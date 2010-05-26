The Secret To The Suns’ Success

After the Suns’ bench scored 54 points on the Lakers last night, many people were wondering who the five guys were standing with Craig Sager after the game. The Suns’ bench is made up of home-grown talent, free agents signees, and guys acquired through trades, and here is a look at how the unit was put together and what each player brings to the court.
GORAN DRAGIC
How He Got There: Drafted 45th overall by the Spurs out of Slovenia in 2008, his rights were immediately traded to the Suns. He was then signed away from his Spanish club Tau Ceramica a month before the 2008-09 season.
What He Brings: Dragic is Steve Nash-lite. He can handle the ball, loves to dribble all over the court, and has an ability to create like Nash does. Proven to be the perfect backup for Nash because of their similiar playing styles, when Steve eventually retires, Goran will most likely be Phoenix’s point guard of the future.
LEANDRO BARBOSA
How He Got There: Was drafted 28th overall by the Spurs in 2003 and had his rights traded to Phoenix. Has been with the Suns for his entire career.
What He Brings: Barbosa’s main contribution on the court is his speed, as evidenced by his nickname “The Brazilian Blur.” Barbosa thrives in the Suns’ offense where his quickness is maximized, and he also has an ability to handle the ball and knock down the three.
JARED DUDLEY
How He Got There: Drafted 22nd overall by the Bobcats in 2007 out of Boston College, Dudley was acquired as part of the Jason Richardson deal in December 2008.
What He Brings: Dudley is a tough player who brings solid defense off the bench. Dudley also is a good rebounder for his size, and like the rest of the Suns’ bench, he can knock down the three shooting it at a 45.8 percent clip during the regular season.
LOUIS AMUNDSON
How He Got There: An undrafted free agent out of UNLV, Amundson played with the Jazz and Sixers early in his career while spending some time in the D-League along the way. He signed a two-year contract with the Suns in the summer of 2008.
What He Brings: Amundson is your prototypical garbage player. He has fought to make a name for himself in the League with his toughness, defense, and rebounding and that is what he adds to the mix. He gets all of his points off put-backs and lay-ups.
CHANNING FRYE
How He Got There: Drafted 8th overall by the Knicks in 2005, Frye was then traded to Portland after his second season along with Steve Francis for Zach Randolph. He was signed by Phoenix in the off-season to a two-year deal.
What He Brings: Frye loves to shoot the three and playing with Phoenix allows him to do that. Considered a bust before this season, Frye has found a role on the Suns that has allowed him to thrive. In addition to shooting the three, Frye provides length and rebounding to the second unit.
What do you think? Who is the key for the Suns’ bench?
FIRST BITCHES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! screw u mike
blah blah blah
It’s speed, energy/hustle, and 3 pt shooting. The Lakers struggled with the Thunder this year, the Rockets last year, and now the Suns for the same reason.
What strikes me here is that the Spurs drafted both Dragic and Barbosa late in their respective drafts.
Does the Spurs front offic know how to pick ’em or what?
you could say the same about the suns, they drafted rajon rondo and traded him away..
Dragic is definitely the key to that unit, his energy takes them to another level, plus they get all their shots off him, but they just really have a great cohesive unit a bunch of energy guys who know how to play together, Dudley does it for them sometimes, and Channing does it for them sometimes, but I think the engine is Dragic. Channing seems to have become the Phoenix Bench spokesman.
i find it highly hilarious that Dime used to be talkin massive amounts of shit about Dragic last year sayin that he was the worst player in the L and didn’t belong and what not…now ther slurpin up that slovenian kool aid with a grin on their face
It should also be said that under Gentry, these guys play rather than sit like with D’Antoni. And look how much further the Suns have gotten by actually USING their bench….
The secret? Thanks their lucky stars Stache D’Antoni left them for New York. You think Dragic, Dudley, Amundson or Frye would have gotten any tick and had a chance to improve if Mr Pringles was still coaching the Suns…?
The REAL key is ALVIN GENTRY
Ugh. Dammit. THANK their lucky stars….
Alvin Gentry is the real key to this unit. D’Antoni will never win a championship unless he trusts his bench. I did a piece on D’Antoni’s flaw last week [dimemag.com]
Oops. Doh! Dammit. I knew that sounded familiar when I typed it. My bad. Good one, DM… hehehe
Its the Dragic Magic. what can you say? He’s great in spurts. Remains to be seen how he will be as a starter
D’Antoni DOES look like the Pringles guy! LMAOROFL!!
Sh!t that just made my morning son
I thought Amundson was trying to make a name for himself in the league with his hair…
You can’t mention Amundson without mentioning that he has an ability to make anyone want to punch him in the face. That has value doesn’t it?
Watching the game yesterday I commented that it is true the Phoenix Suns are better, but the real improvement is in their coaching. If you’re talking about the players on the bench I think Dragic is the engine, but overall you definitely have to credit Gentry, he’s a very good coach.
The real secret to the Suns success is the Lakers have a coach that has no idea how to break down a zone defense. PJ is clueless.
Lakers won four championship under PJ. If we had a good coach like Popovich, we would have won double the amount.