Yesterday on HighSchoolHoop.com we posted our recap and video of the next-level performance training session that the Boost Mobile Elite 24 athletes went through the day before the Elite 24 game.
The 45-minute session was run by Denver Nuggets strength and condition coach/Under Armour TNP Performance Training Council member/Dime contributor Steve Hess (pictured here giving Montrose Christian’s Terrence Ross hell in one of the session’s drills). Check out the photos and video HERE – it’s the same type of workout that Hess runs Carmelo Anthony through on a regular basis. The photos and video will give you a new appreciation of where the evolution of basketball performance training has gone in recent years.
The Ultimate NBA Training Workout
Yesterday on HighSchoolHoop.com we posted our recap and video of the next-level performance training session that the Boost Mobile Elite 24 athletes went through the day before the Elite 24 game.
1st B*tches!!!
Put Brian Scalabrine on this workout and he’ll retire in no time…
I’m Out Like Li’l Wayne’s Drawers…
steve hess is a freaky looking dude. hes got that leather tan and corn rows or predator dreads or something…but he keeps them nuggs in shape. anytime the camara cuts to the nuggs bench he sticks out like a sore thumb.
Hess looks like Axl Rose on steroids
Melo still looks out of shape
axl rose on steroids LMFAO!!!
not real impressed with this workout.
while not basket specific these workouts are leaps and bounds better
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
(jason soliz in this vid is one of our fighters)
Hmm, nothing special…
More about Melo’s workout:
[ezinearticles.com]
the workouts not really that hard. Hess focuses alot on core and stablity which alot of guys aren’t good with outside of doing basic planks. you can easily go to stack.com and see him training daunhty jones…its actually pretty basic stuff for anyone who has workout as a athlete outside of high school
That dude lookin’ like Blanka from StreetFighters lol
It’s not the idea that this is anything special, or that it’s the best workout in the world – RangerJohn- not shit those workouts you posted are “better” but are they “better” if they can’t even get close to “doing them”? The idea behind this guy’s workouts with these young kids is that they can do it, it’s just about pushing past your want to quit and accomplishing something. The workouts they are doing, though not hard in small reps, are exhausting, build your core, and enhance your coordination. They aren’t doing 50 laps in a pool with only their left leg to kick with, or one handed wide grip pull ups, or the mile hand walk, or the turkish get-up 100x with their women on their arms…. He does all the workouts in a station setting, and they are exhausting when done in large rep amounts. You just can’t become Billy Blanks over night, have to start somewhere, and for most kids or hoopers, for that matter, that workout will do wonders for their stamina and core strength… But the eight mile underwater swim, with ankle weights, after a 3night bender – that’s a good workout too.
not bad. impressed to see kettlebells and rope work. the form on all pressing exericises was pretty atrocious though. keep those elbows closer kids!