The Only 13 Videos You Need To Watch To Understand That Gregg Popovich Is A Comedic Genius

The NBA’s grizzled media stalwarts are mostly impervious to the insipid line of inquiry customarily on display in postgame pressers. The result is a sort of dull consistency to the exchange â€“ pointless questions followed by carefully-rehearsed responses that are nearly indistinguishable around the league, which is why it’s so refreshing when someone breaks the status quo, goes off script and dares to say something candid or forthright.

Coaches, by nature, don’t tolerate a lot of nonsense. It’s part of the job description. After all, they spend the bulk of their time cultivating a standard of professionalism among their players that will theoretically translate into game-time success. So it must take a near-Herculean effort on their part not to unleash a maelstrom of profanities in response to the mind-numbing questions they are subjected to on a daily basis. Nobody knows that better than San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

And nobody is better than Coach Pop at calling attention to the media’s absurdity. He doesn’t suffer fools lightly, and his scathing responses, deadpan delivery, and palpable contempt help break the spell cast over any media event and consequently demand a higher level of discourse. Ask him what his strategy is for any given game, and he’s liable to respond with “score more points than the other team.” Ask him why they just lost a game, and he’ll most likely say “because the other team scored more points.”

He could teach a master-level course on dealing with the media, and what follows is a collection of his best moments. Enjoy.

*** *** ***

13. Coach Pop Plays a Joke on Shaq

After employing the Hack-a-Shaq routine in the playoffs the previous season, much to the Big Diesel’s dismay, Coach Pop starts off the ’08-’09 season on the right foot.