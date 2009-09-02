The Ultimate NBA Training Workout

Yesterday on HighSchoolHoop.com we posted our recap and video of the next-level performance training session that the Boost Mobile Elite 24 athletes went through the day before the Elite 24 game.



The 45-minute session was run by Denver Nuggets strength and condition coach/Under Armour TNP Performance Training Council member/Dime contributor Steve Hess (pictured here giving Montrose Christian’s Terrence Ross hell in one of the session’s drills). Check out the photos and video HERE – it’s the same type of workout that Hess runs Carmelo Anthony through on a regular basis. The photos and video will give you a new appreciation of where the evolution of basketball performance training has gone in recent years.