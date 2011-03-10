The Utah Jazz Signed Blankman

Yesterday, the Utah Jazz signed Marcus Cousin (not DeMarcus Cousins) of the Austin Toros, making him the 14th Gatorade Call-Up from the D-League this season. But even after averaging 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in his last five games, it appears the 6-11, 255-pound center couldn’t get any respect when he suited up for Utah’s 7:00pm tip-off in Toronto last night.
As Ridiculous Upside’s Scott Schroeder noted, when Cousin checked in for the final 39.7 seconds of the first half, his uniform displayed only the number zero without any sort of nameplate.
Blankman.
What do you think?
So who is J-5: Devin Harris (#5) or Jeremy Evans?
That cat does not look like he is a near 7 footer 300 lbs…
I saw Cousin play over the summer. He’s a legit 6-10 or 6-11, probably about 250. But honestly, from what I saw, I wouldn’t have believed he’d make an NBA roster anytime soon.
for those into nba tradingcards,he will also make a unique and rare rookie game patch card,sine there are no letters to use for patches
aye as long as Robin Givens gives it up to Blankman who cares?
tyson does
On my “other fantasy team” I drafted Demarcus Cousins and the Marcus Cousin.