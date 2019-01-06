The Rock Wants To Work Out And Drink Tequila With Giannis Antetokounmpo

01.05.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having quite a season for the Milwaukee Bucks, so the last thing other teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference need is him to get some workout pointers from one of the most buff men in Hollywood.

And yet, it seems like The Rock is destined to head to Wisconsin to do just that. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has many fans among the NBA, but perhaps none bigger than The Greek Freak, who managed to get the wrestler and movie star’s attention this week when he said he’d destroy him in a wrestling match.

Antetokounmpo was joking, but he sang the wrestler’s praises in a session with the media where he was asked if he would like to go one on one with the great one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock
TAGSDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKSthe rock

Listen To This

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP