The Utah Jazz Signed Blankman

03.10.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

Yesterday, the Utah Jazz signed Marcus Cousin (not DeMarcus Cousins) of the Austin Toros, making him the 14th Gatorade Call-Up from the D-League this season. But even after averaging 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in his last five games, it appears the 6-11, 255-pound center couldn’t get any respect when he suited up for Utah’s 7:00pm tip-off in Toronto last night.

As Ridiculous Upside’s Scott Schroeder noted, when Cousin checked in for the final 39.7 seconds of the first half, his uniform displayed only the number zero without any sort of nameplate.

Blankman.

