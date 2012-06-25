The T-Shirts That LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh Wore To The Club

As we showed you last week, LeBron and the Heat partied it up hardcore at the Miami club LIV. While some of the Heat players went with their standard issue adidas 2012 Championship shirt to the club, the Big Three of LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh sported a different club look.

LeBron’s lion-themed t-shirt was created by the clothing store he owns in Miami, Unknnwn, for winning his third MVP. From the store’s website:

“After accepting his third NBA MVP award, LeBron James joins history along with Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Moses Malone making him the eighth player in league history to win that many titles. King James appears in his beast mode persona at front with 3 year MVP recognition at right sleeve on a Black Cotton Tee”

The shirt retails for $50 and is currently sold out, but more may become available due to the popularity of LeBron’s club stint.

D-Wade was also repping another dope clothing company as he, his entourage and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Union, were wearing shirts from Fresh Connection Brand.

Want to be part of the team like D-Wade? Hit up the company’s online store and get yourself a shirt.

Chris Bosh went the more mainstream route at the club by rocking Nike‘s “Every Damn Night” shirt, which is actually sold out, and unavailable at Nike’s online US store but is available at their German online store.

Would you rock these shirts?

