The Other O’Neal Who Will Help His Team In The Playoffs

The fans in Oakland must be getting restless lately. Every time that it looks as if Donnie Nelson has his boys playing better basketball (consecutive wins against Phoenix and Boston in late December), an injury â€“ or angry teammate for that matter â€“ halts the train. Most recently, Anthony Randolph‘s severe ankle problems have forced the young forward to miss upwards of two months. So, expectedly, the main draw at Oracle is usually the opposing team.
This week, both the Cavaliers and Heat dropped by the Bay Area to visit GS. Naturally, having LeBron and Dwyane in-house brought out a strong attendance and a pair of wins by the visitors. The big story coming into Miami’s 115-102 victory over Golden State last night was if Wade’s injured wrist would allow him to play or not. Well I was there, and I can vouch that D-Wade is not human. He can’t be, because even with having an ailing forearm â€“ that he repeatedly fell on â€“ he dropped 35 and 7 on the Warriors on 10-15 shooting, his best of the season (also went 15-15 from the charity stripe). The Heat seized control of the game early in the third quarter and looked like a team that could challenge for a top spot out East â€“ granted, it was against the Warriors. Still, Mike Beasley was hitting jumpers, Mario Chalmers was running the offense well â€“ and much better than newly acquired Rafer Alston â€“ and 31-year-old Jermaine O’Neal looked like himself circa 2005.
O’Neal was crashing the boards and making the Warriors’ bigs pay with mid-range baby-Js every time they let him float outside the paint. It’s safe to say that O’Neal will never make it back to the production he was accustomed to in his younger days (averaged 24 and 8.8 boards in 2004-05 with Indiana), but at this point, he looks like the key to Miami’s success. In his thirteen seasons in the League, O’Neal has never played a full 82-game season due to countless nagging injuries and had only registered 110 games over the last three years. However, this year O’Neal is staying in more games (33 out of Miami’s 37) and has become Miami’s most productive post presence.
Jermaine is hitting open shots, defending the frontcourt and crowding the offense glass more often. If Erik Spoelstra can get O’Neal to go out and get 15 and eight a night â€“ just over Jermaine’s averages of 12 and seven on the season â€“ Miami becomes a much more dangerous team. These are still very obtainable averages for the veteran and something that the Heat need. Wade is going to go out and get plus-30 with around six dimes a night, Beasley is becoming a more consistent scorer and Alston, Chalmers and Carlos Arroyo are three solid floor generals. O’Neal needs to continue to stay healthy and still become more consistent on the offensive end though. For all of his positive games this season, O’Neal has registered ten single-digit games as the starting center for the 19-18 Heat.
Miami is currently six games behind Orlando in the Southeast division and sitting in the fifth playoff slot out East. It’s not ridiculous to think that Dwyane and Co. could challenge both Orlando and Atlanta, who are right above Miami in wins. If Beasley can keep a cool head, Alston can find his groove and O’Neal can continue to play and keep his knees fresh, don’t be surprised to see Miami challenging for a spot in the Conference Finals.
With all due respect to Shaq, Jermaine is the better O’Neal brother right now…
he better. its a contract year for him.
he not gonna get anything more than a 3yr contract (and that may be a stretch) this offseason.
maybe the mid level exception.
so, JO better put in work and he better have a solid playoff run.
I think Jermaine is too busy working on his show on Food Network: [www.foodnetwork.com]
jermaine has been as inconsistent as the heat have been all season. but when he’s on, it opens things up for wade and beasley. 15 and 8 from him would be awesome though!!
GO HEAT!
you really trippin on this!!!…lmao at this article…It’s only Boston Cleveland and Orlando in the East Everybody else can start fishin now, even Atlanta who is much better then miami but once the offs start it’ll be about the big 3
Happy to see ex raptors doing well. Nothing but a class act during his time here. Glad to see him playng healthy and contributing to a winning situation.
The man is playing on one leg! If he can just stay healthy and put up 12 and 7 the rest of the way it would be an accomplishment. Sadly it seems to be the year the wheels are coming off for the old guard.
jermaine was a class act in toronto?…..i guess…except he only played hard for about 10 games all year, after getting all that money and all that hype….i would love to believe that he ‘wasn’t healthy’ last year, but i honestly believe he consciously shut it down early in the season last year for the raptors, and when it became apparent to the organization he wasn’t going to play full-tilt, they dealt him for what they could get. i can understand 30 year old nba players with tricky knees wanting to pick their spots (jermaine), and i can understand organizations dealing with 30 year old players with tricky knees wanting to pick their spots (houston rockets with tracy mcgrady); the net result will be NO big contracts for 30 year old players with suspect knees, probably a good thing from a business perspective (less financial risk-taking), but a bad thing from the player’s perspective (much less remuneration for all players beyond age 30, as there is too much of an injury risk). Way to go, jermaine.
Jermaine isnt what he used to be but how many centers are available that knows the game, can hit a midrange jumper and play around the basket offensively, and can play good defense. he needs to do what the smart players do and hit up tim grover in chi-town with wade and get himself together physically…he is a good complimentary player to dwade. it takes a decent center who is a minor threat to open up the game for the wing players
@writer, don’t ignore the fact that Miami is barely holding on to that 5th spot before you go on to talk about conference finals.