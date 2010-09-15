The Worst Team in the NBA? T-Wolves come clean with fans

In an office that inhabits fans of the Sixers, Pacers and Nets, there’s a lot of talk about bad NBA teams at Dime HQ. But at least none of us are T-Wolves fans. Is there a worse group on paper right now? Who is the go-to guy in Minnesota? Kevin Love, whose third-best asset is scoring? Mike Beasley, who isn’t even a lock to start? Jonny Flynn, who has an injured hip and probably won’t be ready for Opening Night? Ricky Rubio, who — oh, never mind … Good thing the Wolves aren’t trying to fool anybody. The team bought a full-page ad in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune this week, pretty much admitting it’s gonna be a rough year. After boldly claiming “The time for talk is over,” the rest of the letter — which you know was David Kahn‘s bright idea — is a back-pedal. It promotes the Wolves’ new running style (what happened to the Triangle?), even calling Darko an “up-tempo” big man … The letter says it’s “not likely” Minnesota will be a championship contender, right before admitting they don’t have a go-to guy. “We are confident, however, that this team will be exciting to watch,” it says. “For the first time in years Wolves fans are going to feel like they’re missing out if they aren’t in the arena.” Somehow, we have a feeling we’re still gonna see lots of empty seats at the Target Center this year … On the flip side, get ready for the Miami Heat to be mentioned in the mix for yet another center with starter’s potential; this time being Erick Dampier, who was waived by the Bobcats. The Heat have like 35 players on the roster going into camp, but still don’t have a definite, “OK, that’s our guy” starter at center. It would make sense to play Chris Bosh at the five and Udonis Haslem at the four — or flip the labels and do like San Antonio, where Tim Duncan plays power forward in name only — but Bosh has made it clear he doesn’t want to play center. Dampier would give Miami a solid defender to use against Boston and L.A.’s 7-footers, as well as somebody to guard/foul Dwight Howard … Can you imagine being Dampier and having to tell wifey you just lost $13 million? That reaction would be worse than Rosie Perez going off on Billy Hoyle when he lost all their f****** money after the 2-on-2 tournament … Damp could end up back in Dallas. The team just found out Tim Thomas won’t be playing this season, as he’d decided to stay home and take care of his wife, who has a serious illness. That opens up another frontcourt spot, and while the team has Tyson Chandler and Brendan Haywood, you can never have enough size when you’ve got to go through Pau Gasol, Yao, Al Jefferson and Duncan in the West … If Brandon Jennings was gonna have a hard time cracking the 2012 U.S. Olympic roster before, he’s gonna have a real tough time now. “Nike is kind of running a lot of things right now,” Black Ice told Yahoo! Sports in a bold interview. “To have a guy like myself on the USA team that’s flashy and really outgoing, you don’t want Under Armour to get all that [attention].” Can Jennings get on with the Italian squad instead? … We’re out like The Stucci Brothers …