The Top 15 “LOL” Moments Of NBA Social Media In 2013

Social media has taken over the game — literally. If you’re not front row and center watching your favorite team play, Twitter, Instagram and Vine have you covered.

While outrageous tweets occur as an NBA athlete watches interleague competition in the luxury of their own home, some of the funniest social media instances happen when athletes showcase their human side and some of their extra-curricular activities on our newsfeeds. In light of the animated personalities of the NBA’s brightest stars, we take a look at 15 of the funniest off-court social media moments of 2013.

15. ANDRE DRUMMOND

First, Drummond gets to crumping in the middle of the street..

Later, he’s gets put in Twitter Jail after trying to answer too many fans.

Fresh out of the pin!! #TwitterJail hahha — Andre Drummond (@DRE_DRUMMOND_) August 1, 2013

I gotta chill with the tweets, twitter is gonna give me 45 to life ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜¤ — Andre Drummond (@DRE_DRUMMOND_) August 1, 2013

14. JOHN WALL

I’m guessing he’s probably a tad bit excited about signing his new max deal.

13. CHRIS KAMAN

After a great run, Kaman turns a new page and says goodbye to the beloved beard. Look for Kaman to sport the new look in the Laker purple and gold next season.

