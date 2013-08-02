The Top 15 “LOL” Moments Of NBA Social Media In 2013

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Russell Westbrook #Samuel L. Jackson #Stephen Curry #Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard #Instagram #Twitter
08.02.13 5 years ago
Social media has taken over the game — literally. If you’re not front row and center watching your favorite team play, Twitter, Instagram and Vine have you covered.

While outrageous tweets occur as an NBA athlete watches interleague competition in the luxury of their own home, some of the funniest social media instances happen when athletes showcase their human side and some of their extra-curricular activities on our newsfeeds. In light of the animated personalities of the NBA’s brightest stars, we take a look at 15 of the funniest off-court social media moments of 2013.

*** *** ***

15. ANDRE DRUMMOND
First, Drummond gets to crumping in the middle of the street..
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Later, he’s gets put in Twitter Jail after trying to answer too many fans.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

14. JOHN WALL
I’m guessing he’s probably a tad bit excited about signing his new max deal.

13. CHRIS KAMAN
After a great run, Kaman turns a new page and says goodbye to the beloved beard. Look for Kaman to sport the new look in the Laker purple and gold next season.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Russell Westbrook#Samuel L. Jackson#Stephen Curry#Kobe Bryant#Dwight Howard#Instagram#Twitter
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDCHRIS KAMANDimeMagDino RadjaDWIGHT HOWARDinstagramJ.R. SmithJAVALE MCGEEJOHN WALLKendall MarshallKent BazemoreKOBE BRYANTmetta world peaceReal StoriesRUSSELL WESTBROOKryan andersonSamuel L. JacksonSTEPHEN CURRYSTEPHEN JACKSONStyle - Kicks and GearTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP