Turner

The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone, and with the league back from the All-Star break, we’re right on the verge of the stretch run for the postseason. As teams are gearing up for the final leg of the regular season, we caught up with the dudes from The Starters — J.E. Skeets, Leigh Ellis, Trey Kerby, and Tas Melas — and asked them eight questions about the race for the championship trophy.

1. Did Cleveland do enough at the trade deadline to win the Eastern Conference this postseason, and can they win a title with this group?

Getty Image

Adding George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr. was a big step forward, according to The Starters, but getting the chance to hit reset and rejuvenate their existing core, namely the guy who wears the number 23 Cavs jersey, was huge.

“I think they did enough, not necessarily because of the players who joined the team, but they reinvigorated LeBron James,” Leigh Ellis says. “I think for probably January and even a little bit of December, we saw LeBron kind of tune out. I think what’s important now he feels he’s got some players around him who he can use to contend and run with the Warriors.”

2. Were Boston and Toronto right to stand pat at the deadline and ride things out with their current groups?

Getty Image

Both the Celtics and the Raptors were reportedly active at the deadline, with the former dangling Marcus Smart and the latter trying to get in on the DeAndre Jordan sweepstakes, along with some other pieces. Ultimately, both teams stayed where they were at, save for the Celtics adding Greg Monroe in the buyout market.

Starting with the top team in the conference right now, J.E. Skeets says he was content with Toronto not doing much.

“I don’t really think there was a move to be made outside of maybe just trying to get a little bit more outside shooting, a little more consistent outside shooting,” Skeets says. “There were rumors of them trying to get like a Marco Belinelli in there. They obviously didn’t. He goes to the Sixers. That wasn’t a shock to me. I think they’re totally fine staying pat with all these young guys and their core. Lowry and DeRozan and Ibaka and Valanciunas in the starting spots there.”

Tas Melas didn’t have as rosy of an outlook, citing Toronto’s older roster as a reason for them to try something.

“The Raptors especially have a shorter window than the Celtics, because they’re a heck of a lot older,” says Melas. “Their prime, their premier guys are in their peak right now.”

Trey Kerby thinks both teams might have dropped the ball. One thing he noted was that the Celtics really could have used some firepower off of their bench.

“I think that the Cavs are probably not quite as far ahead as the Celtics and Raptors as they have been in years past, and that, to me, could’ve been an opportunity that both teams missed out on,” muses Kerby. “People see [Kyrie Irving] on their bench, going into the playoffs. It’s just an area where they could’ve bolstered their lineup a little bit, and they chose not to.”