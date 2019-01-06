Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having quite a season for the Milwaukee Bucks, so the last thing other teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference need is him to get some workout pointers from one of the most buff men in Hollywood.

And yet, it seems like The Rock is destined to head to Wisconsin to do just that. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has many fans among the NBA, but perhaps none bigger than The Greek Freak, who managed to get the wrestler and movie star’s attention this week when he said he’d destroy him in a wrestling match.

Antetokounmpo was joking, but he sang the wrestler’s praises in a session with the media where he was asked if he would like to go one on one with the great one.