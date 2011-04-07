The Playoff Seedings Get A Shakedown; Blake & Durant Fight For Our Hearts

04.07.11
There were the winners and losers last night. Then, there were the real winners and losers last night. Indiana, Boston, Memphis, New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City all probably threw parties. Dallas, Miami, Houston and Charlotte all could’ve traded tears. We want to say the playoff picture is starting to take shape. But in reality, it’s only clear for the next 24 hours. That doesn’t mean we can’t speculate though … No one in the past week has been as impressive as Denver. First, they beat the Lakers in Staples. Then last night after a tough game against the Thunder, they came back and won by eight in Dallas. The Mavs have their own issues, and fell behind by 16. Still, even with Jason Kidd and Tyson Chandler in street clothes, they tied it late before Denver and J.R. Smith (13 points in the fourth quarter, 23 overall) put it away … The Thunder clinched the Northwest Division by holding off the Clippers by four. There have been arguments over the better cornerstone â€“ Kevin Durant or Blake Griffin â€“ but both of them did their thing in this one. Durant (29 points) was smooth, but Griffin (35 points, 11 rebounds) was a killer. Only he can sprain an ankle, and then a few plays later, catch a lob and reverse it … And with their win and the Dallas loss, Oklahoma City is actually just one game back from the third seed. We have this weird feeling that they are just destined, no matter what, to play the Lakers in the playoffs … Speaking of those Lakers, they need to call an exorcist or something. Jekyll & Hyde are back again. They got lit up in Golden State, losing by eight in a game that wasn’t even that close. David Lee (22 points, 17 rebounds) and Monta Ellis (26 points) led a second-half turnaround that was embarrassingly one-sided. Kobe Bryant (25 points) had a crazy reverse in the third quarter, and tried to get L.A. back in it by himself, but it wasn’t enough. Three losses in a row and now the Lakers go to Portland on Friday. That should be interesting … Pregame, it was reported that Phil Jackson put Ron Artest on Ellis because he thinks Kobe gets too involved in one-on-one battles with Ellis … Okay, is there another word besides “soft” to describe Pau Gasol (18 points, 7 rebounds)? After being called out earlier this week, last night was not the best timing for a bad game. What if we said “unaggressive?” Does that sound any better? … Read More: The Hornets put the Rockets out of their misery, a showdown in Philly, and the Spurs continue to crush everything in their path

