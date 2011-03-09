The Wheels Are Coming off in Miami; An EPIC Meltdown at the Big East Tournament

Here’s something to cry about: The Miami Heat were beaten again last night, this time to the Portland Trail Blazers, taking their 5th L in a row. Miami was outrebounded, outshot and outhustled by the Blazers on their home floor, losing 105-96 … The Blazers had the lead for most of the game, but Miami battled back to tie it up at 77 at the start of the fourth on a sequence where Dwyane Wade blocked a Brandon Roy pullup jumper and raced the length of the court for the dunk. It was the kind of sequence that championship-caliber teams would use to turn the tables on their opponents to run them out of their gym. Miami is clearly not a championship-caliber team … LeBron had 31, but it was Wade who really came to play. As the Blazers snatched the lead back, it was Wade who kept Miami within striking distance all by himself, scoring 24 of his 38 points in the second half … The Blazers’ bench depth was overwhelming, outscoring Miami’s reserves 41-8. Gerald Wallace led the bench mob with 22 and nine boards, including a few moves in the lane that saw Wallace physically overpower LeBron. Not sure we’ve ever seen that happen to James with a non-center before. It was unsettling … “We Want Riley” chants started at AmericanAirlines Arena with the Heat down nine and eight minutes left in the game … When the final buzzer sounded and the broadcast switched back to the NBA TV studio, Chris Webber was pretending he was “misty-eyed.” He also pointed out that Miami would have to finish 18-0 to match the Cavs’ record from last year… Yesterday afternoon in the Dime office, we were fired up when we saw that Bucks/Wizards was on the Tuesday night lineup. The NBA is a league of matchups â€“ on paper a Brandon Jennings/John Wall head-to-head matchup should be great. Speed vs. speed. Swagger vs. swagger. Two of the NBA’s best young guards battling for supremacy. And for the most part, those two did their respective jobs. Both guys pushed the pace like crazy, as Wall flirted with a triple-double, going for 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Jennings went for 23 (on multiple long threes), four dimes and three steals … Unfortunately though, the rest of their teammates were just horrendous. Missed layups, turnovers and knucklehead plays all over the floor made for a mess of a game. Milwaukee was less terrible, winning 95-76. Poor John Wall had the thousand-yard stare going in the second half … One highlight you will definitely be seeing today? In the first half, Wall tracked down Jennings on a break, elevated and smacked Brandon’s layup off the glass … The game was a good opportunity for the newly-acquired Wizard Jordan Crawford to turn the game into the “I’m Getting Mine Classic.” No way was he passing to anybody. He overdribbled and put it up every time he touched it, finishing with 22 … Read more: Psycho T goes off, the Lakers dominate another team from the East and an EPIC meltdown at MSG …
The Wheels Are Coming off in Miami; An EPIC Meltdown at the Big East Tournament
Real early smack. I like it.
do we really have like 20 or so more games of these three fools whining about losses, and the world is against them and lack of touches? Newsflash, thats what happens when three perennial all stars come together on the same team. Someone will always have the shorter end of the stick so everyone has to sacrifice for the greater good of the team
The ATL crowd is pathetic. Come on now, have some home pride. It’s not like the Hawks are a god awful team.
It’ll be interesting to see how Lance reacts now that people are finally starting to get on his ass. He’s a talent but he’s also one of those guys you see that are raging at teammates but never have shit to say when they fuck up, which they tend to do most noticeably, if not the most, in the first place.
it was sooo funny tonight. i was at work listening to the blazers/heat game on the radio, and our play-by-play announcer said this at one point “chris bosh is terrible!” ha ha haha. i’m glad people are finally starting to realize that mr. ‘i’m not a number two guy’ is terrible. and he’s right, he’s not a ‘number two’ guy, he’s on a team where he’s AT BEST the number 3 option. ha ha ha!!!! and lamarcus ALWAYS beasts bosh every time they play against each other. *sigh* i’m going to bed happy tonight!
Born Ready ain’t ready. Nice moniker but the monkey ain’t ready yet!
Yessir!! Onwards!three-peat already.
And dime ,there was nothing predictable about that win.It was a trap game if i ever saw one.
I can only imagine wade playing in chi-town.that team would be beastly.Sucks to see him being sucked into LBJ’s vortex of nonsense.
For what it’s worth it’s finally good to see lebron own up to something.Now just grind it out and play.Forget tweeting and all that other shyt and just play.
i gotta say though..the grizz are really playing.I like that !!
Oh and D-rose for MVP.It’s too right.That man deserves it.
F*** you, f*** you, f*** you, Wade you’re cool, f*** you. I’m out.
riley can’t help them if they are unable to hit clutch shots. he can’t play for them. but i’d like to see bosh and lbj in old school riley’s meat grinder in practices. magic once said that lakers had trash bins courtside, so players could throw up and go back to practice, when slick push them big time
@iCARNACKi
classic quote man! does any one know who cried in Heat locker room after the Bulls loss? I don’t think riles is gonna do it. on the other hand phil and mamba will. again.
there was more ball and player movement from miami earlier
again bench produced nothing
bosh needs to man up and hustle on D if his shot ain’t fallin
@Johnny – You are asking Bosh to do something he doesn’t do. You act like the guy gets paid near Max money and was considered a superstar in the league and could things most power forward are asked to do.
Atlanta basketball fans are just odd. They can’t even sellout a do or die game in the playoffs. Joe Johnson should have left when he had the chance.
The LMA All-Star Snub Tour is coming to an arena near you.
Blazers had Wallace and Roy on the bench, not bad when you can bring 2 All Stars into the game.
Also, what about Suns / Rockets and Warriors / Cavs ??
@ First and foremost.
It could be just me but JJ doesn’t ooze a burning desire to win. I get the sense that somehow he’s realized he’s gonna be one of those cats that’s nice that never gets a ring like Reggie and Barkley.Also, i think deep down even he knows he got overpaid.Sheeeiiit I wouldn’t leave either.
@ iCANARKi
that’s how you spell frustration.I’ve had many a night like that with my lakers.If it makes you feel any better in three or four years this league might be theirs for the taking.
Oh and R.I.P big man..love how you did that.
C4 to the door,no beef no more..classic.
@ Lee – What is stopping Miami from bringing Wade or Lebron or Bosh off the bench? Put Mike MIller in the starting line up and let Lebron or Wade run wild vs another teams second unit. If/When Haslem comes back, move Bosh to the bench.
1st Unit: Chalmers, Miller, James, Haslem, Big Z. James played 7 seasons with this type of line up.
2nd Unit: Bibby, Wade, Jones, Bosh, Anthony. What team is deep enough to stop this?
3rd Unit: Hardaway, Morning, Marino
@#6 Bruce
Really, why does this man have to be a monkey.
It’s 2011 can we leave the racial ignorance back in the day. I’m sure you have something better to do than call people monkeys. Judge a man by his character not his skin.
There was no reaction from the Hawks crowd because Kobe throwing up airballs is nothing new to them, or anybody else for that matter.
@iCARNACKi lol I was just watching that movie a few days ago!
@ F&F one guess would be even more media scrutiny. Nothing says the wheels have officially come off and we’ve buckled under the pressure like bringing a 2-time MVP, or a former Finals MVP, or a multiple All Star off the bench. Why not sign AI or Sheed or both? Another gues would be I dont think they’d like being down by 50 at the end of the 1st quarter lol.
Funny how beginning of the year people were talking bout the Heats 3 “superstars” and as the year went by people realized Bosh ain’t shit. Can someone please send his ass to the low block? LeBron when are you gonna start posting up?
Also whats this shit I hear about the Heat hating being everyones enemy? Oh so when you were winning it was cool to be the villain but nooooow? Bitches
When the Heat bounce from the playoffs I am just gonna replay that parade they did everyday. Yes. We. Did. Yes. We. Did. XD
Faq da media! This is when you have yet another players only meeting and you ask, “What are we willing to do to win?”
Juwan Howard – I won’t check into the game
Lebron – Pass the ball earlier in the shot clock
Bosh – Take a charge, try to block a shot, post up at least 3 times a game, never go 1 for 18 again.
Wade – Continue to believe, “This is my house!”
Arroyo – Come to practice anyway
House/Jones/Miller – Take and Make more 3’s
Click my name if you didn’t see Crash Wallace get the impressive block on Mike Miller to end the Heat’s 2 on 1 fast break.
On a sidenote, that’s an incredibly douchy look for Tyler… where can I get myself some of those sunglasses.
Actually BRUCE is the outright, open racist on this blog. I think a brother had his way with his wife or something.
If you want the real BRUCE just ask him how he feels about Shaq
LMAO @ the suggestion to bring Wade and/or Bosh off the bench. No way in hell that happens.
I don’t care if you love the Heat, you have to admit either Wade and/or Lebron must have a tiny grain of doubt in their brain whether those two can actually co-exist. It’s painfully obvious to me, they are uncomfortable on the court with eachother.
Lebron at the Decision: “It’s going to be a lot of fun”
Having fun yet, jerk?
Maybe Phil knew what he was doing when he had Bynum to postpone his knee surgery. Bynum takes a few games out everyyear to attend to his knees,this season he took them at the start, when it would’ve normally have started in February.Here’s hoping he’s healthy for a long post-season run. Go Lakers!!!!
The problem with the Miami deal is that they got Bosh. Getting him just handicapped Miami, the absolute best case scenario is a hard cap that would force them to get rid of him.
I wish the NBA would go to a hard cap salary system. That way no team is better simply because they spent more. To prove you are in the elite class of teams your GMs will need their thinking caps. Kids will stay in college longer because it will be riskier to draft on potential alone.
True, Lebron or Wade coming off the bench is crazy, but whose 2nd unit could handle that? Just like Odom, Manu, The Jet, Jamal Crawford, Ben Gordon, Brandon Roy right now, and several more players I can’t think of off the top of my head. They can all start on other teams but it is better for them to come off the bench.
If a boxer throws all of his best punches in the early rounds, he has nothing left at the end of the fight. Then said boxer is known as a fighter who can’t close out in the end of fights, cries when he loses, and only picks on lesser known fighters.
One highlight you will definitely be seeing today? In the first half, Wall tracked down Jennings on a break, elevated and smacked Brandon’s layup off the glass – Um, I can’t find the video anywhere! Post the vid when you guys find it please!
You know the Heat wanted that one and couldn’t get it, and they were just total disarray on offense.
“We need time to play together” – What BS, they still have no clue what they are doing.
Nash is just a shadow of himself, what the hell is having a hurt pubic bone?
Lowry was lights out but Warrick & VC stepped it up and they pulled that one out.
Is there still something the apologists will try to use for us to think that Miami is a contender?
I mean seriously, those fools have used every single excuse possible.
‘The role players aint performing well’ – Your team has TWO of the 5 best players in the L… AND a power forward widely considered a TOP 20 baller. Fuck that excuse.
‘Give them time’ – HAHAHAHAHA. If it’s the start of the season (as many of you fools said), we would’ve waited. But dammit, there’s, what 2 months left in the season? And you STILL can’t beat the top teams? And you’re best players STILL can’t make anything in the clutch? You STILL take we should give them time?
‘If the Heat don’t win the chip now, let’s wait one more year.’ – The most pathetic excuse ever. As if you fools weren’t celebrating at the start of the season cause you were SURE Miami will be the champ by June. As if you really think it would take a year for them to gel. As if you weren’t screaming ’73-9′ when you saw those 3 guys sign for the Heat.
And as if Bosh, Bron and Wade we’re really thinking ‘We’re gonna win in 2012, not now’ when they we’re fucking flexing and posing for the fans in that Miami celebration that feels like a championship parade BEFORE the championship.
As if yall thinking bout that. Don’t fool yourselves. Fuck the excuses.
aaahh the revelation of Chris Bosh. I have seen a lot of glimpses when he used to play for T.O. He would get routinely beat by the likes of Al Thornton and Mareese Speights. Get burned by Haslem and Horford. He would have his big game yes, but it was only because he was touted a franchise player thats why he got touches. He got game too but suited to compliment, not a 1 or 1A nor #2 option.
Heat losing streak will be 8 before the catch a W
wow, no mention of the other games last night? Did dime not stay up or something. Also, apparently, bdiddy’s grandma who raised him and main supporter passed away the other night. RIP. The world needs more caring individuals when others can’t step up to the plate.
Wall is Wall. Hawks fans are not Hawks fans. Truer words have never been spoken. Thats poetry for you fools…
That’s because the big 3 have no help.
I assure you, if the Heat also had:
Deron Williams, to spread the ball.
CP3, only to give D Will much needed rest.
Melo, just to give rest to Wade and Lebron… sixth man.
Shaq, to eat the opposition.
Dwight Howard, just to give Shaq and Bosh some much needed rest.
Blake to give some big depth.
Steve Kerr to hit 3’s.
Charles Oakley to be an enforcer.
Then the Heat could win a championship.
“Lesson A) Dont f*k with B.I./thats that. Oh I/thought he was whack. Oh come come now/why yall so dumb now/hunt me or be hunted/i got 357 ways to simmer saute’/im the winner all day/lights get dimmer down biggies hallway/my forte/causes caucasions to say/he sounds demented/cars weed scented/if i said it i meant it/bite my tounge for no one, call me evil/or unbelievable” R.I.P. Big. As for the games last night…boring. But what is with guys like Kenny Smith, Greg Anthony, and even more so Rick Kamla doing on NBAtv talking mad ish about players when Kenny and Greg were complete bustouts in the L and Kamla doesnt look like he’d do damage in a local rec league. At one point a few weeks back Kenny referred to himself as a borderline all star…..WTF! Kenny wouldnt make a CBA allstar team! He was a fluking sidekick. Muthaflukas really coming outside they body as analyst now n days. Even CWebb gets beside himself when making fun of players. Especially since he was HORRID in the clutch his entire career!
@ chi
I really don’t understand Kenny’s swagger, either.
I mean back when he writing articles for SLAM, I tried to remeber what he did in the L for him to warrant a ‘basketball expert’ labe;.
All I got is ‘serviceable role player’.
But his swagger says ‘perennual allstar’
I don’t get that shit.
Dude rode Hakeem’s heroics to get two rings, and he’s acting like he won the chips for Houston.
did u forget that kobe passed Moses freakin’ Malone for 6th alltime in the scoring list …???
Give Kenny a little credit, he was a starter on a championship team. He knew to give the ball to the big man, hasn’t that been a complaint in Orlando for years ???
What on earth is happening in Miami? I thought they would have a much better record than what they have now.
@ smoove chips: “It could be just me but JJ doesn’t ooze a burning desire to win. I get the sense that somehow he’s realized he’s gonna be one of those cats that’s nice that never gets a ring like Reggie and Barkley.”
Please… don’t EVER compare Joe Johnson’s desire to win with Reggie Miller or Charles Barkley. When did it ever appear that Reggie or Charles mentally checked out of a series? Those guys ran into a man named Michael. Joe Johnson cock-blocks himself. Get it straight
@Chi
“Muthaflukas really coming outside they body as analyst now n days. Even CWebb gets beside himself when making fun of players. Especially since he was HORRID in the clutch his entire career!”
Whatever homie. You’re a critic too. So am I and neither of us have even been in the league. We can all criticize and mock anyone we want. Fukkit.
@ 39:
We’re giving him credit, man.
The thing is, his swagger doesn’t say ‘championship starter’. It says ‘hall of fame scorer that can talk shit about everything he wants’.
That’s what’s annoying bout the dude.
CNNSI is keeping track of the Heat’s record since Lebron made that “I’m refocused, 20+ games left… going to war” tweet.
[twitter.com]
The Heat are 0-4 since.
Where’s Sporty-J? Talk shit homie. Let’s hear some more excuses. They keep me entertained. What other excuses do you have up your sleeve?
Forget Charlie Sheen, the big 3 in Miami could star in “Two and A Half Men”..
You think Kenny Smith is bad, wait until Damon Jones gets a regular TV gig…
As for the Heat. SETTLE DOWN. Last I checked, they still have a very good record and do have some big wins against good teams (Lakers, Magic). I don’t recall hearing all this “They’re done” talk about L.A. when the Lakers lost to the Cavs and Bobcats back-to-back, so why write off Miami’s season now? At least Miami is losing to good teams.
Even if this year’s version of the Heat isn’t ready to win a title, did you expect a completely rebuilt team to win it all in Year One? If they could bring together Wade, LeBron and Bosh in one summer, let’s give Riley another summer to see what he can do about the supporting cast. Be patient. The Big Three are still in their 20’s (Jordan didn’t win chip #1 until he was 28) and they have six-year contracts. They don’t have to do it all this year.
And yeah, as if Austin Burton wouldn’t make a SETTLE DOWN post.
Sheeeeeesh.
Now it’s really getting pathetic.
@QQ — Going back to your earlier comment, of course the Heat felt like they were going to win a championship this year. Just like the Lakers, Spurs, Magic, Bulls, Mavs, Thunder, Celtics and every other legit team felt like they were going to win a championship this year. Should they be faulted for that? (And are we talking about the same Miami team who is still ahead of your Magic in the Southeast?)
You’ve got to identify the difference between an “excuse” and a “reason.” If I say Orlando won’t win a title this year because they don’t have anyone on the front line to help Dwight, that’s not an excuse, it’s a reason.
It took Jordan, Pippen and Horace Grant four years together to win their first championship. And they had Phil Jackson coaching them. Kobe and Shaq took four years to win their first title, again with a Hall of Fame coach. Even the 2008 Celtics had struggles in their first season — they lost to the Raptors, Wizards, Bobcats, Warriors, and Sixers, they had a couple losing streaks, and they were pushed to 7 games in the playoffs by Atlanta.
So yeah, settle down.
As a Hawks season ticket holder, I was afraid to taunt Kobe. He was already intensely d’ing up Joe Johnson and Marvin Williams (why bother?) at different times. I didn’t want to goad him into focusing on the offensive end. We were trying to hang close enough to make a run. We did make a run (cut it to 6) and Kobe nailed a contested 3 to shut the door for good and that was without taunting.
i actually do feel bad for Wade and to some degree Bosh. But too bad, let the losses pile up for Bron, and the bandwagon ring chasers that Pat Riley assembled.
the bench is the problem, they thought they can ride the coattails of the big 3 to a ring. 41-8 are you kidding me? I think the Cavs and Wolves bench plays better.
Someone put Bynum on ICE and thaw him out when we get to the 2nd round PLEASSSSEEEEE
And you cant put the blame on Bosh.. he was 9/14 their last stinker and didnt touch the ball in the 4th..
Its a chemistry issue and its just going through a ugly phase.. id say wins would fix it but people are ACTUALLY paying attention to the quality of opponents now..
Sucks for South Beach!! lol
@ Sporty-J
I will admit your guys’s offense is lightweight fugly lol but id say its because, ONCE AGAIN, Lebron and DWade are the same player.. same talents damn near just ones bigger than the other..
And when signing Bosh people though “we got 2 of the best perimeter players in the world and a top 5 post player”
EEEHHHHHHH WRONG
without his touches hes inclined to score with his biggest strength and thats his J.. no one has EVER called Bosh a banger.. Cant blame him hed probably go 4/12 more than half the time trying to do dirty work in the post..