The Worst Team in the NBA? T-Wolves come clean with fans

In an office that inhabits fans of the Sixers, Pacers and Nets, there’s a lot of talk about bad NBA teams at Dime HQ. But at least none of us are T-Wolves fans. Is there a worse group on paper right now? Who is the go-to guy in Minnesota? Kevin Love, whose third-best asset is scoring? Mike Beasley, who isn’t even a lock to start? Jonny Flynn, who has an injured hip and probably won’t be ready for Opening Night? Ricky Rubio, who — oh, never mind … Good thing the Wolves aren’t trying to fool anybody. The team bought a full-page ad in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune this week, pretty much admitting it’s gonna be a rough year. After boldly claiming “The time for talk is over,” the rest of the letter — which you know was David Kahn‘s bright idea — is a back-pedal. It promotes the Wolves’ new running style (what happened to the Triangle?), even calling Darko an “up-tempo” big man … The letter says it’s “not likely” Minnesota will be a championship contender, right before admitting they don’t have a go-to guy. “We are confident, however, that this team will be exciting to watch,” it says. “For the first time in years Wolves fans are going to feel like they’re missing out if they aren’t in the arena.” Somehow, we have a feeling we’re still gonna see lots of empty seats at the Target Center this year … On the flip side, get ready for the Miami Heat to be mentioned in the mix for yet another center with starter’s potential; this time being Erick Dampier, who was waived by the Bobcats. The Heat have like 35 players on the roster going into camp, but still don’t have a definite, “OK, that’s our guy” starter at center. It would make sense to play Chris Bosh at the five and Udonis Haslem at the four — or flip the labels and do like San Antonio, where Tim Duncan plays power forward in name only — but Bosh has made it clear he doesn’t want to play center. Dampier would give Miami a solid defender to use against Boston and L.A.’s 7-footers, as well as somebody to guard/foul Dwight Howard … Can you imagine being Dampier and having to tell wifey you just lost $13 million? That reaction would be worse than Rosie Perez going off on Billy Hoyle when he lost all their f****** money after the 2-on-2 tournament … Damp could end up back in Dallas. The team just found out Tim Thomas won’t be playing this season, as he’d decided to stay home and take care of his wife, who has a serious illness. That opens up another frontcourt spot, and while the team has Tyson Chandler and Brendan Haywood, you can never have enough size when you’ve got to go through Pau Gasol, Yao, Al Jefferson and Duncan in the West … If Brandon Jennings was gonna have a hard time cracking the 2012 U.S. Olympic roster before, he’s gonna have a real tough time now. “Nike is kind of running a lot of things right now,” Black Ice told Yahoo! Sports in a bold interview. “To have a guy like myself on the USA team that’s flashy and really outgoing, you don’t want Under Armour to get all that [attention].” Can Jennings get on with the Italian squad instead? … We’re out like The Stucci Brothers …
Minny is going to challenge Philly 1972 record.
like i’ve asked in post about damp being waived, can someone who knows for sure confirm that waived player loses all that money? i thought that players must receive all the money they are owed. if that is not the case, how come eddy curry and jerome james had/are having full contracts paid off.
I feel like a deaf, dumb, and blind man could have told us what the T’Wolves took a whole page in the newspaper to describe to us. I mean really, this comes as absolutely no surprise to anyone. If anything, all it does is re-confirm what we already know and that is David Kahn is an idiot and the T’Wolves are going to suck for eternity.
@yoda
Dampier was in the last year of a seven year contract and the last year wasn’t guaranteed so in this case he actually loses all them benjamins
If you’re waiving Eddy Curry or all those other bums u still gotta pay them as long as they have guaranteed contracts.
I still think they could have gotten some nice pieces for a great expiering contract but I guess Jordan is saving some cash
At least Kahn is telling the truth and isnt bullshiting us but let’s be real, EVERYBODY knew this team wouldnt be any good
@ yoda
consider player options v team options.
@ David Kahn
u are useless.
@showtime and darkdefender
thanks guys. had no idea last year wasn’t guaranteed. well, it sucks to be damp right now then :)
on other hand, he made more than enough even without this last pay check.
Hi hi from jurg.
I not the same as America and I think mr David Kahn do right thing and now je can have The great darko as center and he can play D and not al Jeffers. He can win game with great D and he can get so angry and you think ‘i won’t take it and dunk now with darko there’.
Something for you to agree with.
From your jurgo. Bye
Oh man is that ^^^ how Americans sound when we speak other countries languages? Holy hampster dyck batman. did you actually just type that “the Great Darko” will win more games because of his great defense. If you are a real person then I’m truely amazed at your comments. If not then it was a great joke
Before anyone jumps all over Kahn, please take a look at how much salary he’s paying after this year. Minny’s gonna be in a great position to get some good draft picks along with some good free agents.
Bosh can’t play center for us…I say start Big Z and as long as he plays defense and rebounds we’ll be fine.
The stucci brothers…. Lol …. Classic movie
Somebody sign a.i damn I know he cam still score!!!!
@ Dag
MORE draft picks?
And u know free agents don’t go to Minny…
@Chicagorilla:
We might never know, because Americans usually never speak the language of the country they are visiting since first of all everyone speaks English and secondly Ive no clue what goes wrong in language classes in the US ;)
Nice Hoyle reference.
Hi to mr chicagozilla
I write much better now. Please hear I am sorry for bad English.
Do u think al Jeff better defend than darko. Surely u having fun there with jurg.
Maybe I rather listen to alf and gee who might think same. And mr Austin or mr Aron P.
Like darko I just block your shot. Serbia haha. Blocked.
Jurgo
Gotta love David Kahn.
lmao jurgo….. had to write this
Well at least they are honest…
I dunno, them not drafting DMC will come back to hurt them in the end. I can feel it, they are still searching for a legit go to guy and bar Beasley breaking out are gonna be in some deep shit this year.
Btw
The Timberwolves triangle may have been the worst offensive decision ever taken in the history of basketball. Who the fuck runs the triangle when 3 of your best players (Flynn, Love, Brewer) are PERFECT for running. The decision to run the triangle, love of Darko and benching of Love all doomed the T-Wolves to being the joke of the league. Even more than New Jersey.
lmao @ 16
“Like darko I just block your shot. Serbia haha. Blocked.”
hehe pls write some more, my friend from denmark
If you are a Wolves fan (dont see how) but shouldnt you boycott after reading this? I mean the owner isnt even a fan….
The first promotion night at the Target Center this season will be “Free White Flag Night”.
Jurgo stuffed the ‘Rilla. nice…
The Wrath Of Kahn just keeps getting better. He and Dan Gilber ought to team up as a comedy duo and call themselves “The Unintentionals”.
The second thing Dampier told his wife was…”But baby, I’ve been stealing real good for a lot of years…”
The wolves roster last year was filled with expiring contracts, Rambis was using the triangle to teach the players how to operate in a half court, their weakest link was the wing and they replaced..
Wilkins
Trasha Pavlovic
Gomes
Cardinal
with
Wes Johnson
Martel Webster
Supercoolbeas
Lazar Hayward
Dumped blackhole ole’ defense Jefferson giving more min to Klove/Beasley/Peckovic/Darko
Keep the hate coming, more motivation
Brandon Jennings is the man, telling the truth, continues to be one of the most insightful and most interesting basktball players to listen to.
I see min. Wining around 15-22 games thus season.
I see min. Wining around 15-22 games this season.
i love it, “the wrath of khan”
instant classic
If Tim Thomas is playing is he really even playing?
I know, I know tough to take a shot at someone who is home taking care of his wire, but….hey….I don’t think he’s played hard since 11th grade at Paterson Catholic. Just sayin…..
@ Bjork – Exactly. If you look at the team, no, they’re not going to win 50 games, but people act like they’re going to be WORSE than they were last season and that none of those moves is going to pan out.
[hoopshype.com]
After this season, they’re only going to have 17 mil committed (though you think that they’d pick up the team options on K Love and Jonny Flynn, totaling another 8 mil). Even at 25 mil, they’ll be major players in the free agency game next summer.
Teams have done much worse after their superstar departed.
If they played, the Cavs and the Wolves will lose games against D-League teams.
David Stern should think about it, instead of sending Raptors and Nets over across the pond to play each other, I would def. watch games where a D-League team totally destroys a sad NBA team like CLE and MIN.
LMAAAOOOOOOOOOOOO @ Free White Flag night on the first promotion night.. COMEDY Mike lmao…
And yes,
Jurg officially beasted ChiTown on some Serbia block type isht lmao
And Minnesota will be improved just from the fact they got castoffs who arent even really that bad.. I like Beasley, Webster and to a certain extend Darko.. Honestly i think Darko could be solid in limited minutes off the bench for a contender.. but thats just me..
They will be much better off running and that should help Flynn in his second year..
Lol cant hate on the honesty either.. If u were a season ticket holder would you rather be LIED TO BLATANTLY and told “we will make the payoffs this year with Flynn, Love and Beasley”.. cuz thats stretchin like a mofo lol
@ 33 yea, I wonder who feels better right now, Cleveland or Minnesota fans. I mean, granted, on a scale of 1-10 it’s between a 1 and a 1.1, but if I’m Minny I’m glad that they’re being realistic. I don’t really disagree with Gilbert’s public attack on LeBron, but I DO disagree with him saying that they’ll win a chip before Miami does.
I’m miffed. Since when did we ever associate Tim Thomas’s game with playing with “SIZE”
Minny better be lookin to trade for talent. 4 draft picks last season. Traded the best one(Lawson), the one they did take is out for months now(Flynn), their top pick is livin it up in Spain and then there’s the improvin Ellington.
Ask New Jersey what happens when a real bad team is waaaaaay under the cap and free agents ain’t comin.
Just cuz they under the cap don’t mean free agents are just gonna come.
jennings… what an idiot
It’s cool Jurg, Chicagorilla had been hating on everything since the Kings clowned on the Bulls by winning after they were down by 35 points. He’s been a hater of Sac ever since.
@ K Diz – ok, so if we take your doomsday approach, Minnesota, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Sacramento and the rest of the “small” market teams should just fold and we should play with LA out west and Chicago and NY in the east and have that be it? Haha