The Playoff Seedings Get A Shakedown; Blake & Durant Fight For Our Hearts

There were the winners and losers last night. Then, there were the real winners and losers last night. Indiana, Boston, Memphis, New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City all probably threw parties. Dallas, Miami, Houston and Charlotte all could’ve traded tears. We want to say the playoff picture is starting to take shape. But in reality, it’s only clear for the next 24 hours. That doesn’t mean we can’t speculate though … No one in the past week has been as impressive as Denver. First, they beat the Lakers in Staples. Then last night after a tough game against the Thunder, they came back and won by eight in Dallas. The Mavs have their own issues, and fell behind by 16. Still, even with Jason Kidd and Tyson Chandler in street clothes, they tied it late before Denver and J.R. Smith (13 points in the fourth quarter, 23 overall) put it away … The Thunder clinched the Northwest Division by holding off the Clippers by four. There have been arguments over the better cornerstone â€“ Kevin Durant or Blake Griffin â€“ but both of them did their thing in this one. Durant (29 points) was smooth, but Griffin (35 points, 11 rebounds) was a killer. Only he can sprain an ankle, and then a few plays later, catch a lob and reverse it … And with their win and the Dallas loss, Oklahoma City is actually just one game back from the third seed. We have this weird feeling that they are just destined, no matter what, to play the Lakers in the playoffs … Speaking of those Lakers, they need to call an exorcist or something. Jekyll & Hyde are back again. They got lit up in Golden State, losing by eight in a game that wasn’t even that close. David Lee (22 points, 17 rebounds) and Monta Ellis (26 points) led a second-half turnaround that was embarrassingly one-sided. Kobe Bryant (25 points) had a crazy reverse in the third quarter, and tried to get L.A. back in it by himself, but it wasn’t enough. Three losses in a row and now the Lakers go to Portland on Friday. That should be interesting … Pregame, it was reported that Phil Jackson put Ron Artest on Ellis because he thinks Kobe gets too involved in one-on-one battles with Ellis … Okay, is there another word besides “soft” to describe Pau Gasol (18 points, 7 rebounds)? After being called out earlier this week, last night was not the best timing for a bad game. What if we said “unaggressive?” Does that sound any better? … Read More: The Hornets put the Rockets out of their misery, a showdown in Philly, and the Spurs continue to crush everything in their path …
Man I really hope Dallas gets it together and holds on to that 3rd seed. I’d rather avoid OKC in the 2nd round.
Can you explain to me why van Gundy didn’t play Dwight and Gortat together more often? Do you really need 4 jackers next to Dwight? The spacing is nice but y’all could have had some paint dominance
I love our sseeding right now.Hate,hate,hate the effort.
Unaggresive is perfect.Cant count how many times Gasol made the correct adjustment,switch on the P/R…and then decided it was too much effort to jump.Other than Kobe and Lamar late in the game the team sucked.Fuck.
David Lee put in work like a mofo.Dang Tyreke got some bunnies !
only bright thing about lakers in past 3 games is bynum and his rebounding. i still don’t know whats going on with lakers. pound the ball down low
Dallas starts the season strong then looks to fizzle in the end
i can’t wait for oklahoma and denver first round – durant is due for a breakout playoff run
Im still not a fan of “The Trade” but daam i hope the east standings stay still, i think the Knicks match up well with the Heat, they got the same sort of issues and an upsett is entirely possible.
On the other side, OKC/Denver is looking to be the best series of the first round
So while the trade may have doomed the Knicks to a decade of mediocraty at least we got two potentially great first round series’ out of it.
Chris Paul with the beast game taking out two birds with one stone, shutting down Houston’s run to take their spot and clinching the berth. Now it’s about not getting swept in the first round, and possibly stealing a Cinderella-story win.
Man. I am fed up again. Please get Bynum the ball. Good things will happen. He can pass or shoot. He shoots 62% – best in NBA I think. When he is off he is still shooting around 42% or so. Which is like a high for many palyers. So get him the damn ball. I am talking to you Kobe, Fisher, Brown,…
kobe and lebron struggling in the clutch, Dwight Howard getting a tech with another suspension, it looks like the MVP trophy is going back to chicago…..
I expect Rose to score 40 plus against my Celts to end the debate about his MVP chances, he normally shows out against rondo
How many times will gary Oneal get dunked on???
Tyreke Evans dunk was real nice… His feet are looking fine now. I hope that dude can stay healthy next season for my fantasy team.
After his first 4 seasons Lebron had 8439 points. After 3 seasons, Wilt was at 9769 and after his first 4 Wilt had 13349, which is 58% more than Lebron so its not even close.
Also, Kareem had 10071 after 4 seasons, Oscar Robertson had 9341 and I’m sure there’s other players with better scoring numbers after their first 4 years.
As a Nuggets fan I am hoping OKC takes over the #3 spot and Dallas drops to #4. Seems like Dallas is getting old and in need of a makeover this summer. OKC scares the shit out of me. They have a real shot at going to the finals this year. Sorry lakers fans. This year isn’t yours.
David Lee is ILL. Knicks shoulda kept him, and Z-BO, and Jamal Crawford, and Ray Felton, and Gallinari, and Wilson Chandler. Melo and Amare are nice though too…
Since no one will — ever — say it, it seems to me LeBron simply does not have the drive, discipline, nor focus to dominate the way he should be right now. The parallels to LeBron’s and Shaq’s careers are striking to me to say the least. Four games left before the Most Important Playoffs of His Career, and he’s focused on business deals with Fenway Management!
Also, once again LeBron misses a clutch free-throw and everyone was up-in-arms about Mike Bibby’s offensive foul. If LeBron hits the last free-throw, the game is tied and Heat — probably — win.
Lastly, it seems LeBron has put on more weight this season and has lost some of his explosiveness. Spare me with the “he plays too many minutes”, and note that this season Derrick Rose has more blocks than LeBron. Yikes.
showtime and lakeshow have suddenly got off the “we’re winning the chip” bandwagon.
losing to the nuggets at home is understandable. losing to the jazz at home is inexcusable, and dropping to golden state on the road is a golden opportunity to invent new excuses.
fuck the lakers. The Spurs HAVE to take them out on the way or I won’t consider it a true championship.
@green machine
Rondo actually do a good job against Rose. This season he only went off 1 game against Rondo and the other 2 was bad. Last season, Rose had 1 great game and 3 average or below average game.
Spurs in an odd-numbered year. I’m not surprised to see this at all.
When I saw Brook Lopez had 39 points, the first thing I thought was “and 3 rebounds probably.” Oh well, he was on my bench last night anyway hahahaha.
It’s really interesting how every (current) playoff team in the East has that “man, I’d rather not have to play them, ever” vibe. Obviously Chi and Boston are the favorites, but I wouldn’t be all that surprised if NY, ATL, MIA or ORL got hot and bulldozed the field. And then with Indiana and Philly, I just see two thirsty-ass teams that may not know exactly how to win on a nightly basis, but they’ll bust your ass if you’re s step slow. They could eff around and win two games and just wear teams down in the first round.
On the other hand, I’d be shocked if the Spurs and Lakers didn’t emerge outta the West. MAYBE OKC or Portland due to good balance and legit star power…? But not for real though…
@ Thats Whats Up
Slow your roll bruh lol we still winnin it this year so you might as well NOT watch the playoffs lol
I mean seriously.. We beat them 12 straight.. im not takin anything away from them cuz they played they hearts out that second half.. It was a good game..
Im just glad we made it respectable..
@ That’s What’s Up
You realize this is just preseason right? It would be great to win all 82 but chances are your gonna loose 20-30 games. Who cares if you loose them to Utah, Golden State or Boston. Regarding excuses … you guys lost 19 but according to your logic they probably were all understandable losses.
In a few days it’s all about matchups and 4 out of 7. That’s all that matters. Think Phil Jackson is too worried about our current struggle? Think Popovich was really concerned when you guys lost 6 in a row? As a Spurs fan you should know better
Nothing has or will change these last few games. I still expect us to win the chip but it’s not gonna be easy. It wasn’t easy last year it’s not gonna be easy this year.
I have a question for my fellow dime readers because it is becoming quite obvious over the past couple of weeks since all-star break. That Bynum is the 2nd best center in the league when healthy. Since Bosh and Gasol have basicly the same skill set. Wouldnt Bosh be considered the best PF in the league if he had guys like Howard or Bynum covering him up? Plus Odom coming off the bench as another 7footer lol. The more i watch Gasoft, the less impressive he becomes and its obvious that Bynum makes him look much better than he really is. I see why Kobe is always yelling at him…
I see the west-coasters are up. Lol. G’ morning fellas.
Delonte’s girl arrested…..
[sports.yahoo.com]
@ Sporty J
Ummmmmmmm just so u know Gasol helped us get championship WITHOUT Bynum.. basically playing CENTER against Howard at that.. Bynum barely saw the floor in that Finals due to injury..
I think you read what Amare Stoudemire said and decided to run with it.. try to have ur own opinion.. And considering ur lifting a man who got beasted by Gasol in the WCF’s last year id say pick a better source for swagger jacking lol
And Bosh and Gasol got the same skill set????
Gasol plays with his back to the basket wwwaaayyyy more than Bosh.. and is a better defender..
LMAO a f@#kin Bosh fan trying to bring up Gasol being soft?????
Bosh is a jump shooter.. hes lucky he athletic enough to get to the FT line when attacking the basket because his post game aint even CLOSE to Gasols..
AND Gasols jumper is just as consistent as Boft.. I mean Bosh LMAO AND Gasol plays better D..
Thanks for the laugh.. ur pretty good for that lately..
LMAO @ Jay
Delontes girl.. thats cold hahahahaha
@sporty: “Since Bosh and Gasol have basicly the same skill set. Wouldnt Bosh be considered the best PF in the league if he had guys like Howard or Bynum covering him up?”
Maybe they have a similar skill set but Gasol is much more craftier and plays with his back to the basket more. Gasol doesn’t always stand at the FT-line extended waiting for passes so he can shoot or drive. <–that's Bosh's game.
Skill-set just means the tools the player has in his arsenal. Scouts say Player X has a similar skillset to Player Z to make a comparison. They aren't saying the play the same. They said Nicholas Tskitishvili had a similar skillset to Larry Bird when he was drafted 5th overall, it doesn't mean they play the same. They just meant he's tall, can shoot the 3, play with his back to the basket, and is comfortable putting the ball on the floor.
HOW they used those skills is an entirely different thing.
Oh yeah, and to answer you question… “Wouldnt Bosh be considered the best PF…”
Fuck no.
@ Sporty
1 for 18 shooting. That’s all I have to say
LMAO @ JAY…That is cold!
@ Sporty J – you won’t find one person who would take Bosh over Pau. History lesson: Pau took the Grizzlies to the playoffs out west, what did Bosh do in the T-dot?
Having a beast behind you doesn’t make you “the best powerforward in the game” Watch the first 20 games of this season when Bynum wasn’t playin and Gasol was averagin 20, 10, and 5 and you’ll figure it out.
@ That’s What’s Up – Why you worried about what LA be doin? Don’t look past OKC, Denver, Portland or Memphis who always give the Spurs a game. No weak teams out west. You gonna worry about the Lakers as the Thunder take y’all out in 6…
@Lakeshow:
Why am I cold? Lol. I didn’t bone the bitch… wouldn’t want to either.
Javale McGee’s mom on the other hand……
She can kiss me anytime. I’ll be Dr. JAY.
Gasol is the default PF. Duncan got old & KG got hurt while Gasol played on a winning team in a bigger market and a won a couple of rings. To build on your point, if Bosh played next to a big that controlled the paint he’d be in the discussion for best PF.
In order to be considered the best at your position, I feel you have to be able to carry your team pretty far by yourself. Winning a ring isn’t necessary but helps. Bosh didn’t do a whole lot on his own & neither did Gasol. The best PF right now, IMO, is that German dude.
@ F&F: You mean the German guy who has David Hasselhoff on heavy rotation in his iPod to hype him up for games?
Nothin wrong with the Hoff. Look at his skill set, he is a stretch 4 that closes games and punishes SF’s on the low block. Maybe not punish, but you really can’t have one person defend him all over the court. How many consecutive 50+ win seasons have the Mavs had? Dirk puts in work as good as or better than anyone else at his position. How many 7 footers actually get the final shot? When you see the high arching Captian Morgan fallaway jumper at the elbow with 2 seconds left you just know it is going in. So why can’t Dirk be considered the best at his position?
Cuz he been out in the first round like once since he got the Mavs to the Finals in ’06
Oooooo shit u know Dirk is always overlooked for Best PF in the game..
Good one F&F
Id have to give it to Dirk right now.. Clutch as shit this year too.. hes pulled Dallas through some games.. MVP type stats as well..
Id say the only time Dirk ACTUALLY let people down is when he let Stephen Jackson D him up effectively for that whole Warrior/Mavericks first round calamity..
I said said he wasn’t. I was just poking fun at his musical taste. David fuckin Hasselhoff? Lol!
Personally, I’ve always consider Dirk one of the top 3 PFs. There’s not one guy anybody can say is the best, IMO. For me, Dirk and Pau are the 2 best. Neither is better. they are just the class of the PF position at the moment.
Sporty’s Bosh can suck a dick, but he doesn’t like diving for loose balls.
I think it’s a close call between Gasol and Dirk. There’s not much difference in defense and rebounding, maybe a slight edge for Gasol. Dirk has one of the deadliest shots ever while Gasol’s midrange is solid. Gasol has the advantage in post moves and passing. I would take Gasol over Dirk but I can respect the case for Dirk.
For the record I would prefer Gasol over Dirk and I would also take Amare (as bad a defender & rebounder as Bosh but more aggressive offensively) and probably even Blake Griffin over Bosh. I didn’t consider Duncan or KG because of their age.
Griffin comin for that #1 spot tho thats for sure..
“Sporty’s Bosh can suck a dick, but he doesn’t like diving for loose balls.”
LMAO thats my laugh for today hahahahahahahahahah
@ Lakeshow
I wouldn’t put the Golden State upset on Dirk. Sure Dirk had smaller guys like Stephen Jackson, Al Harrington or even Matt Barnes on him but they were swarming him like shit once put the ball on the floor and always had a couple guys in help position. No one else on the Mavs stepped up and drunken Nellie simply outcoached Avery Johnson. They basically left everyone else open but Dallas didn’t take advantage. That was a fun series though, Oracle Arena was buzzing
@ rell you do realize rondo can’t defend rose 1 on 1 right? Now the Celts have jermane oneal and kristic defending the paint so the lane will be open for rose to penetrate and forces garnett to help off of Boozer who’s a solid pick and roll player. Rose never worried about getting past rondo, it was the bigs that protected the back line of the defense
oooh thats a hard one, Bosh or Gasol. Well considering that Gasol is actually a center that plays pf i think he loses some cool points. Bosh in TDot was the best PF in the game the last two years. All that talk about him being garbage is a backlash of hate from him going to play with Lebron.
Bosh has unmatched skills, dude is a level below the young KG (who i consider a top3 PF alltime) with his inside/outside ability. You wont see it too much in MIA because of personel ans coaching, but in TDot Bosh got busy all over. Does he spend too much time away from the basket? Yes. Most bigs do in todays game, but unlike Dirk, when Bosh is on the block he gets a good shot that he doesnt fadeaway on. Also bosh has a handle that allows him to take bigs off the dribble and thats what seperates him from Gasol.
Gasol has a good back to the basket game but only vs undersized opponents. His percentage drops vs bigger stronger guys and unlike Bosh, he cant take u away from the basket and make dribble moves. He can hit that short jumper, but thats only open because of his teammates, otherwise he cant get the space to shoot the jumper because no one respects his drive like that.
In the end, its close, but i think Bosh is more versitile and thats why i’d take him. But honestly i’d take Blake Griffin over both of them RIGHT NOW as the best PF in the game. Not for the future, but as of today. And he’s only getting better.
Sometimes its better to have brute force and athleticism over Finesse and skill. And in Blakes case, he can be a master of both like Barkley and Malone.
Nellie just knew Dirk inside and out so it was the teacher still showing the student who runs Sh*t. With the strides LMA has made this year, I’d take him over Bosh & Amare.
Dirk
Gasol
KG/Duncan on 3 days rest
LMA/Blake/Scola (AB is watching)
Bosh/Amare
Love/Z-Bo
@JAY
Okay that is super cold haha
To me Dirk is the best PF just on the way he carried his teams with almost no help, and routinely being a clutch time assassin. One of the most under appreciated players in my books.
Now I could rant about the Lakers, or I could simply say Bynum needs more touches. Simple as that.
@ ChiTown
I respectfully disagree lol
And thats all im going to say.. like the analysis tho lol
@JAY – How many shots did Delonte have to do before doing that? Its like a chick with Lebron’s face, no bueno.
Gasol is a stud, he could be more consistent but is still better than most PFs, I mean Bosh shouldn’t have even made the AS team. He sucked again with Wade out. I said the Heat will lose by the 2nd round, might be the first round.
Dirk is solid, sometimes he just disappears in crunch time. This year Jason Terry has been about as dominant as Dirk in the 4th. I think Dirk would thrive as a #2 and with a AS PG , could you imagine in Chitown or if he was with the Heat instead of Bosh!
@ F&F
exactly but even with that knowledge Dirk gotta be a competitor and make the neccessary adjustments.. I didnt like how he was thrown off his game..
Nellie hadnt coached dude in 3-4-5-6 years so Dirk shouldve had some type of new wrinkle to go with.. But i will say Nellie had more to do with it than Stephen Jackson.. well 70/30 Nellie/SJax lol
@ Stunna
Thats ONE knock ive never understood about Dirk.. people saying he aint clutch.. GTFOOOHHHHHHHHHHHH lol dude been clutch since 2002 lol nothing significant happened then hes just been lol
@Chi
I also agree about Bosh, people forget how absolutely crap those Toronto teams were. The year Gasol did any special by himself his team smashed fools on defence with a Battier/ Posey/Miller combination. SO lets not get it twisted about them. Bosh also has athleticism and pretty much 3 point range. People don;t consider it that much when ranking them.
LOL… Lots of players thrive with an AllStar point guard. The original premise was Bosh playing next to a space eating Center, would he then be considered the best PF since his skill set is similar to Gasol.
Dirk made the right play in passing out of the double team. His team just couldn’t piss in the ocean if they tried. Did you want Dirk to take 35 shots over double teams all game? It gets overblown for Dirk because he just won the MVP, his team was 1st in the West, & GS sucked for years.