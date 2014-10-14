This Epic Stephen Curry Mix Will Make You Believe In The Golden State Warriors

10.14.14 4 years ago

One Dime contributor recently ranked Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry as the league’s top point guard. While we don’t necessarily agree, that’s certainly a debatable assessment – Curry is clearly a franchise-level talent. Steph took his game to new, rare heights last season and is primed for even bigger things in 2014-2015, realities driven home in this epic new highlight mix.

Sick.

Curry might be the league’s single most skilled player. He’s the best shooter in the world, an incredibly gifted ballhandler, and supremely underrated passer. Given his improvements in the paint last season, there’s simply little he can’t do offensively.

With Kerr stressing ball movement and offensive continuity far more than predecessor Mark Jackson, Curry is primed for his best season yet. And should he make good on that promise, don’t be surprised if he garners garners MVP consideration and helps the Warriors defy expectations to become legitimate title contenders.

(Video via Adam Mayo) (H/T Bleacher Report)

Is Curry the league’s best point guard?

