There Will Be Puppets

Everybody had the day off on Christmas Eve, with no pro or college hoops on the schedule. So if you weren’t into watching SMU beat the brakes off Nevada in the Hawaii Bowl, or that 7th-8th-9th replay of Home Alone, it was just sitting and waiting for today’s all-national TV slate. Consider this a user’s guide on what to watch for Christmas Day …

Heat at Knicks (12 p.m. EST, ESPN). D-Wade‘s history with New York is up-and-down: He dropped 55 on ’em last year, but also got 52 dropped on him at MSG by Jamal Crawford a couple years back. The Knicks brought out the royal court for LeBron when he came to the Garden this year; you wonder if D-Wade will get the same treatment … Al Harrington playing on national TV in a contract year? He might put up 40 shots. So would Nate Robinson, but odds are he’s not even gonna see the court … Tough call for Spike Lee, having to decide if he’s still a Knicks fan or has completely crossed over to the Lakers … Our prediction: Miami wins a surprisingly competitive game that’s only surprising to those who haven’t watched the Knicks or Heat play lately … Prediction #2: Wilson Chandler scores a decisive win over Michael Beasley and the second-deck cotton candy vendor as the most tatted dude in the building …

Celtics at Magic (2:30 p.m., ABC). Paul Pierce and his sore knee won’t be playing, and the Celtics haters are just waiting for Celtics fans to use that as an excuse if Boston loses. Not to mention KG is playing with a thigh bruise … Watch out for Vince Carter. He tends to show up big for these high-profile games, plus he was the difference-maker in Orlando’s most recent win over Boston … Our prediction: Orlando wins convincingly … Prediction #2: Tiger Woods won’t be sitting courtside …

Cavaliers at Lakers (5 p.m., ABC). Welcome to the first of many Kobe/LeBron matchups on Christmas Day. Did you ever think we’d reach the point where the Kobe/Shaq dynamic wasn’t the primary story line of a game involving Kobe and Shaq? … This will be Pau Gasol‘s first chance to show he’s worth that $21 million per year extension. Funny how all it took was a boatload of money to get Gasol firmly in the discussion as perhaps the League’s best big man … Hopefully Boobie Gibson doesn’t disappoint with his haircut. We could see anything from the Cavs logo to a Christmas tree carved up there … Our prediction: Lakers win a close one … Prediction #2: There will be puppets …

Clippers at Suns (8 p.m., ESPN). Obviously this game was scheduled with the assumption Blake Griffin would be playing. Although Blake is a few weeks away from making his debut, Amar’e Stoudemire will still have his hands full with Marcus Camby, who’s been on a tear; averaging over 15 boards and three blocks in his last five games … In the meantime, maybe Eric Gordon will get to remind everybody why he was considered L.A.’s future franchise guy not too long ago … We love Baron Davis, but that Mohawk thing ain’t working for him. You’re 30 years old and you’re not Diddy … Our prediction: Suns win in a rout … Prediction #2: Channing Frye won’t miss a jumper, and Camby won’t make one …

Nuggets at Blazers (10:30 p.m., ESPN). Will the Blazers have enough healthy bodies to field a team? Will Brandon Roy play after missing Portland’s last game with a sore shoulder? The Blazers have actually beaten the Mavs and Spurs on the road since losing another key player for the season in Joel Przybilla, and the Nuggets are just 7-8 away from Denver … If B-Roy can’t go or is limited, Jerryd Bayless could go ballistic knowing he has the green light. He dropped 31 on the Spurs when Roy was out … Chauncey Billups may be back after missing three games with a groin injury. Ty Lawson has been predictably inconsistent starting in place of the veteran … Our prediction: Nuggets win a close one … Prediction #2: You will make a joke about Juwan Howard‘s age …

We’re out like Tiger …