The Top 5 Moments From Allen Iverson’s MVP Season

“His humble beginnings are something that many of us can relate to in some form or another. Just coming up with the deck stacked against him the way it was is enough to garner respect from anyone…It didn’t matter if he came in at six in the morning, missed practice and arrived just before tip-off, if Iverson was in uniform he gave us all he had, all the time. Never dogging it, and after his antics got old, we were still willing to live with it because we knew he was worth it.”

For a brief moment last Wednesday night,was back. Sure he was just presenting the game ball but seeing Iverson on an actual NBA court brought back a flood of memories for fans in attendance and those watching at home. Instantly, Iverson & Bubba Chuck (Iverson’s nickname) were trending on Twitter, which as The Starting Five phenomenally summarizes, is because…

It’s safe to say that Game 6 was the Sixers’ biggest home playoff game since the 2001 NBA Finals, which if you remember, was the year of Iverson.

With Iverson’s Game 6 appearance, it’s a good time to reminisce about the top five Allen Iverson moments of the 2000-2001 season.

5. 2001 NBA ALL-STAR GAME

The 50th All-Star Game in NBA history became one of the best All-Star Games in recent memory as the undersized East squad came back from a 21-point deficit with nine minutes left to defeat a stacked West squad. The reason for the East’s quick turnaround? The Answer of course. Allen Iverson dropped 15 of his game-high 25 points in the final nine minutes of the game, sparking the come-from-behind win.