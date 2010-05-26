The Secret To The Suns’ Success

After the Suns’ bench scored 54 points on the Lakers last night, many people were wondering who the five guys were standing with Craig Sager after the game. The Suns’ bench is made up of home-grown talent, free agents signees, and guys acquired through trades, and here is a look at how the unit was put together and what each player brings to the court.

GORAN DRAGIC

How He Got There: Drafted 45th overall by the Spurs out of Slovenia in 2008, his rights were immediately traded to the Suns. He was then signed away from his Spanish club Tau Ceramica a month before the 2008-09 season.

What He Brings: Dragic is Steve Nash-lite. He can handle the ball, loves to dribble all over the court, and has an ability to create like Nash does. Proven to be the perfect backup for Nash because of their similiar playing styles, when Steve eventually retires, Goran will most likely be Phoenix’s point guard of the future.

LEANDRO BARBOSA

How He Got There: Was drafted 28th overall by the Spurs in 2003 and had his rights traded to Phoenix. Has been with the Suns for his entire career.

What He Brings: Barbosa’s main contribution on the court is his speed, as evidenced by his nickname “The Brazilian Blur.” Barbosa thrives in the Suns’ offense where his quickness is maximized, and he also has an ability to handle the ball and knock down the three.

JARED DUDLEY

How He Got There: Drafted 22nd overall by the Bobcats in 2007 out of Boston College, Dudley was acquired as part of the Jason Richardson deal in December 2008.

What He Brings: Dudley is a tough player who brings solid defense off the bench. Dudley also is a good rebounder for his size, and like the rest of the Suns’ bench, he can knock down the three shooting it at a 45.8 percent clip during the regular season.

LOUIS AMUNDSON

How He Got There: An undrafted free agent out of UNLV, Amundson played with the Jazz and Sixers early in his career while spending some time in the D-League along the way. He signed a two-year contract with the Suns in the summer of 2008.

What He Brings: Amundson is your prototypical garbage player. He has fought to make a name for himself in the League with his toughness, defense, and rebounding and that is what he adds to the mix. He gets all of his points off put-backs and lay-ups.

CHANNING FRYE

How He Got There: Drafted 8th overall by the Knicks in 2005, Frye was then traded to Portland after his second season along with Steve Francis for Zach Randolph. He was signed by Phoenix in the off-season to a two-year deal.

What He Brings: Frye loves to shoot the three and playing with Phoenix allows him to do that. Considered a bust before this season, Frye has found a role on the Suns that has allowed him to thrive. In addition to shooting the three, Frye provides length and rebounding to the second unit.

What do you think? Who is the key for the Suns’ bench?

Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.