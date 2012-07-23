The PRS 330 Tony Parker Limited Edition 2012 Watch

07.23.12 6 years ago

Tony Parker has always been known as a fashionable guy, and now the Spurs star has a fantastic limited edition watch available through Tissot. The PRS 330 Tony Parker Limited Edition 2012 features Parker’s No. 9 at its dedicated index while the main orange color is directly derived from the color of NBA basketballs. A ruler pattern emphasizes the precision used within the watch’s dial and counters.

You can head over to the online store and cop for $775.

What do you think?

