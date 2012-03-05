The Top 10 NBA MVP Candidates

Derrick Rose came from out of nowhere last year to usurp the man who’ll probably be in the top three of every MVP vote from here until he’s 31 or 32. But this season, with memories of last spring’s playoff collapse still pushing him, LeBron James is on his way back to reclaim the Maurice Podoloff Trophy.
Today marks the beginning of Dime‘s “Race to the MVP” Watch where each week during this condensed second half of the season, we’ll bring out arguments for the award’s top 10 candidates. As of now, here’s how we see it…
*** *** ***
10. KEVIN LOVE â€“ 25.0 ppg/13.6 rpg/2.0 apg/EFF +27.74
With K-Love it’s all about the numbers. Once the T-Wolves start to win consistently then Love’s chances at the MVP will rise. Until then he will remain at the bottom of the ladder. If it were an award for the player with the best stats, he’d without a doubt be top five. But the MVP has a lot to do with team wins and despite their recent success, the Wolves are basically a .500 team.
9. DWIGHT HOWARD â€“ 20.4 ppg/15.0 rpg/2.0 apg/EFF +26.45
Despite the trade rumors, Dwight has continued to play at a high level. 20 and 15 are numbers you just have to acknowledge. Plus, Orlando is right in the mix where they usually are. If he finishes the season in Orlando, Howard will likely be one the top five vote getters for MVP. However, if he does not, he could be in the top two or three depending on where he lands.
Dwight is the type of player that will have an immediate impact on any team. If he goes to the Nets and turns them into a contender overnight, look for Dwight to steal some votes.
parker is top 3
i dont like the stack team mvp but lebron is having prob the best season ever so hes 1
2 and 3 are cp3 and parker
durant has more to work with his teammate made this top 5.
Top 5? Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, and Dylan
Lebron –Missing Valuable Player.
@Ian, No one has a problem with Bird, Magic, Kareem, or Jordan winning MVPs while being on stacked teams. Even better, people feel that by being the best TEAM, the best player of that team should get the award. What if player 2-7 were flat out better than players 2-7 on any other team?
I’m not a fan of a stacked team winning MVP or COY. Lebron James is valuable to his team but the award says MOST valuable player. Yet they exclude teams at or near .500 in the standings. Is the value of Lebron to the Heat greater than the value of Deron to the Nets or Jennings to the Bucks? Lebron on the Cavs was more valuable than any 1 player on any other team. He singlehandidly made them a contender.
The system is flawed.
@Fnf,
The difference is all those guys weren’t just winning MVPs they were winning championships. So their value to their team was already proven.
Bird (81′), Magic (80′), Jordan(91′), Kareem(71′) all won NBA championships as THE MAN, BEFORE they played on loaded teams. Then later they won MVPs while playing on loaded teams.
Lebrons numbers are hallow. All fluff. He should never win another MVP until he wins a championship and prove that his numbers actually mean something. As of right now, he’s doing the same shyt he’s always done. The difference being is that he has Bosh and Wade.
under 500 teams shouldnt be in the discussion but teams over 500 that have a chance at going far i dont mind adding those players. i get what you are saying but those two players you mentioned shouldnt be in it. love on the other hand should be higher than all of durants teammates and all of lebrons teammates. the clips and spurs have great records and are either playing without their top man (spurs) and arent playing with anyone near the top 10 in the mvp race.
i dont think the system is the prob i think that the voters should just pick something to go by all of them have a dif opinion on what the mvp should be. best player on best team? best stats on a .500 plus team? player gets traded and puts up the same stats he always has and all of the sudden hes an mvp (this is the one i hate the most not counting nash).
i dont agree with that chicago the mvp has nothing to do or at least shouldnt when it comes to rings. best regular season and thats it. jordan won the mvp before he win his rings didnt he? to me in the mid 90s the most valuable player shoulda been the admiral more than one time. when he went down the spurs dropped to 20 wins after winning 50 every year. while the bulls still won 50 without mj and the magic still made the playoffs after shaq. so whos more valuable to his team?? again this has nothing to do with rings going by the rules. that doesnt mean the admiral was better than mj or shaq just that he kept his team elite again during the regular season with less to work with than mj and shaq. thats just an example an im not sayin you are wrong its just my opinion on the thing.
i dont agree with that chicago the mvp has nothing to do or at least shouldnt when it comes to rings. best regular season and thats it. jordan won the mvp before he win his rings didnt he? to me in the mid 90s the most valuable player shoulda been the admiral more than one time. when he went down the spurs dropped to 20 wins after winning 50 every year. while the bulls still won 50 without mj and the magic still made the playoffs after shaq. so whos more valuable to his team?? again this has nothing to do with rings going by the rules. that doesnt mean the admiral was better than mj or shaq just that he kept his team elite again during the regular season with less to work with than mj and shaq. thats just an example an im not sayin you are wrong its just my opinion on the thing.
bron is having a great year. i can not deny that but look at his team..not saying kb wins mvp but no way he is 7..he should be at worst 3. you take him off the lakers they are barely .500 sorry!
@Ian
MJ won the MVP in 88′, and Kareem won MVP before he won a ring also. That wasn’t the point of the statement. The point was these guys won RINGS without being on STACKED teams.
-Kareem won in 71′ with Oscar on the tail end of his career.
-Magic won in 80′ (and was mvp) as a rookie with Kareem injured.
-Bird won in 81′ (shoulda been MVP but they gave it to Ced Maxwell) before McHale got to the team and turned them into a dynasty.
– Jordan won in 91′ as the only all-star on his team. Honestly i don’t understand how MJ was included seeing as how Pippen and a old Dennis Rodman were his only HOF teammates.
Also claiming that the Bulls won 50gms after MJ doesn’t mean shyt. When you consider that they went from a 60win championship team to a 50win 2nd round exit team. Umm, that’s a HUGE difference.
Same goes with the Magic after Shaq left (not sure why you threw him in there). With Shaq they won 56games and lost in the ECF. Without Shaq they won 40gms and were a first round exit.
Don’t limit it to “Making the playoffs” or “winning 50gms”. An MVP should mean a lot more than THAT to his team. an MVP should mean he is the sole factor in making his team significantly better.
I don’t think Lebron does that for the Miami Heat. Without lebron, they’d still win 50+ games and be a top 3 team in the East with a legit chance of going to the finals. As a matter of fact, i think with Wade being the man and Bosh playing a bigger role, they would actually be a better all around team than they are now. As of right now, Wade and Lebron dominate the ball to get their stats and in turn sacrifice Bosh’s ability to make the team better.
LMAO @ Kobe at #8
Heat win 50 gms with or without LBJ or Wade
Westbrook top 5 but no Dwight in the top 5?
This list is embarrassing…
Let me help you out:
1. Derrick Rose
2. Kobe Bryant
3. Dwight Howard
4. Kevin Durant
5. Lebron James
How hard was that?
LeBron James has reached Dirk status. Meaning, his regular season is USELESS. It’s all about the playoffs for him.
Remember what we all felt about Drik from 2008-2010?…thats where LeBron is right now.
Dude might win MVP again, but its doubtful anyone is going to care.
btw….the media needs to STOP voting for MVP. or at least have the media count has a 20-30%. These sports writers SUCK and have NO idea what goes on around the league to be voting for MVP.
Sports writers in Atlanta havent got a clue WTF is going on with a team in Texas. They’re not in locker room, not at a practice and dont stay up past local time to WATCH the freaking games.
Writers in Arizona dont know SHIT about Philly.
They’ve all just become highlight watchers and stat spitters. In fact, Im not so sure what makes a writer opinion more valuable than a fans these days.
How the hell will Shaquille O’Neal go down as a top 5, top 10 big man of all time, but he has ONE MVP award?
you mean to tell me he had the best season of his era ONLY ONCE?!!?…yet has 4 rings and 3 finals mvps to show for it?
Kobe Bryant is going to retire as a top 10 player. Perhaps top 3 alltime on the scoring list. and yet, ONE mvp award? in fact, I dont think Kobe has ever finished SECOND in voting. NOT EVEN 2nd for CRYING OUT LOUD!!!
who is doing the voting?
It’s funny to me that you guys all think the Heat are so stacked. They’ve got two great players, one good player, and a bunch of guys that should be coming off the bench at best on a good team. I mean there center rotation is Joel Anthony, Dexter Pittman, and I guess Eddy Curry? They lose Bosh, who I think is soft as fuck, but it hurts them like crazy because they have to play Udonis Haslem’s corpse and a guy who always sucked and now is old and sucks in Juwan Howard. I’d take the supporting casts for Chicago, LA, OKC over Miami’s pretty easily.
Add that to the fact that Lebron is putting up the best statistical season (and he plays D, too) in like 30 years and it’s a no brainer. This list is fine.
chicago
nah going from 60 wins to 55 isnt shit stop bringing up the playoffs that doesnt mean anything in this argument the spurs won 59 and then 20 so how is jordan more valuable to his REGULAR SEASON team?????? im sorry but you are off bringing up the playoffs. oh and all those player won what one mvp before stackness and a bunch after putting up prob the same stats they just had better dudes putting up more wins around them.
shuttles you are right
@Shuttles
If you think that Mike Miller, Shane Battier, Haslem, Curry (healthy and in shape), James Jones, Norris Cole, and Juwan howard are NOT better than chicago or OKCs bench then you are not much when it comes to assessing basketball talent my friend.
You telling me that if you went into an open gym you’d take CJ Watson over Norris Cole? Kyle Korver over Shane Battier? Ronnie Brewer over Mike Miller? Omer Asik over Eddy Curry? Brain Scalabrine over Juwan Howard? Taj Gibson over Udonis Haslem?
You’d get your a$$ kicked up and down that gym all day with that Bulls lineup. The only thing that makes that Bulls lineup go is the SYSTEM/Thibs. lets not overrate the players though.
@Ian
Im didn’t really understand your last post. chicago went from 58wins in 1993 to 50wins in 1994. But as we saw with Cleveland during Lebrons years, and Chicago last year, Regular season wins can be a product of many things. Team chemistry and defense being the main factor in both teams. But come playoff time, you know the entire reason to play the regular season anyway, MJ’s prescence was sorely missed (ironically so was Lebrons for CLV).
Come to think of it, NOOOOOWWWW i know why you have a problem with this. Because your boy David Robinson got ABUSED by Hakeem after he won MVP. And people were claiming that he didn’t deserve it. Lol, leave your personal feelings out of it.
How can you discount the playoffs, but then use “making the playoffs” in your criteria for giving someone MVP? If the playoffs don’t matter then MVP should go to the player who has the best season statistically. Which means Kevin Love and Lebron will be co-Mvps.
CJ Watson over Norris Cole? Kyle Korver over Shane Battier? Ronnie Brewer over Mike Miller? Omer Asik over Eddy Curry? Brain Scalabrine over Juwan Howard? Taj Gibson over Udonis Haslem?
raise your hand if you said yes to all of those.
if anyone saw brian scal puttin in work overseas you’d even know it’s easy to see he’s better than the grandfather juwanaman. korver in an open gym would wreak havok on the arc
“If you think that Mike Miller, Shane Battier, Haslem, Curry (healthy and in shape), James Jones, Norris Cole, and Juwan howard are NOT better than chicago or OKCs bench then you are not much when it comes to assessing basketball talent my friend.”
Read better. I said that Lebron’s supporting cast is weaker than that of LA’s (Kobe), Chicago (Rose), and OKC (Durant). Not talking about just the benches. That said, I guess I’m not very good at assessing basketball talent because yeah, I take Asik over Eddy Curry (oh right, he’s in shape now, yeeeeah). I also take the rest of the Chicago guys except for Battier over Korver probably.
I know Rose is a freak and I’m right there with you that he’s one of the best in the games, but I think your love for him is making you forget how well solid the rest of the players on Chicago are (especially on the defensive end).
yea..sometimes people just get caught up.
@Cyril: Gasol/Bynum > Blake/DJ. By far. CP3 is working relaly hard.
@Celtsfan – he spits hot fiyah!!! lol
if he added good defense to his overall game, melo would/could/should establish himself as an mvp candidate. aint no doubt.
biebs with more irrational and idiotic hate for Rose. dude, Taj is not better than Udonis, kyle kover damn sure isnt better than shane battier, Its close between mike miller and brewer with brewer getting the slight edge. why the hell would you even bring up scal, I dont know because he only gets minutes if there’s many injuries or the bulls are in a blow-out. Juwan actually plays real minutes sometimes.
This is a pretty solid list, though I would not put Durant at #2.
Rose is not even close to being the MVP this season. Lebron is simply that far ahead of the pack right now.
Chicagorilla, you really need to cool it with the insane “Rose has nobody around him” argument. His teammates are very good (play pretty damn well without Rose, in fact) and know how to play together.
Anybody that thinks the Heat would be better with Wade at the helm are out of their fucking mind. But we already knew that about plenty of you all, anyway.
really, his teammates are so good that no one wants to trade for them. Anytime trade talk is brought up, especially around DIME, the first thing anyone says is “The Bulls don’t have the pieces to trade for .”
Yet now, when you idiots are trying to make a point, all of a sudden Rose’s supporting cast is unstoppable! GTFOH. No better yet, I’ll GTFOH. Clearly no one around these parts care to discuss basketball logically.
“I know Rose is a freak and I’m right there with you that he’s one of the best in the games, but I think your love for him is making you forget how well solid the rest of the players on Chicago are (especially on the defensive end).”
@Shuttles
Don’t even try to play me like that. I’m not some DRose fanboy. I’ve shared plenty of criticisms about Rose just the way i have about any other star player in the NBA. You and no one else on these boards have ever witnessed me write anything about Rose being the best player in the NBA or this God-like figure that is untouchable.
Sure some fag on these boards has been using my name and posting crazy shyt under my name but any person with a working mind would know that wasn’t me.
Point is, i don’t go by what the national media says. I watch every Bulls game from beginning to end, even during the blowouts. I am well aware of the talents of the Bulls bench or supporting cast. They work well together as a unit. Individually they all pretty much are below average players.
–Korver can’t do anything but shoot set jumpers. If he’s not bringing that to the table he may as well not be on the court.
–Brewer plays very good defense and is decent spot up shooter but streaky. He also moves well without the ball. which happens to fit perfect with this team.
— Taj Gibson is a hustle player and a very good defender. He is too thin to guard real big men but long enough to be a great help defender. I believe he may have ADHD because he is usually lost on offense.
— CJ Watson has the dribbling ability of a 7th grader. But he can shoot. He isn’t much of a play maker either, but he will run the offense.
— Omer Asik is just a big body. there is nothing that he does well enough on the court to point to as his signature. I guess you can call him a “willing” defender. As he doesn’t care about stats or highlights and is willing to stick his nose in there on whoever.
— Scalabrini, John Lucas III, Jimmy Butler can all be cut from the team and no one would notice. That’s how irrelevant they are. Especially Scalabrini, who may be the worst player in the NBA.
Other than Brewer and Gibson I don’t see many of these guys being very valuable to any teams. I would like to think Korver and his 43%FG 42% 3ptFG would be an assest to most teams. But then I realize that Korver shoots wide open 3’s every game…WIDE OPEN!!!! Yet he only hits 42% of them. That’s not a knock down shooter. 42% 3pt is a good percentage in todays NBA, but when you think about how many wide open and important 3’s his missing, sometimes numbers lie.
@ homo ric
i thought it was in an open gym, no coaches, just do-you type game. you talking about scal and the bulls was irrelevant to what i was describing.
i never thought “ONLY hits” and 42% would be in the same sentence when talking about 3s.
give the lakers that 42% 3point shooter. we’d even give him a raise !! we would definitely find it easy to appreciate him.