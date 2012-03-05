The Top 10 NBA MVP Candidates

For an award that ultimately means a lot, the criteria of the NBA regular season MVP changes every year.was a great story? MVP.was the most dominant player? MVP.never won one despite being one of the game’s greatest ever? MVP. At the end, it’ll come down to who has the greatest combination of three specific things: memorable individual performances, team success and a storyline we can follow.

Derrick Rose came from out of nowhere last year to usurp the man who’ll probably be in the top three of every MVP vote from here until he’s 31 or 32. But this season, with memories of last spring’s playoff collapse still pushing him, LeBron James is on his way back to reclaim the Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

Today marks the beginning of Dime‘s “Race to the MVP” Watch where each week during this condensed second half of the season, we’ll bring out arguments for the award’s top 10 candidates. As of now, here’s how we see it…

10. KEVIN LOVE â€“ 25.0 ppg/13.6 rpg/2.0 apg/EFF +27.74

With K-Love it’s all about the numbers. Once the T-Wolves start to win consistently then Love’s chances at the MVP will rise. Until then he will remain at the bottom of the ladder. If it were an award for the player with the best stats, he’d without a doubt be top five. But the MVP has a lot to do with team wins and despite their recent success, the Wolves are basically a .500 team.

9. DWIGHT HOWARD â€“ 20.4 ppg/15.0 rpg/2.0 apg/EFF +26.45

Despite the trade rumors, Dwight has continued to play at a high level. 20 and 15 are numbers you just have to acknowledge. Plus, Orlando is right in the mix where they usually are. If he finishes the season in Orlando, Howard will likely be one the top five vote getters for MVP. However, if he does not, he could be in the top two or three depending on where he lands.

Dwight is the type of player that will have an immediate impact on any team. If he goes to the Nets and turns them into a contender overnight, look for Dwight to steal some votes.