up in a 1 time sprint with these guards, run that sprint 10 times and see if he can keep up.
1) Collinson – if you didn’t watch him at UCLA then you won’t understand
2) Nate Robinson
3) Jennings
4) Rose
5) Devin Harris
6) TJ Ford (if not for injuries he’d be #1 or #2)
7) Aaron Brooks
8) D. Wade
9) Lebron
10)Ty Lawson
I watched both Collison and Westbrook at UCLA. Westbrook is quicker… but Collison faster. What you guys may not know is that both of Darren’s parents are track athletes (sprinters I believe). They wanted him to pursue a track career.
tp is top ten
or quickest top ten??
so are we talking fastest with or with out the ball. watching lebron with out the ball he gets up the court like a friggin gazelle so he would be in the top ten but with the ball you gotta go with
brooks, robinson, lawson, collison, paul, rose, rondo, wade, jennings, westbrook.
Two words:
Rodrigue Beaubois
I don’t kno about that list…quick and fast are totally different
Raymond Felton…how quickly we forget.
footrace should be a new event during All Star Weekend…
Where the hell is Raymond Felton? He’s faster than most of the guys mentioned
Aaron Brooks and Chris Paul are amazingly fast.
Lebron is fast in the ground and in the air.
Everybody in the list is right on.
Barbosa can push the ball forward really fast but I dont know nowadays since I havent played much.
The only person I dont think is that fast is Bayless. Maybe I dont pay attention to the guy that much. But I dont see him in the same level as these guys mentioned in the article.
Barkley followed by Bavetta.
Lebron James honestly? Ok sure he looks fast but if we put these guys on a track do you honestly see James coming in the top ten? You gotta specify if we are talking about with the ball or without the ball and if we are talking about just pure speed or basketball speed. if we talk about pure speed on a track Lebron is not coming in the top ten in the league.
@Student of the game,
Have you seen what happens when Lebron’s teammates get a steal and he heads up court? There is no one faster. Honestly I just left him off my list because I’m tired of him making every top ten list. But Honestly I don’t think there is a FASTER person in the NBA. He covers more ground because his legs move fast AND he has huge strides. That’s why sprinters are usually tall or have long legs (&short torso).
@life-p,
good call, I forgot about my boy Felton. At UNC he was the fastest in college without question. He’s grossly underrated in the L. He looks like he gained a little weight though.
Also that Mavs rookie is actually pretty past.
Fast = North-South Speed
Quick = East-West speed.
D.Rose = Fast
CP3 = quick
If there was actually a foot race, Collinson would win because he has the technique down pat. But trust me, Lebron would be 2nd every time.
@Chica
Michael Johnson 6’0″
Asafa Powell 6’3″
Carl Lewis 6’2″
No way Lebron is top 10. Gotta disagree. I used to beast super football/basketball athletes in the sprint when i was in high school.
I put Chris Paul more in category of “quick” than “fast.” I’ve watched every Hornets game this year except 1. You only think CP is fast, until you see Collison. Chris Paul is slooow and then makes his mind and goes superquick on the attack. He also makes better decisions in a split second at a high speed.
But Collison is just a blur. His parents were sprinters for Guyana in the 80s. Mom ran the 400m and his dad the 100 and 200. Bred for speed!
Just been reading the comments, thought I’d put my two cents, in…LBJ belongs on this list he is freakishly fast…I think Devin Harris probably should be on this list, and I’ve yet to see anyone faster than AI in his youth.
JOHNNY FLYNN !!!
LeBron is legit on this list. Some of his come behind blocks have been with a guy who has 3-5 steps on him and he still manages to snuff them. Guy is just a freak of fuckin nature.
Aaron Brooks might be the quickest guy in the league though. He is normally two or three steps into his drive before the defender even knows to start moving.
With the ball in hand, dodging around people, Nash might be the fastest guy in the league (without losing control). His lateral quickness is gone due to his back (which contributes to his being a weak defender) but with the ball in hand there ain’t a guy who can compare to him.
devin harris has the guinness world record for fastest dribble the length of the court
DERON WILLIAMS is a lot faster than he gets credit for. If he wants, he can get to the rim WAAAAAY fast. I’m not sayin he is faster than these dudes, but he is AS fast..
LMAO @ Iso #4
But LBJ does belong on the list..
You gotta be fast to come from behind and pin someones shit.. Plus hes catching guards on the break.. not like hes chasin down PF’s and C’s..
Quickest?? he shouldnt be on the list (even though he is also pretty DAMN quick) but fastest he should be.. he can go coast to coast pretty damn fast..
Rodrigue Beaubois deserves to be on this list. Also, Devin Harris and Russel Westbrook.
@Isotope,
6ft with long legs = Michael Johnson
read the entire statement.
6’2 and 6’3 is tall also. The avg height of a man is 5’10.
And As much as I would like to agree that Lebron isn’t on this list, I can’t. Dude is just that much of a freak.
How can u guys at Dime missed out on Devin Harris? This is unacceptable, his name is not even in the honorable mention list. Devin Harris is registered in the world guiness book of records as the fastest man to run while dribbling a ball. I say it again the records belongs to him and no1 has broke it yet.
I hear Arenas and Crittenton are pretty fast… on the draw
Here is a link to Devin Harris setting the world record:
[www.youtube.com]
Baseline to baseline in 3.9 sec!!!!
Hes basically running close to 25 feet per second.
Can your boy Lebron top that speed? I dont think so.
LBJ? Please…..leave him out!
How in the world is Jerryd Bayless just an honorable mention?! For my money Jerry”The Rottweiler”Bayless is definately in the top 5. He runs the court like he’s being chased by the cops. Dude is electric and deserves more love then what you gave him. Don’t sleep on him cuz in a couple year’s time Jerryd will be a stud!
I’m really sorry but Chicagorilla, you talk shit.
“These guys are fast because of their stamina?” – Errm, yeeeaaah.
“I didn’t put LeBron in because of I’m sick of him being on every top 10 list” – You’re sick of him being in every list then argue for him being fast like he’s paying you. Sounds like you don’t wanna admit you forgot him of your first list.
“Collinson (Actually it’s, Collison), has the technique down pat” – Dude, when did you see him run the 200 bend?
Monta chased down Collison from behind last night to poke the ball away. I really wish they would just have a race at all star weekend or something to settle this.
Here is a link to Devin Harris setting the world record:
[www.youtube.com]
Baseline to baseline in 3.9 sec!!!!
Hes basically running close to 25 feet per second.
Can your boy Lebron top that speed? I dont think so.
This was the first thing I thought of… great research you did before posting this garbage. Should of been the people who I think are the fastest because you obviously haven’t done your work.
Props to Trenton/isotope