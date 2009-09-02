The Ultimate NBA Training Workout

#Carmelo Anthony
09.02.09 9 years ago 12 Comments

Yesterday on HighSchoolHoop.com we posted our recap and video of the next-level performance training session that the Boost Mobile Elite 24 athletes went through the day before the Elite 24 game.

The 45-minute session was run by Denver Nuggets strength and condition coach/Under Armour TNP Performance Training Council member/Dime contributor Steve Hess (pictured here giving Montrose Christian’s Terrence Ross hell in one of the session’s drills). Check out the photos and video HERE – it’s the same type of workout that Hess runs Carmelo Anthony through on a regular basis. The photos and video will give you a new appreciation of where the evolution of basketball performance training has gone in recent years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDENVER NUGGETSDime TrainingElite 24high schoolReal StoriesUnder Amour

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP