The NBA’s Top 5 Passing Centers

Here are the best centers in the league at passing, and we said centers, so when you’re getting all self-righteous about Pau Gasol in the comments, remember he’s playing PF next to Dwight Howard.
5. JOAKIM NOAH
The former two-time champion Gator turned Kevin Garnett instigator, Noah has picked up his passing since coming into the league in 2007. The Chicago Bulls are lucky to have Noah with Derrick Rose injured. He’s one of the most all-around talents in the league, regardless of size; he’s able to rebound, defend, shoot (as long as you’re not hung up on the exquisite beauty of a one-handed set shot), but primarily pass. With a Bulls team that looks increasingly like the mid-aught Pistons teams, complete with Rip Hamilton running off a gantlet of picks before launching a 17-foot jumper, Noah’s interior passing is a must if they’re going to create easy buckets in the mid court offense.
Even if his haircut makes you think of lazy rock star, Noah is pinpoint accurate with his passing. He’s probably the best at taking a dribble towards a wing player from just below the top of the key, then showing the fake on the pass up top before hitting his cutting teammate on the back door. Pete Carril would be smiling from ear to ear.
Here he is hitting Rose with this backdoor pass.
And finding Keith Bogans with an almost identical backdoor cut as the one by Rose.
Noah, through 12 games, is ranked fifth in the league in assists among centers (per hoopdata), and he’s averaging about an assist a game in the 16-23 foot range, which is best among centers who average more than 15 minutes a game. It’s the little-used and highly inefficient long-range two-pointer where Hamilton thrives, so it makes sense Noah would have a higher average in that spot on the court. Noah is also fifth in assist rate (number of assists vs. possessions used) and AST+, which weighs three-pointers more. Noah is as good a passing big man as there is in the game, and we’re sure his old coach at Florida, Billy Donovan, is proud of his former NCAA champion.